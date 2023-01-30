Read full article on original website
Speeding 19-year-old driver killed after vehicle hydroplanes, crashes in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash after her vehicle hydroplaned in a patch of standing water and crashed into a utility pole in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. The single-car crash was reported shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. Fairfield police determined the woman, a Fairfield resident, was traveling east in a vehicle on the partially flooded road when she lost control and hit the pole. Investigators said speed unsafe for the wet conditions is likely the primary reason for the crash. The name of the woman who died was not immediately available. Fairfield police encourage drivers to take special precautions out on the roads amid this week's stormy weather.
Driver killed in rollover crash on Tri-State Tollway
BERKELEY, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver was killed in a rollover accident on the Tri-State Tollway in west suburban Berkeley Monday.Illinois State Police said the driver of a pickup truck died after striking a barrier and rolling over on southbound I-294.Another car was involved in the accident, but that driver was not hurt.As of 5:15 p.m., emergency crews remained on the scene, and only one southbound lane was getting by.
BBC
Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital
A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard. Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day. She died two...
Man arrested after two cyclists die in crash
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after two cyclists were killed in a crash in South Yorkshire.Emergency services were called to Royston Road, Cudworth, Barnsley at 9:07pm on Friday to reports of a collision between a car and two bikes.Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and police are working to formally identify them.APPEAL: Officers in our Roads Policing Group are appealing for information following a collision in Barnsley yesterday (Friday 20 January) that resulted in the death of two men.Read the full appeal here: https://t.co/4q68xDh038 pic.twitter.com/hb09rEPbCU— South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) January...
Woman left on side of Colorado interstate by rideshare driver hit by two vehicles and killed
Questions abound about a fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 25 after midnight on New Year's Day, CBS Colorado's Olivia Young reports. According to Thornton police, a woman was in the rideshare vehicle with friends and became ill. The driver pulled over and the passengers, who'd chosen to end the ride, paid and got out. Soon after, the woman walked onto the roadway and was hit by a dark truck that kept going. The woman was then hit by a car while she was lying on the highway. That car stopped.
Man who allegedly fled N.H. police at 127 mph caught later because he was driving a rental car
The man rented the car he was speeding in through Turo, a rental car app. After an investigation that took over a month, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Connecticut man they say drove 127 mph before fleeing police in early December. The man initially evaded police, but was...
Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’
A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
Photos show the moment a 77-year-old flipped his car over inside a car wash, getting trapped for an hour
Firefighters cut off the roof of the 77-year-old's Toyota to rescue him from the car wreck inside a Pennsylvania car wash.
Federico Gutierrez dead at 17: Nascar driver killed in tragic car crash and brother, 20, airlifted to hospital
A 17-YEAR-OLD NASCAR driver has been killed after a car crash. Federico Gutierrez and his older brother - fellow driver Max - were both involved in a collision on Sunday. Max, 20, was airlifted to Mexico City hospital but his younger brother tragically lost his life. Teenager Federico - nicknamed...
Woman, 21, killed in horror head-on crash with thug in stolen van driving wrong way while being chased by cops
A MAN has admitted to killing a 21-year-old woman in a car crash after he stole a van and drove it on the wrong side of the road. Ashley Loveday, 28, was being chased by police in Dagenahm, East London, when he collided with the Toyota Prius carrying Grace Payne home from a night out with her coworkers.
Horror waterfall plunge kills two women in freak accident as body of second victim found in river days later
A SECOND woman's body has been discovered following a horrific waterfall plunge in the Brecon Beacons. The woman, whose body was pulled out from a river in Glynneath, South Wales, on Sunday, was confirmed to be the second missing woman following an incident at Ystradfellte Falls. The unidentified woman's body...
NASCAR driver killed in auto accident; Brother injured
17-year-old Federico Gutierrez has died; Brother, Max Gutierrez transported following crash in Mexico. Max Gutierrez, 20, competed part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, made his debut in 2021 via the Truck Mexico Series where he picked up a win and finished 3rd in the season standings.
Car Crashes into Maryland House While Upside-Down: 'Craziest Scene'
The SUV became lodged in the brickwork of the home, with its wheels touching the ceiling inside, during the freak accident.
Teen Dies After Being Thrown From Bull and Crushed at Rodeo
It was reportedly the first time Denim Bradshaw, 14, had ridden a bull at a rodeo show.
Girl, 5, survives after drunk driver rams her through window of driving school
A five-year-old girl is lucky to be alive after getting rammed into by a drunk driver — which sent her flying through the window of a driving school in Brazil. CCTV footage of the heart-stopping incident is currently blowing up online. The freak accident occurred on Saturday afternoon after the allegedly intoxicated motorist lost control while driving through Bonito, Mato Grosso do Sul State, Jam Press reported. In the dramatic footage, the suspect’s car is seen swerving crazily, before hitting a motorcyclist and a parked motorbike in front of the driving school. The vehicle then proceeds to plow into a potted plant...
WBTV
Crews find missing man after car found in Blue Ridge Parkway
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced that crews found Osha Ray Berry during a search involving multiple agencies on Thursday. Deputies said Berry was found in a remote area near the Frying Pan Fire Tower. According to deputies, Berry was taken out of the...
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
1 Dead, 2 Injured After Denny's Sign Falls on Car in a Parking Lot: 'Wind Was a Factor,' Police Say
A 72-year-old woman who died was in the back seat when the sign fell, according to authorities. All three people in the vehicle had to be "extracted," police say A 72-year-old woman is dead and two others are injured after a Denny's sign fell and crushed their car in a parking lot in Elizabethtown, Ky., police told PEOPLE in a statement. All three victims were in the car when the large sign fell Thursday afternoon and all three had to be "extracted" from the vehicle by the local fire department, according to...
Pedestrian dies after getting ran over by multiple vehicles
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after getting ran over by multiple vehicles. Fort Worth police say it happened at around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wichita Street and Martin Street. The victim had been walking in the northbound lanes of Wichita Street when he was struck by several vehicles traveling in the same direction. Police did not specify how many vehicles there were.Two of the drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with police. The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead.
BBC
Wigton 'loving dad' killed after car crashes into wall
Tributes have been paid to a "much loved" dad who died when his car left a road and crashed into a wall. Stephen Pape was driving the Honda Civic when it came off the A595 in Crofton, Cumbria, at about 17:20 GMT on Monday. The 44-year-old from Wigton was described...
