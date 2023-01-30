ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Drugs suspected in deadly shooting in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one man and left another critically injured on Tuesday night in the Bordeaux neighborhood. According to MNPD, officers were called to a shooting Tuesday night on Crowe Drive and encountered an 18-year-old man with several gunshot...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Drugs a possible motive in deadly Nashville abandoned home shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating drugs as a motive in an abandoned home shooting which left one dead and another injured. Police say the shooting took place on Tuesday at an abandoned home on Crowe Drive. Police found an 18-year-old conscious but...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Suspect Wanted for Domestic Assault By Gallatin Police

From Gallatin Police Department 1-31-2023: Case #: 23-00517. Please BOLO for Giovannta Rice. Rice has active warrants for Domestic Assault and Disorderly Conduct. Anyone with information regarding Rice’s location or whereabouts please contact the Gallatin Police Department or FTO Meyer at 615-452-1313 or [email protected]
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Family of man stabbed in East Nashville wants answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a Charlotte man wants to know how he ended up stabbed to death in East Nashville over the weekend. 30-year-old Jamal Moore’s family is devastated and confused and said all Jamal ever did was try to help others. His family said Jamal...
NASHVILLE, TN
Court TV

Family waits for justice 11 years after Nashville father’s murder

By: Emily Luxen NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eleven years after a father of two died after being shot in the parking lot of a Nashville apartment complex, his killer remains on the run, and his family is still waiting for justice. Metro Police said on Jan. 29, 2012 around 11 p.m. Jeffery Short, 20, went to... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
NASHVILLE, TN
Court TV

Jury reaches verdict in killing of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman

By: Emily West NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a trial lasting more than a week, a jury acquitted one of the two men charged in the death of nurse Caitlyn Kaufman on I-440 while finding the other defendant guilty of a lesser charge. On Tuesday the jury found Devaunte Hill guilty of second-degree murder, and returned... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Police: Officer fatally shoots Black man who pointed gun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – An investigation is underway in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday after authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 47-year-old Black man who had pointed a gun at him. The fatal shooting occurred Sunday evening in North Nashville, when police responded to 911 calls from witnesses...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty

Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved …. Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. 1 dead,...
MEMPHIS, TN
fox17.com

Firefighters responding to second alarm fire on Lebanon Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) reports that their units are responding to a second alarm fire on Lebanon Pike. NFD reports that no one is inside, and there are no injuries being reported to the public or fire personnel. The fire took place at an old...
NASHVILLE, TN

