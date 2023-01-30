Which retired boxers are in Undisputed boxing game? Muhammad Ali, Roy Jones Jr., Sugar Ray Leonard, & more headline list

Read full article on original website
Related
UFC star claims Conor McGregor turned down huge super-fight ahead of MMA return
UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal claims that Conor McGregor has “shot down” a huge super-fight with him ahead of the Irishman’s return to MMA. McGregor has been sidelined for nearly two years after suffering a nasty ankle injury in his second loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.
Hulk Hogan ‘is doing well and is not paralyzed’ following back surgery: rep
Hulk Hogan is on the mend, according to his rep. The WWE legend’s health sparked serious concern after fellow wrestler Kurt Angle said Hogan told him that he lost all feeling in his lower body. But Hogan’s rep dismissed the claim, insisting that the Hall of Famer is “doing well and is not paralyzed” following back surgery. “Everything is OK with him,” Hogan’s rep told Entertainment Tonight. “Hulk is someone with a lot of humor.” Speaking on “The Kurt Angle Show,” the former Olympic champion said Hogan now relies on the help of a cane for mobility. “Hogan had his back surgery again,” he said...
dexerto.com
Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”
Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya 'One Hundred Percent Certain' On Delivering Davis-Garcia
Oscar De La Hoya is pleased with the progress made in a fight involving his company’s biggest star. The Hall of Fame former six-division champion and head of Golden Boy Promotions provided a status update on the planned Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis-Ryan Garcia blockbuster event optimistically eyed for mid-April. De La Hoya saw his demands met when Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) staff provided Golden Boy and Garcia with a contract offer, containing details surrounding what has become the most anticipated fight of the 2023 schedule.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney doesn’t want Shakur Stevenson fight says Keyshawn Davis
By Sam Volz: Keyshawn Davis says Devin Haney will vacate his lightweight titles and move up to 140 after he faces Vasyl Lomachenko in May rather than stay at 135 to face Shakur Stevenson. Keyshawn says he would be very surprised if Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) stays at lightweight to...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
sportszion.com
‘The sendoff was inappropriate’ Ex-UFC star Chael Sonnen expresses concern over Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legacy being lost in history
The former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has been retired from MMA fighting for a while now. Although he is no longer a fighter, he is continuing his MMA career as a coach with the American Kickboxing Academy. Nonetheless, Chael Sonnen is concerned about the recent rumors of his departure...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Wishes Eddie Guerrero Had Won Custody Of Him
Newly prison-hardened Dominik Mysterio, son of Rey Mysterio, saw Eddie Guerrero like an uncle before his sudden passing in November 2005 and had been revealed in a storyline to be Dom's biological father a few months earlier. Dominik has been modeling himself more and more on the late Guerrero. "I...
Michael Chandler knows a potential fight against Conor McGregor wouldn’t last long: “Can you imagine the first round?”
Michael Chandler knows a fight against Conor McGregor would be exciting, but he doesn’t think it would last long. Chandler has called out McGregor ever since he got to the UFC and Dana White has come out and said it is a fight he wants to make. Although it hasn’t happened yet, Chandler believes the timing makes sense now for the two to coach The Ultimate Fighter and then fight afterward.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jake Paul’s latest jab at Tommy Fury has the whole internet outraged as a line is crossed
The younger Paul brother is once again courting controversy. Jake and Logan Paul entered broad public consciousness as problematic figures, after Logan’s infamous “Suicide Forest” video went starkly viral back in 2017, and they’ve never really left those roots behind. Logan continues to stir up drama and internet celebrity beefs via his podcast, “Impaulsive,” even as his younger brother works to establish himself as a legitimate pro boxer. His record speaks for itself, but Jake Paul‘s tendency toward drama continues to get him in hot water, even as he rests easy on six wins and zero losses as the boxing world’s “Problem Child.”
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says Canelo Not Willing to Budge From September Date To Allow Beterbiev-Bivol; Wants Revenge
A showdown between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship may happen someday—but it certainly will not happen before Canelo Alvarez gets his chance to even the score with Bivol, according to their promoter Eddie Hearn. Hearn, the head of Matchroom, which handles both Alvarez...
worldboxingnews.net
The real truth about all Gervonta Davis Pay Per View numbers
World Boxing News provides an update on the latest regarding Pay Per View numbers for the last event featuring Pound for Pound star Gervonta Davis. “Tank” seems to have sold a different number of Pay Per Views each day for his last fight with Hector Garcia if the social media rumor mill is to be believed.
UFC Legend Struck By Car
Major news in the Mixed Martial Arts world today where Irish superstar fighter, Conor McGregor, was almost killed by getting hit by a passing car. 34-year-old Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram page early Friday morning that he was struck by a passing car while riding his bicycle.
BoxingNews24.com
“Callum Smith knocks Beterbiev out” in 6 rounds says Tony Bellew
By Barry Holbrook: Tony Bellew surprisingly has jumped off the Artur Beterbiev ship after his stoppage win over fellow countryman Anthony Yarde last Saturday night and now believes his WBC mandatory Callum Smith will knock him out within six rounds. Callum has looked good since moving up to 175 in...
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight champ’s absurd idea realized as boxing gets insulted
World Boxing News pinpointed an absurd boxing idea revealed in an interview with former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs recently. Little did we know that in the same month, the ridiculous notion would come true as the sport gets disrespected further. This time, though, there can be no hiding by the...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Los Angeles press conference this Thursday, Feb.2nd
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez & Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant will meet this Thursday, February 2nd, for their kickoff Los Angeles press conference to discuss their March 25th fight on Showtime pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The press conference beings at 1:00 p.m. PT.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury unconcerned with Usyk’s latest taunt, focused more on money & venue
By Barry Holbrook: Oleksandr Usyk’s latest social media taunt of Tyson Fury doesn’t concern the WBC heavyweight champion. Fury says his only focus is on how much money he’ll be getting for the fight and where is the venue for where the contest takes place. IBF, WBA...
Comments / 0