Miami Preservationists Wanted To Save This 1930s Art Deco Condo—So They Are Moving It
Sometimes when a city is developed, beloved historic landmarks are unintentionally shielded from plain sight. That’s exactly what happened with an incredible 1930s building in Florida. Now, thanks to JMH Development, the structure in Miami Beach’s Faena District will be physically picked up and relocated. After it was obstructed from public view for 60 years, Miami residents will be able to appreciate the building in its Art Deco glory. An emblem of historical preservation in the city, it will be a part of a new development, called Twenty-Nine Indian Creek, and on the same site, there will be a newly constructed,...
WSVN-TV
Iconic Runway 84 reopens as 1960s-style supper club after major face-lift
SoFlo foodies, you are cleared for takeoff at Runway 84. The iconic eatery is back after an eight-month layoff for a major face-lift. With a fresh new look, a new name and a few additions to the menu, the place is ready to make new memories while keeping one eye on the past.
wmfe.org
A South Beach staple French bakery may be relocating later this year
Miriam Bettant runs a French bakery with her husband in South Beach. Though the space faces upheaval, she’s determined to remain in an area she loves. In the middle of the night, workers get to Bettant Bakery to start preparing all of the pastries they’ll be selling throughout the day. Cutting fresh dough and braiding it into challah rolls, or folding it into croissants.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Hometown Celebrity Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog Debuts Square Pie City Flagship
Detroit-Style Pizza finds a permanent home with the launch of Chef Jeremiah Bullfrogs’s Square Pie City in the Miami Design District. After years of buzzed-about pop-ups across Miami and offerings at South Beach’s expansive food hall Time Out Market, Square Pie City is finally here to stay. Founded by local chef and hometown celebrity Jeremiah Bullfrog, it’s a true-blue pizza shop where diners can slice into signature airy pies while enjoying the casual-meets-cool vibe associated with the concept.
communitynewspapers.com
Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood
Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
tourcounsel.com
Bal Harbour Shops | Shopping mall in Miami Beach, Florida
Bal Harbour Shops is an open-air shopping mall in Bal Harbour, a suburb of Miami Beach, Florida. With sales of $3,400 per square foot in 2022, it is one of the highest grossing shopping centers in the world. Notable retailers and restaurants include Salvatore Ferragamo, Alexander McQueen, Audemars Piguet, Balenciaga,...
bocaratontribune.com
“Famous T.V. and Motion Picture Actor Lorenzo Lamas Visits Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton as the Guest Speaker of the Week
Shares stories of his famous parents, Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and Esther Williams. Boca Raton, FL —You could hear a pin drop as Lorenzo Lamas, guest speaker at the Friday lunch meeting for the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton recently shared heartwarming and entertaining stories about growing up as the son of famous MGM Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and stepmom Esther Williams.
Upcoming Lauderdale Lakes Nightclub Puts Focus on Live Entertainment
Bliss Bar & Nightclub will open this spring
ABC Action News
Is Fort Lauderdale's tunnel project dead in the water?
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A possible solution to South Florida’s traffic problems is losing momentum. City Commissioners in Fort Lauderdale may not be moving forward with plans to build Tesla tunnels, which are courtesy of Elon Musk's Boring Company. The idea came about roughly two years ago after...
Fast Casual
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opening in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach
South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy, thanks to the expansion of DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go. Locations are opening in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, joining the chain's St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota stores. DalMoros will add a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant this quarter at 400 Clematis St., in West Palm Beach. A 400-square-foot, to-go restaurant will open later this year at 439 E. Atlantic Ave., in Delray Beach. It will offer delivery and take-out only with some outdoor seating.
This Is Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's best unassuming diner.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Joint Venture Opens The Contemporary Independent Living Community in Metro Miami
WESTCHESTER, Fla. — Miami-based commercial real estate developer MAS^AJP and its equity partner OCTA have opened The Contemporary, an independent living community in Westchester, approximately nine miles west of downtown Miami. Charter Senior Living operates the community, which features a mix of one- and two-bedroom options on a six-acre...
Temerok Food and Deli to Open in Hallandale Beach
The market's deli will offer a selection of Eastern European dishes
wlrn.org
Sundial: This local father, daughter and son chef trio are nominated for 'the Oscars of the food world'
A father, daughter and son opened a tiny restaurant here in Miami and were nominated for one of the highest honors in the food world. The story began when Fernando Chang had to leave Peru during an economic crisis. He left his kids, Val and Nando, behind with family. They...
WSVN-TV
‘From Embarrassment to Pride’ art exhibit held in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An art exhibit in South Florida that deals with the history of natural hair opened Friday. The exhibit called “From Embarrassment to Pride” was hosted in the City of Miramar and is a collaboration with Guadeloupean artist Guylaine Conquet. Guests who attended “From Embarrassment...
iheart.com
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
It's that time of the year again! Yelp unveiled its 2023 list of America's "Top 100 Restaurants," according to users. The website states, "We first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."
WPTV
Living Room Theaters on FAU Boca Raton campus to close permanently Feb. 9
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Living Room Theaters, an independent film theater on Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton campus, will close permanently on Feb. 9, the company announced, citing low attendance in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Independent and foreign films were shown on four screens since 2010...
Two Florida Cities Ranked Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter pinpointed the country's trashiest cities right after the holiday season.
Watch the full video of 1994 Florida triple murder captured on VHS tape and featured on TV show ‘See No Evil’
A 1994 triple murder in Miramar, Florida, that was captured by a home security camera and recorded on a VHS tape is featured in a new episode of Investigation Discovery’s “See No Evil” that airs Feb. 1. The remarkable, 22-minute video captures every second of the brutal crime from the moment two home invaders burst through the back door of Casimir Sucharski’s home in the early morning hours of ...
tamaractalk.com
Ticket Alert: Comedian Sarge Brings His Hilarious Show to Tamarac
Comedian and motivational speaker Sarge is bringing his hilarious show to Tamarac. Held on Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m., the show is $20 for residents and $25 for guests, with tickets available at the Kings Point Palace box office before the show and on the night of the concert.
