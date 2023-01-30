Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
Singapore financial watchdog’s chairman questions if regulating crypto legitimizes speculation
Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Tharman Shanmugaratnam, spoke at the WEF23 and stated a controversial take on crypto regulations and questioned if regulating crypto could legitimize speculation, VulcanPost reported. Shanmugaratnam said:. “I think whether it’s crypto or traditional finance, you have to regulate for things like money...
ApeCoin’s on-chain metrics point to local top following 78% climb over 6 weeks – Santiment
ApeCoin may have hit a local top after a steady climb of 78% over the past six weeks, according to Santiment Analytics. The research firm said a divergence between network growth and price is taking shape, which may lead to downward pressure on the token, indicating that a local top may have started to form around January 23.
Stargate propose token reissue amid Alameda wallet hack, STG up 21%
Cross-chain protocol Stargate Finance has initiated a proposal to reissue 1 billion STG tokens, following concerns that Alameda’s wallet holding 10% of the token supply has been compromised. During Stargate’s public sale on March 17, 2022, Alameda Research purchased 10% (100 million) of the total STG supply, with a...
Rally’s RLY token tanks 10% as sidechain shuts down – severing users’ from their NFTs
Ethereum-based (ETH) social token platform Rally said its sidechain would shutter operations on Jan. 31, and users would be unable to transfer their non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to emails sent to its community on the same day. Following the news, its native token RLY fell by roughly 10% to $0.01353,...
M31 Capital bullish on BTC price, adoption in 2023 predictions
Crypto investment firm M31 Capital shared its 2023 predictions and said it expects Bitcoin (BTC) to skyrocket. The firm said in its 2022 recap report that it expects adoption to increase further. The document also states that chains and NFTs might evolve in a new direction, and privacy technology might...
FTX-funded charity faces UK government probe
The U.K.’s Charity Commission has launched a probe into an FTX Foundation-funded charity, Effective Ventures Foundation, according to a Jan. 30 statement. FTX’s bankruptcy is a “serious incident” because its “philanthropic foundation was a significant funder of the charity,” the Charity Commission said. It added that there were no indications of any wrongdoing by the trustees.
Bitcoin liquidations in last 24 hours top $160M
The third most significant long Bitcoin (BTC) liquidation of 2023 occurred on Jan. 30, as over $160 million worth of BTC were liquidated in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data. At the time of writing, data shows that a total of $160.69 million worth of BTC got liquidated...
Lido’s price decline tied to Jump Trading dumping, analyst says
On-chain analyst Lookonchain has tied Lido’s (LDO) recent sharp decline to crypto company Jump Trading in a Jan. 31 Twitter thread. LDO declined by around 10% on Jan. 27 when Jump Trading started transferring its holdings to crypto exchange Binance, the analyst said. The same scenario happened 13 hours...
Crypto ETPs sees 9000 BTC inflow in January
Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded products (ETPs) saw inflows of 6,031 BTC in the past week, according to data shared by Arcane Research’s Vetle Lunde. Lunde said the ETPs recorded a cumulative net inflow of 9,131 BTC over the past month — the highest monthly inflow since May 2022, when ETPs recorded inflows of 9,765 BTC.
Coinbase denies shutting NFT marketplace amid dwindling use
Coinbase NFT has denied rumors that it is shutting down its marketplace, saying it was only pausing creator drops on the platform, according to a Feb. 1 statement. The crypto exchange’s NFT platform said it made this decision to “focus on other features and tools that creators have asked for.”
BlockFi permitted to auction mining equipment
BlockFi has gained permission in bankruptcy court to sell its cryptocurrency mining equipment, Bloomberg reported Jan. 30. Bloomberg cited statements made by BlockFi representatives during a video hearing today. The company’s lawyer, Francis Petrie, said:. “We’ve received substantial interest in the market for bidding purposes and current volatility in...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Market sentiment green in anticipation of Fed rate hike
The cryptocurrency market cap saw a net inflow of around $10.72 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1.05 trillion — up 0.51% from $1.04 trillion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap increased by 0.97% and 0.64% to $445.36 billion and $193.57 billion, respectively.
Cardano stablecoin Djed TVL hits $10M in 24 hours, ADA up 4%
The total value of assets locked (TVL) on Cardano-based overcollateralized stablecoin Djed crossed $10 million during the first 24 hours of its launch, according to DeFillama data. Available data on Djed’s website shows that the stablecoin has a circulating supply of 1.7 million, while its reserve token, SHEN’s supply, is...
FTX Group interim financial update contradicts court filing, shows exchange had $1.43B in cash
FTX Group released an interim financial update showing the company held $1.43 billion in cash at the end of 2022 — higher than the $1.24 billion reported on Nov. 20, 2022, according to a court filing. Sister company Alameda Research reported $876.6 million in the filing, as opposed to...
Research: Bitcoin price expected to jump on hopes FOMC rate schedule tops out
Data analyzed by CryptoSlate suggests the strong correlation between Bitcoin and gold could mark the start of a price run-up, depending on whether the Fed’s hiking schedule is done by March. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is set to conclude on Feb. 1, with the market overwhelmingly...
Twitter moving ahead with payment processing service; crypto integration may come later
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has enlisted a small team to explore how the social media giant could pivot towards digital payments and processing, which could include crypto, the Financial Times reported. The initiative is reportedly being spearheaded by Twitter’s director of product management, Esther Crawford, who led the recent and...
Crypto investment products see weekly inflows of $117M, highest since July 2022
Amid investor sentiment signaling ‘greed,’ cryptocurrency investment products saw weekly inflows of $117 million last week — the highest since July 2022, according to a CoinShares report. Investors are almost solely focusing on Bitcoin, which saw inflows of $116 million. Total assets under management (AuM) of investment...
Behavioural shift as Bitcoin holders in aggregate no longer underwater
Realized Price reflectes the aggregate price when each coin was last spent on-chain. Using Short- and Long-Term Holder cohorts, we can calculate the realized price to reflect the aggregate cost basis for each group. Bitcoin has reclaimed multiple costs basis, short and long-term holder cost basis, and realized price. Bitcoin...
Stablecoin withdrawals from exchanges reach $800M on Jan. 30
Roughly 10,000 BTC was sent to exchange addresses on Jan. 30. The fifth biggest inflow in the past three months, equivalent to around $230 million. In addition to roughly $800 million of stablecoins leaving exchanges. Almost half of this amount ($300 million) is BUSD being withdrawn from exchanges. Stablecoin balance...
Avalanche network records 3.4% growth in Q4 2022
The Avalanche (AVAX) network remained intact and continued its growth through the fourth quarter of 2022, according to recent research from Messari. Several subnet upgrades were launched during this period while the average daily transaction number increased, according to Messari’s report. Transactions and users. The average active daily addresses...
