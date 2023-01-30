Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Four elk dead after dozens wandered onto I-80 in Salt Lake City; morning traffic delayed
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four elk died after part of a larger herd wandered onto Interstate 80 near the Interstate 215 interchange Wednesday morning. “Around 40 elk are causing delays on Salt Lake County’s east bench,” a 9:05 a.m. Utah DWR tweet says....
ksl.com
Dozens of elk force shutdown of I-80, I-215; 4 elk die from vehicle collisions
SALT LAKE CITY — The elk are back. Dozens of elk by Salt Lake City's east bench caused traffic delays Wednesday on all roads near the I-215 and I-80 interchange, including the freeways and roads like Foothill Drive, according to the Utah Department of Transportation and state wildlife officials.
Multiple elk killed, euthanized after being hit by vehicles
A large herd of elk made a return appearance to Salt Lake City's east bench on Wednesday, once again causing traffic headaches along Interstate 80.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Kearns woman, Salt Lake City man arrested for felony retail theft
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people for felony retail theft stemming from an incident at an Outlets Park City business last week. Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store employees reported a man and woman stole multiple items and left without paying, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located the suspect vehicle, unoccupied, near another business in the Kimball Junction area.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD responds to scene of fatal auto-pedestrian crash
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have responded to the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash. The scene is at 1200 West and 600 North. “All drivers are on scene and are cooperating with the investigation,” says a SLCPD tweet issued...
ABC 4
Woman killed in fatal head-on Cache County crash
PETERSBORO, Utah (ABC4) – A woman reportedly died over the weekend after losing control and crashing head-on with another car, according to Utah Highway Patrol. The crash reportedly happened on Friday, Jan. 27 around 2 p.m. The 23-year-old woman, identified as Emily Fisher of South Jordan, was reportedly traveling westbound on SR-30 near milepost 101 near Petersboro. According to Utah Highway Patrol, conditions at the time were slushy, causing Fisher to lose control of her car.
5-vehicle accident on I-15 snarls traffic in Utah County
A multivehicle car accident on northbound I-15 near Lindon shut down traffic and caused commuting delays Monday evening.
ABC 4
Dozens of public swimming pools set to close in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD) is about to crack down on public swimming pools that do not meet new safety requirements set by the State of Utah. The new safety requirements go into effect on Feb. 1, 2023, after the State of...
KUTV
Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
Gephardt Daily
As temperatures dive, officials move to help those trapped outdoors
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — With temperatures plummeting toward and likely below zero, city and county officials here Monday night took emergency measures. They’ll likely do the same thing Tuesday. “With dangerously low temperatures expected overnight, Salt Lake County and Salt Lake City...
KSLTV
$150,000 stolen from Utah woman’s bank account; investigation underway
NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Authorities are investigating after more than $150,000 was allegedly stolen from an elderly woman’s bank account in North Ogden. According to a Facebook post from North Ogden City, officers were dispatched on Monday, Jan. 23, after the victim’s child made a complaint. Lt....
American Fork man runs over wife after house cleaning argument, police say
An American Fork man has been charged after allegedly running over his wife with their kids in the car, following an argument relating to house cleaning on Friday.
Gephardt Daily
South Jordan driver dies after crossing into oncoming traffic in Cache County
PETERSBORO, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Jordan woman died in an accident Friday in the Cache County town of Petersboro, also known as Peter. The accident happened at about 2 p.m., says a news release issued Tuesday by the Utah Highway Patrol. The victim, identified...
ABC 4
Utah truck driver arrested in connection to 28-year-old California cold case
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah truck driver has been arrested by police in connection to a 28-year-old homicide cold case out of California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 26, by the Salt Lake City Police Department and detectives with the Concord Police Department of California.
kslnewsradio.com
Unsheltered Utah opens warming tent for unhoused people to escape frigid temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures in the state plummet far below zero, advocates with Unsheltered Utah built an unsanctioned makeshift warming tent Monday. Inside the tent were propane heaters, fires and chairs. Executive Director of Unsheltered Utah, Wendy Garvin, joins Dave and Dujanovic hosts Dave Noriega and Debbie...
Gephardt Daily
2 in serious condition after head-on crash in Eagle Mountain
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were in serious condition after in a head-on crash Monday afternoon in Eagle Mountain. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says a gold car was traveling west on state Route 73 near Eagle Mountain Boulevard about 1:45 p.m. when the driver attempted to pass a dump truck and crashed into an eastbound silver vehicle.
kjzz.com
23-year-old from South Jordan killed in head-on collision on State Route 30
PETERSBORO, Utah (KUTV) — A 23-year-old Utah State student has died from her injuries after a head-on collision in Cache County. Emily Fisher was on her way home for the weekend when the crash happened. Concerned about conditions in Sardine Canyon, she took the long way home. Officials with...
KSLTV
Weber County Sheriff’s Office will sell off confiscated guns
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office will soon start selling off some of the guns locked up in evidence after the idea was just approved by the County Commission. The hope is to free up some space while raising funds that may help buy equipment.
KUTV
Photographer misidentified as suspicious person leads to lockout at 5 schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A wildlife photographer who was misidentified as a suspicious person led to a brief lockout at five schools in South Jordan and Riverton, police said. According to South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson, a passerby reported a suspicious person Tuesday afternoon. While police investigated,...
ksl.com
West Valley woman was impaired with drugs when she hit, killed man, charges say
WEST VALLEY CITY — A woman accused of running over and killing a man lying in the road in West Valley City last year is now facing criminal charges accusing her of driving while under the influence. Amber Larae Marquez, 45, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday in...
