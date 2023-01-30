Effective: 2023-02-02 02:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Travel is discouraged due to potential for slick roads and bridges. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Pittsburg; Pushmataha ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch, mainly in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Portions of west central Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Power outages are possible.

