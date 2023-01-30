ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millard County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Kearns woman, Salt Lake City man arrested for felony retail theft

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people for felony retail theft stemming from an incident at an Outlets Park City business last week. Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store employees reported a man and woman stole multiple items and left without paying, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located the suspect vehicle, unoccupied, near another business in the Kimball Junction area.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD responds to scene of fatal auto-pedestrian crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have responded to the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash. The scene is at 1200 West and 600 North. “All drivers are on scene and are cooperating with the investigation,” says a SLCPD tweet issued...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Woman killed in fatal head-on Cache County crash

PETERSBORO, Utah (ABC4) – A woman reportedly died over the weekend after losing control and crashing head-on with another car, according to Utah Highway Patrol. The crash reportedly happened on Friday, Jan. 27 around 2 p.m. The 23-year-old woman, identified as Emily Fisher of South Jordan, was reportedly traveling westbound on SR-30 near milepost 101 near Petersboro. According to Utah Highway Patrol, conditions at the time were slushy, causing Fisher to lose control of her car.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

As temperatures dive, officials move to help those trapped outdoors

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — With temperatures plummeting toward and likely below zero, city and county officials here Monday night took emergency measures. They’ll likely do the same thing Tuesday. “With dangerously low temperatures expected overnight, Salt Lake County and Salt Lake City...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

2 in serious condition after head-on crash in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were in serious condition after in a head-on crash Monday afternoon in Eagle Mountain. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says a gold car was traveling west on state Route 73 near Eagle Mountain Boulevard about 1:45 p.m. when the driver attempted to pass a dump truck and crashed into an eastbound silver vehicle.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy