Fox 19
Game time for Reds Opening Day announced
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The start time for the Reds’ Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been announced. The March 30 game will begin at 4:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park, the MLB announced Tuesday. The Reds open the season with a six-game homestand against the Pirates...
Brewers Sign Monte Harrison To Minor League Deal
The Brewers have signed outfielder Monte Harrison to a minor league deal, reports Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Harrison has received an invitation to major league Spring Training. Harrison, 27, returns to his original organization, as the Brewers selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft....
milb.com
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sounds 2023 Coaching Staff
NASHVILLE – The Milwaukee Brewers announced today the Nashville Sounds coaching staff for the 2023 season. The staff will be led by Manager Rick Sweet, who will be in his fourth overall season (third consecutive) as skipper of the Sounds. Sweet will be joined by hitting coach Al LeBoeuf,...
A familiar face could replace Chip Caray in Braves booth
Tom Hart is a finalist to replace Chip Caray in the Atlanta Braves’ broadcasting booth. With Chip Caray leaving for a similar role with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves will need to replace their lead play-by-play guy in the broadcasting booth. This will be the first season...
Yardbarker
Chip Caray pens his farewell to Braves Country
He will forever be a legend to Braves fans, regardless of your personal feelings on his performance. He was here for nearly two decades. I know I’m a young Braves fan, but he’s all I’ve ever known, so it’ll be strange to tune in and not see Chip Caray holding the mic.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Reacts to LA Losing Justin Turner to Sox
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman talked on Tuesday about how much he and the rest of Los Angeles will miss Justin Turner this year.
Yankees hire former slugger with no pro coaching experience to fill out Aaron Boone’s staff
It’s a thing nowadays in the major leagues for clubs to have three hitting coaches, a No. 1 guy and two assistants. The Yankees like for at least one of them to have big-league experience, and that aspect wasn’t on manager Aaron Boone’s staff when assistant Hensley Meulens left in November to become the top hitting coach with the Colorado Rockies.
MLB
Explore the Dodgers' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
bucsdugout.com
MLB Pipeline, Keith Law rerank Pirates prospects, including notes from Jonathan Mayo regarding recent changes
The 2023 season is fastly approaching and various outlets have released their latest prospect updates before minor league camp begins. MLB Pipeline’s 2023 Top 100 Prospects list includes four Pittsburgh Pirates. 2022 No. 4 overall selection and second baseman Termarr Johnson is the highest-rated Pittsburgh prospect, just outside the...
bucsdugout.com
Bucs Arghticles: Andrew McCutchen talks Pirates return
Andrew McCutchen discusses return to Pirates (MLB.com) Pittsburgh Pirates Could Have One of Baseball’s Most Underrated Pitching Duos (Rum Bunter) Want to jump on a bandwagon? Consider these 6 teams (MLB.com) Roundtable: What makes Gunnar the No. 1 prospect? (MLB.com) Josh Harrison joining Phillies on 1-year deal (report) (MLB.com)
