Dave Grohl to advertise Canadian whiskey during Super Bowl LVI - watch teaser videos

Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl is to appear in a commercial that's due to be aired during this year's Super Bowl in Arizona. Grohl will appear in a 60-second slot extolling the virtues of Crown Royal, a brand of Canadian whiskey, and two teaser videos have already been released.

In the first, Grohl can be found in a recording studio, reading a list of apparently unrelated phrases.

"Peanut butter?" asks Superdave, expressing some confusion. "The paint roller? The battery? Trash bags? The replay? No way!"

"The egg carton? Did you know the egg carton?" he adds, now somewhat exasperated. "It says it right here. Whoa! Electric wheelchair! Hawaiian pizza?"

In the second video, Grohl can be seen saying the words "thank you" many times.

“Dave is a Crown Royal super fan and the perfect partner to spread a message of gratitude to the audience that is authentic to the brand,” says Sophie Kelly, senior VP for whiskeys at Diageo, the company behind Crown Royal.

We have no idea what any of this means, but we're sure it'll all become clear during the third quarter of the February 12 showdown, which takes place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, between the National Football Conference champion Philadelphia Eagles and the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs.

In December Foo Fighters announced they'll be making their first live appearances since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March last year, unveiling a slew of headlining festival appearances including slots at Sonic Temple (May 25-28), Boston Calling (May 26-28), Bonnaroo (June 15-18) and the Harley-Davison Homecoming (July 15).

And last week they announced a return to Europe, with a pair of German shows lined up at the Rock am Ring festival on June 2 and at its sister event Rock im Park on June 4.