Effective: 2023-02-02 02:12:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dickens; Kent; King; Stonewall ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Significant icing. Up to 1/10 of an inch of additional ice accumulation. Storm total ice accumulation around 1/4 of an inch. * WHERE...Dickens, Kent, King, and Stonewall Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Difficult travel conditions are possible.

DICKENS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO