New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
South Carolina to end SNAP benefits starting Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A key pandemic boost for families in South Carolina is finally coming to an end Tuesday causing a big concern for food banks. During the height of the pandemic, a lot of folks were struggling to make ends meet. It forced the federal government to step up by providing things like stimulus checks and a boost to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.
North Carolina flags fly half-staff in memory of Alamance County tribal elder
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Feb. 1 The order, which came out Tuesday, honors John “Blackfeather” Jeffries, tribal elder and former chairman of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation. Jefferies died on Jan. 24. The Occaneechi Band […]
country1037fm.com
North Carolina’s Most Famous Groundhog Won’t Be Replaced
Queen Charlotte, Discovery Place Nature’s weather-predicting groundhog who passed away last year, won’t be replaced. That’s right — North Carolina’s most famous groundhog won’t be replaced. Queen Charlotte served as weather predictor and ambassador for the museum for eight years. She died August 16...
The Daily South
5 Stunning Train Rides To Take In North Carolina
All aboard! The magic of train travel is back in vogue, and we couldn’t be happier. There’s something that feels inherently Southern about taking a train. Maybe it’s the old-fashioned dining cars, where you can savor a sweet tea. Maybe it’s the vintage appeal. Maybe it’s the gorgeous countryside and rural farmland railways always seem to cut through. Or maybe it’s the fact that trains give us the gift of time, prompting to us slow down and become a passenger of the world. Whatever the reason, we can’t wait to punch our train ticket and get rolling. In North Carolina, there are plenty of ways to savor all the nostalgic joys of train travel. From are scenic day rides cutting through the Great Smoky Mountains to 30-minute cruises where you can learn the history behind the state’s railways, here are five incredible train rides in the Tar Heel State. It's time start planning your weekend railway excursion!
Concord native crowned Miss USA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
After a mild, wet January, what weather can North Carolina expect in February?
(WGHP) – The first month of 2023 ended up being our warmest January in the Piedmont Triad since 2006. Not only was it relatively mild, but January was also soggy with 15 days of a trace or more rainfall recorded at PTI airport. It’s also notable that for the first time since Winter 2019-2020, the […]
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Media Personality Wins Big On Wheel of Fortune
A North Carolina media personality wins big on Wheel of Fortune. We could not be happier for Brandon O’Brien who now resides in Nashville. If that name sounds familiar to you, it’s because he was on the air here in Charlotte, North Carolina from 2001-2006. Always a great guy with a ready smile and a love of television and game shows. Brandon recently won big on “Wheel of Fortune” in the main game and also in the bonus round. All in all he won $52,000 in cash and prizes including a new car and a trip to New Orleans.
country1037fm.com
Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers
Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
Memorial fund created in honor of former Miss USA, North Carolina native Cheslie Kryst
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The family of a Charlotte native and former Miss USA who tragically took her own life one year ago is setting up a memorial fund in her honor. The Cheslie C. Kryst Memorial Fund for Mental Health launched Monday in commemoration of her death. The family, alongside the National […]
Feature film ‘Condor’s Nest’ shot in North Carolina
(WGHP) — So many kids dream of growing up to make feature films. It’s a great life, but unless you’re one of the few people part of the big studios, it’s not quite what you may think. “Man, it’s hard work,” said Phil Blattenberger, a UNC-Greensboro graduate who wrote and directed the new feature film “Condor’s […]
Dozens of North Carolina stores fined for overcharging
More than 50 stores in North Carolina have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division.
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
How the nuclear industry is expanding in North Carolina and around the world
Recently, a siren went off at the McGuire Nuclear Station, northwest of Charlotte. Both Duke Energy and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said it was a false alarm and there was no emergency. Safety drills in the event of a nuclear emergency are not routine for most people. What should folks know...
country1037fm.com
3 North Carolina Housing Markets Among The Most Inflated
A January 2023 report out of Florida Atlantic University (FAU) has found that three North Carolina housing markets rank among the most inflated in the country. The report is called the Beracha and Johnson Housing Market Ranking and it’s a part of the FAU Real Estate Initiative. These rankings include the top 100 housing markets aground the country ranked on their degree of overpricing/underpricing. They state that open-source housing price indices (HPIs) were used to create the list.
kiss951.com
7 Fast Food Restaurants We Wish Would Come To North Carolina
We do have some good fast food here in North Carolina. I know I personally could not live without Chick-fil-a. No matter how long the line is I seem to end up there at least once a week. And North Carolina’s own Bojangles and Cookout is a southern staple. Of course, we have all the heavy hitter chains like Mcdonalds’, Burger King, Wendy’s, etc. But just like Bojangles and Cookout are North Carolina institutions there are chains local to other parts of the country that we (unfortunately) don’t have here. If you’ve traveled outside of the state chances are you’ve had the chance to dine at a fast food restaurant that we don’t have in North Carolina. And some of them leave you begging for them to open one up here.
North Carolina senator considering bill for I-95 tolls, money to go toward highway upgrades, maintenance
Some people only make a quick pit stop, after dealing with the headache of road construction on I-95.
