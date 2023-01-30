Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Community-made murals aim to enhance Augusta crosswalk
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta Arts Council has received a grant to fund three crosswalk murals in one of Augusta’s most hazardous intersections. The murals will be community-created in the East Boundary and Telfair intersection and primarily serve working-class residents of east Augusta who must cross a multi-lane street to reach businesses, community centers and bus stops.
WRDW-TV
Restrooms at Diamond Lakes Park are out of service ... again
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five months after Augusta Commissioners called for changes at Diamond Lakes Parks, we’re learning the restrooms are back out of service. We went to take a look and saw dirty sinks, toilets, and trash in the restrooms. In September, Commissioner Alvin Mason told us more...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: Army to inspect all housing, starting at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new major development out of Washington, D.C., affecting families all over the country – and right here: The Army has agreed to conduct unit-by-unit inspections of all housing, starting with Fort. Gordon. It’s something Sen. Jon Ossoff just confirmed in an exclusive...
WRDW-TV
Leaders give update on North Augusta Greeneway expansion
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new addition to the North Augusta Greeneway. It’s a less than a half-mile extension near the Mayfield Court neighborhood. The North Augusta Parks Recreation Department says it’s a small but important piece. Their goal is to connect it to more neighborhoods in North Augusta. They also want to add a connection to help with plans, plus a regional park on the country club property.
WRDW-TV
Construction to start soon for local Junior Achievement center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Columbia counties are working together to teach their students financial responsibility. We sat down with two superintendents and the Junior Achievement CEO about why they wanted to bring the center to the CSRA. The goal is to allow students to learn real-life learning skills,...
WRDW-TV
2 Aiken County parks receive thousands for improvements
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s Department of Parks and Rec announced hundreds of thousands in grants for some projects here at home. North Augusta is getting more than $200,000 to improve the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The city of Aiken is getting more than $300,000 for Smith-Hazel Park. People...
WRDW-TV
Augusta moves forward on 400 new stun guns for deputies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members decided Tuesday to move forward on buying hundreds of new stun guns for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. City leaders also learned about the damage to two city firetrucks that recently overturned. MORE FROM AUGUSTA COMMISSION:. During an Augusta Commission committee meeting...
WRDW-TV
Millions of dollars going toward downtown Augusta revitalization
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been years in the making, but plans are moving forward to revitalize streets in downtown Augusta. We’re learning those plans could take between two and a half, and three years. This includes the 13th, Fifth, Sixth, Telfair and Greene streets. Estimates for the...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina lawmakers move forward with fentanyl fight
Nine railcars came off the track during an overnight derailment near 11th Street in Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders unanimously OK stopgap ambulance deal
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members on Tuesday approved a month-to-month contract for ambulance service from Gold Cross Emergency Medical Services. The new contract takes effect Wednesday morning. A previous memorandum of understanding was used as the basis for the contract, which calls for eight ambulances and a 30-day notice for termination.
WRDW-TV
Union Street bridge deemed unsafe due to damage in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Union Street bridge in downtown Aiken is now closed because of structural issues. We spoke with the city manager to get the latest update on funding to fix the bridges. “We drove over two weeks ago. I didn’t notice that there was an issue. And...
WRDW-TV
Aiken 11-year-old creates egg business to save for gaming computer
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up, kids pick up starter jobs like cutting the grass or selling lemonade, but we found a kid who is turning his chickens into profit. “I love my chickens, and I love my business that I’ve started,” said Faolan Williams. 11-year-old Williams turned...
WRDW-TV
Civil Rights Era photographer to speak at annual Orangeburg Massacre Commemoration
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Civil Rights Era photographer, Cecil Williams, will be the keynote speaker for the commemoration of the 55th anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre. According to a press release, the commemoration will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Martin Luther King Auditorium...
WRDW-TV
Law enforcement officers honored for bravery in Aiken County
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Sheriffs Association honored members of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and North Augusta Department of Public Safety for their efforts above the call of duty. The association honored officers with the Medal of Honor for two separate...
WRDW-TV
Here are some local events to celebrate Black History Month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that Black History Month has begun, here are some local events to attend to celebrate all month long. Throughout the month of February, the Augusta Museum of History will present a range of activities both virtual and in-person at the Museum including special film screenings.
WRDW-TV
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near Sullivan Road and Hollis Road on Wednesday morning. Deputies said they responded at 2:48 a.m. to the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road to investigate a report of a shooting. Upon...
WRDW-TV
American Airlines adjusts service between Augusta and Washington, D.C.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - American Airlines is adjusting the schedule of nonstop service to Washington, D.C. – a change Augusta Regional Airport says will benefit travelers. Starting Friday, there will be a 7:36 a.m. departure from Augusta to Reagan National Airport and a 10:45 p.m. arrival back in Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Georgia, South Carolina pump prices continue to rise
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed an increase in the past week across Georgia and South Carolina. The average price in Georgia is $3.39 per gallon, up from $3.26 a week ago, increasing by 13 cents, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.42, up...
WRDW-TV
Augusta organization honors ‘STAR’ high school students, teachers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Kiwanis Club of Augusta is keeping up a tradition of honoring some of Augusta’s best students. It’s part of the STAR student program, which recognizes one senior with the highest SAT score at every Richmond County high school. Those students then select a...
WRDW-TV
Money- and energy-saving program comes to Salley
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new program in Salley will save customers money and energy. Dominion Energy launched the Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program to offer energy-saving products and services to eligible customers. “This program is about going directly to our customers to provide them with education and tools to help...
