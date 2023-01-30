Effective: 2023-02-02 02:12:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and increase your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Cottle; Crosby; Floyd; Garza; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Terry; Yoakum WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Cottle, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Terry, and Yoakum Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute.

COTTLE COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO