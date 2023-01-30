ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox9.com

Unique farm south of the metro dedicated to giving a home to cats deemed unadoptable

An animal sanctuary in Faribault is gaining national attention for its work saving feral cats. At Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, these cats are given shelter, food and a cage-free life. They’re also spayed or neutered and given vet care. Some of the cats begin to like the company of the volunteers and can be adopted out, but mostly these cats will live out the rest of their lives in the sanctuary and out of the elements. Many of the residents are now internet-famous thanks to Furball Farm’s Facebook page and live videos.
FARIBAULT, MN
KARE 11

RECIPE: Lentil Bolognese from Kitchen Coalition

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A hunger relief program started by Second Harvest Heartland at the start of the pandemic has evolved into what's now called Kitchen Coalition. The kitchen has three objectives: Save food from being wasted, keep food workers employed during downtimes, and feed the hungry. Campus Club...
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
KARE 11

Mental health apps grow in popularity

MINNEAPOLIS — Since the pandemic started, research has found that more people are using mental health apps. Many mental health apps give you access to a mental health professional 24/7 for a free or low cost. Research from Harvard Medical School found that mental health apps can help people...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Push for jobless benefits for hourly school workers

ST PAUL, Minn. — Cat Briggs has fond childhood memories of "Peggy Bus 39," the woman who drove Cat's school bus throughout her youth. Briggs, now a bus driver for the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Schools, is one of 100,000 thousand hourly school and college workers in Minnesota who don't qualify for unemployment benefits.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Black History Month 2023: Local events and activities

MINNEAPOLIS — February is Black History Month, a time to celebrate and honor the contributions made by generations of African American men and women to culture, politics, and civil rights in this country. It's also a time to study and recognize the struggle for racial justice Black Americans have fought to achieve for decades.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Mall of America launches new membership program

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America announced the launch of a new "first-of-its-kind" program that rewards guests every time they visit. The membership program, called MOA Insiders, offers guests the opportunity to earn exclusive benefits every time they come to the mall and "shop, play, and dine," according to a press release.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
ccxmedia.org

Second Dunkin’ Coffee Shop Coming to Maple Grove

People in Maple Grove will soon have a new spot to get their fix of caffeine and doughnuts. Dunkin’, which shortened its name from Dunkin’ Donuts, is moving into a site near the intersection of Weaver Lake Road and Elm Creek Boulevard. The former occupant of that location,...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
106.9 KROC

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
mprnews.org

In a Minneapolis salon for natural hair, women wonder if CROWN Act will help

Shawn White has been using a chemical relaxer to straighten her naturally curly hair since she was 9 years old. After some lessons learned from damaging her hair over the years with color dying and chemical treatments, White, 41, is now a regular client of Bonita’s Extensions and Braids in Uptown Minneapolis, a Nigerian-owned hair salon specializing in natural hair styling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Center Square

Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill

(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE 11

1947 wedding dress links four generations of brides

HAM LAKE, Minn. — The Swedish settlers who built Our Saviour's Lutheran Chapel in rural Ham Lake girded it with concrete, wood, and tradition. “Christmas time, every summer service, they always ring the bell,” Anna Amann says while pulling the rope that extends to the bell tower of the white wooden church.
HAM LAKE, MN
