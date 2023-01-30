Read full article on original website
Ice Storm Warning issued for Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Travel is discouraged due to potential for slick roads and bridges. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Pittsburg; Pushmataha ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch, mainly in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Portions of west central Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Power outages are possible.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Creek, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Choctaw; Creek; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Sequoyah; Wagoner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
