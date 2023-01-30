Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
Related
WSMV
Drugs suspected in deadly shooting in Bordeaux
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one man and left another critically injured on Tuesday night in the Bordeaux neighborhood. According to MNPD, officers were called to a shooting Tuesday night on Crowe Drive and encountered an 18-year-old man with several gunshot...
fox17.com
Drugs a possible motive in deadly Nashville abandoned home shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating drugs as a motive in an abandoned home shooting which left one dead and another injured. Police say the shooting took place on Tuesday at an abandoned home on Crowe Drive. Police found an 18-year-old conscious but...
1 injured in Murfreesboro shooting
Police are investigating following a shooting in Murfreesboro.
fox17.com
Retired, off duty officer assaulted by juveniles outside Dickerson Pike Walmart
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A retired, off duty officer who was working security at a Walmart on Wednesday was assaulted by three juveniles who are now in custody, police report. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) report that the out of county officer was approached by three suspects who were...
Suspect Wanted for Domestic Assault By Gallatin Police
From Gallatin Police Department 1-31-2023: Case #: 23-00517. Please BOLO for Giovannta Rice. Rice has active warrants for Domestic Assault and Disorderly Conduct. Anyone with information regarding Rice’s location or whereabouts please contact the Gallatin Police Department or FTO Meyer at 615-452-1313 or [email protected]
Woman Shot Monday Walking at Esteswood Dr. and Trimble Rd
Teams of detectives are working to identify the two males who attacked and then shot a 26-year-old woman as she walked in the 4300 block of Esteswood Drive at the Trimble Road intersection at 11:38 p.m. Monday. The investigation shows that the assailants initially passed the victim in a dark...
NAACP calls out Metro police following latest officer-involved shooting
The NAACP said the man could have been causing a public safety issue by waving a gun and threatening people, but the department needs to consider mental health as a contributing factor.
WSMV
Family of man stabbed in East Nashville wants answers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a Charlotte man wants to know how he ended up stabbed to death in East Nashville over the weekend. 30-year-old Jamal Moore’s family is devastated and confused and said all Jamal ever did was try to help others. His family said Jamal...
Clarksville police searching for missing man
Michael Wellington, 50, was reported missing on Jan. 29, but police say he has not been heard from or seen since Jan. 21.
Family waits for justice 11 years after Nashville father’s murder
By: Emily Luxen NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eleven years after a father of two died after being shot in the parking lot of a Nashville apartment complex, his killer remains on the run, and his family is still waiting for justice. Metro Police said on Jan. 29, 2012 around 11 p.m. Jeffery Short, 20, went to... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Alabama mother of 2 boys killed by father in Tennessee murder-suicide was beaten to death
A Hazel Green woman, whose body was discovered last month in her home only hours before her husband killed their two sons and shot himself in Tennessee, died of blunt force trauma. Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Brent Patterson confirmed the results of an autopsy on Jennifer LePore, 43. Patterson...
Jury reaches verdict in killing of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman
By: Emily West NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a trial lasting more than a week, a jury acquitted one of the two men charged in the death of nurse Caitlyn Kaufman on I-440 while finding the other defendant guilty of a lesser charge. On Tuesday the jury found Devaunte Hill guilty of second-degree murder, and returned... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
WDEF
Police: Officer fatally shoots Black man who pointed gun
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – An investigation is underway in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday after authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 47-year-old Black man who had pointed a gun at him. The fatal shooting occurred Sunday evening in North Nashville, when police responded to 911 calls from witnesses...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 31, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 31, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Homicide- Criminal, Theft of Vehicle- $2500 or Gr. But less than $10000, Probation Violation- Felony. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling...
WKRN
Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty
Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved …. Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. 1 dead,...
fox17.com
VIDEO: Nashville woman walking at night heard screaming when shot three times by thieves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — *WARNING: Sound in the video attached can be sensitive for some viewers.*. A Belle Meade woman was assaulted and shot during a robbery attempt Monday night. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released surveillance video of the moment shots were fired at a 26-year-old woman who...
1 found guilty of second-degree murder in Nashville nurse murder trial; other found not guilty
Nurse Caitlyn Kaufman was on her way to work as an ICU nurse at Ascension Saint Thomas West when she was shot and killed on Interstate 440.
fox17.com
Autopsy: Toddler who lived at Brookmeade Park had 37ml of fentanyl in her system
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Ariel Rose died of fentanyl toxicity late last year. She was just 23 months old. The case is now being investigated as negligent homicide by Metro Nashville Police. FOX 17 News has obtained the full autopsy report. Rose had been spotted at the Brookmeade Park...
fox17.com
Firefighters responding to second alarm fire on Lebanon Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) reports that their units are responding to a second alarm fire on Lebanon Pike. NFD reports that no one is inside, and there are no injuries being reported to the public or fire personnel. The fire took place at an old...
Jury deliberations underway in murder of Nashville nurse
After about six hours of deliberations Monday, the jurors in the murder trial of Caitlyn Kaufman were sent home. This comes after emotional closing arguments were made.
Comments / 1