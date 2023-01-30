Read full article on original website
msn.com
Mazda CX-70 will be joining the CX-90 this year
This is going to be a big year for Mazda. It's kicking off with the just revealed 2024 CX-90. But speaking with Mazda North America President and CEO Jeff Guyton, that's just the first big development. He told us that the upcoming CX-70 will also be released this year. The CX-70 will be built on the same platform as the CX-90, which means it will be rear-drive-biased and have a plug-in hybrid four-cylinder and a mild-hybrid straight-six on offer. But it will be smaller, with two rows of seats.
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
msn.com
Why E-Fuels (Synthetic Fuel) Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
Washington Examiner
The 'Inflation Reduction Act' is on its way to impoverishing the West
In 1930, Congress decided that the answer to an economic downturn was to back American producers against foreign competitors. The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act imposed levies on some 20,000 imported goods. It horrified economists, as well as President Herbert Hoover, who described it as “vicious, extortionate, and obnoxious.” But such was the public mood that Hoover felt he had no option but to sign it into law.
msn.com
Ranked: the longest-living car engines
Slide 1 of 35: The advent of electrification means that the days of us being able to worship legendary engines in the future may well just not happen. The industry is yet to make legends of any of the raft of new electric motors now being installed in the wave of electric vehicles, and we can’t see that changing anytime soon. Time, then, to salute the units of the past and present that have character, class – and lived a long time. Here are the longest running of the lot:
Industrial Distribution
Ford Plant Rejected; Energizer Plants Closing; 3M Job Cuts | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 103
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
torquenews.com
Toyota Engine Oil Switching Advice You Must Follow Warning
Is it okay to switch the type of engine oil you use in your Toyota? Here’s the latest on a Toyota engine oil question one owner asked a Toyota expert if in fact whether they were ruining their engine by doing this. Plus, find out what is the maximum number of miles you really should wait before changing your oil and why manufacturers mislead owners about this point; and, why Toyota is now switching to SAE 0W-16 oil!
5 Hondas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance
Honda is known for its reliability. Here are 5 Hondas that have the lowest 5-year maintenance. The post 5 Hondas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Washington Examiner
Those attacks on gas stoves aren't really about health
Earlier this month, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that indoor gas stoves emit harmful pollution and that a ban on selling new ones was, to quote one of the agency's commissioners, "on the table." Several studies claim that the use of gas can cause respiratory illness. The CPSC is...
freightwaves.com
Cardboard box demand plunging at rates unseen since the Great Recession
Demand and output for cardboard boxes and other packaging material fell sharply in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to data released by the American Forest & Paper Association and Fibre Box Association on Friday. It’s the latest indicator that consumer demand is eroding following the pandemic. Dwindling savings, inflation,...
torquenews.com
Tesla Offers $3,000 Discount - But With One Condition
Tesla is offering a discount on new Tesla vehicle purchases or free Super Charging miles for 3 years, but there is one condition to this. The EV price war is heating up as Tesla is offering more discounts for purchases of its vehicles. We have a Tweet that shows that Tesla is now offering a $3,000 discount or free Supercharging for 3 years with the purchase of new vehicles, but there is one condition.
Top Speed
Mazda Just Gave Fans Of Its MX-5 Miata A Reason To Be Happy
When Mazda introduced the MX-5 Miata in 1989, the age of the old-school English roadster seemed to be slowly but surely drawing to a close. But the small Japanese sports car directly brought a breath of fresh air into a segment that had previously been dominated in particular by car manufacturers such as MG or Triumph and had welcomed surprisingly few newcomers over the decades. Its immense sporty maneuverability and comparatively low price were then finally also the ingredients for a market success, which Mazda had certainly not expected in such a way and could nevertheless continue over four generations of MX-5 Miata until today. But in the future, Mazda will continue to rely on continuity and is unlikely to make any major changes to either the concept or the model's presence on international markets. Now, however, the brand from Hiroshima, Japan, goes even a step further and confirms that the MX-5 Miata will always remain a part of the product portfolio.
motor1.com
Toyota Land Cruiser 70 to stick around despite being nearly 40 years old
Volkswagen sold the original Beetle for 65 years (1938-2003), and while the Land Cruiser 70 is not that old, it's getting up there in age. Having been introduced in 1984, the go-anywhere SUV will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year and will remain on sale in the foreseeable future. The disclosure was made by the company's VP of Sales and Marketing in Australia. Sean Hanley told CarSales "there's no departure of our product plan on 70 Series."
fordauthority.com
New Ford Transmission Shift Cable Bushing Lawsuit Filed
A few recalls centered around faulty Ford transmission shift cable bushings have been issued over the past few years, including separate ones for the 2013-2016 Ford Fusion and 2013-2021 Ford Transit Connect. In affected vehicles, the bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach, which could prevent the shifter from moving the transmission to the intended gear position. This could allow the driver to move the gear shift lever to park, turn the vehicle off, and exit the vehicle with no instrument panel warning message or warning chime indicating the vehicle is not secured in park.
TechCrunch
Battery darling Our Next Energy lands massive $300M Series B to build gigafactory
The new round values the company at $1.2 billion post-money, marking a stunning rise for the two-and-a-half-year-old company, which closed a $25 million Series A in October 2021 and a $65 million Series A1 in March 2022. Founded by Mujeeb Ijaz — a veteran of Ford, A123 Systems and Apple’s...
msn.com
Oil falls on rate hike worries, Russian export flows
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the prospect of further interest rate increases and ample Russian crude flows outweighed demand recovery expectations from China. March Brent crude futures fell by $1.01, or 1.19%, to $83.89 per barrel by 0920 GMT. The March contract expires on Tuesday and the...
msn.com
Underwater volcano in ‘Ring of Fire’ erupts off Vanuatu
An underwater volcano off the archipelago nation of Vanuatu erupted on Wednesday, sending a cloud of ash some 300 feet into the air and prompting officials to warn residents to stay away. Locals on Epi island — part of the small South Pacific nation to the east of Australia —...
Motley Fool
Down 70%, Shopify Stock Is a Once-in-a-Generation Buy in 2023
Shopify’s share price has fallen sharply in response to slowing growth and weak guidance. Shopify's plans to democratize logistics and onboard larger brands should strengthen its market presence. Shopify stock currently trades at a discount to its historical valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
