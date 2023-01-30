Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Early Days of Como ParkThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
fox9.com
Unique farm south of the metro dedicated to giving a home to cats deemed unadoptable
An animal sanctuary in Faribault is gaining national attention for its work saving feral cats. At Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary, these cats are given shelter, food and a cage-free life. They’re also spayed or neutered and given vet care. Some of the cats begin to like the company of the volunteers and can be adopted out, but mostly these cats will live out the rest of their lives in the sanctuary and out of the elements. Many of the residents are now internet-famous thanks to Furball Farm’s Facebook page and live videos.
RECIPE: Lentil Bolognese from Kitchen Coalition
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A hunger relief program started by Second Harvest Heartland at the start of the pandemic has evolved into what's now called Kitchen Coalition. The kitchen has three objectives: Save food from being wasted, keep food workers employed during downtimes, and feed the hungry. Campus Club...
After backlash over potential change, U of M says grads can walk at graduation
MINNEAPOLIS — After receiving criticism from students and parents over a potential walk-less ceremony, the University of Minnesota will provide students the opportunity to make the traditional march across a stage as part of their graduation ceremony this spring. The university announced Tuesday that it will hold two conferral...
Mental health apps grow in popularity
MINNEAPOLIS — Since the pandemic started, research has found that more people are using mental health apps. Many mental health apps give you access to a mental health professional 24/7 for a free or low cost. Research from Harvard Medical School found that mental health apps can help people...
Push for jobless benefits for hourly school workers
ST PAUL, Minn. — Cat Briggs has fond childhood memories of "Peggy Bus 39," the woman who drove Cat's school bus throughout her youth. Briggs, now a bus driver for the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Schools, is one of 100,000 thousand hourly school and college workers in Minnesota who don't qualify for unemployment benefits.
Black History Month 2023: Local events and activities
MINNEAPOLIS — February is Black History Month, a time to celebrate and honor the contributions made by generations of African American men and women to culture, politics, and civil rights in this country. It's also a time to study and recognize the struggle for racial justice Black Americans have fought to achieve for decades.
Yummy And Popular Minnesota-Based Donut Shop Now Has 2nd Location
Oh my god, if there is one thing I love it’s donuts. Okay well, there are a lot of things that I love but I think donuts are my kryptonite!. And when combined with something else I love (Minnesota Companies) I am so excited to share with you that a Minnesota-based Donut shop is opening it’s second location.
Mall of America launches new membership program
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America announced the launch of a new "first-of-its-kind" program that rewards guests every time they visit. The membership program, called MOA Insiders, offers guests the opportunity to earn exclusive benefits every time they come to the mall and "shop, play, and dine," according to a press release.
ccxmedia.org
Second Dunkin’ Coffee Shop Coming to Maple Grove
People in Maple Grove will soon have a new spot to get their fix of caffeine and doughnuts. Dunkin’, which shortened its name from Dunkin’ Donuts, is moving into a site near the intersection of Weaver Lake Road and Elm Creek Boulevard. The former occupant of that location,...
Chief lays out plan to combat Golden Valley police officer shortage
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Police departments across the country have been dealing with shortages as officers are leaving the jobs and few are applying to begin the career. It started before the pandemic, ballooning after the murder of George Floyd in 2020. In these past few years, cities have...
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
Owners of Extreme Sandbox to open 'blue-collar focused' taphouse in Hastings
The owners of Extreme Sandbox in Hastings, which lets customers play with heavy machinery like excavators and bulldozers, are opening a new "blue-collar focused" restaurant and bar. The Quarry Taphouse is scheduled to open in downtown Hastings sometime in mid-February, according to an announcement on Jan. 26. The new restaurant...
Church leaders offer prayer, hope for those coping with Tyre Nichols' death
MINNEAPOLIS — The beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis sparked outrage worldwide, including in the Twin Cities — a community already trying to heal from the deaths of George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Amir Locke, Philando Castile and others. Bishop Richard D. Howell Jr. of Shiloh Temple in...
Exclusive: Sanford, Fairview CEOs respond to merger concerns, UMN plans & attorney general pushback
MINNEAPOLIS — Any proposed merger between two large health care providers will draw public scrutiny and concern, but when Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services announced plans to combine forces late last year, it drew even more attention. Now, two months before the deal was projected to close, Attorney...
Alert after Woodbury students approached by strangers asking if they want candy
A Woodbury elementary school is asking parents to be aware after a suspicious vehicle approached students Wednesday. According to an announcement from Valley Crossing Elementary School, two students were walking to their bus stop after school when they were approached by a vehicle. The people in the vehicle asked the students if they wanted free candy.
mprnews.org
In a Minneapolis salon for natural hair, women wonder if CROWN Act will help
Shawn White has been using a chemical relaxer to straighten her naturally curly hair since she was 9 years old. After some lessons learned from damaging her hair over the years with color dying and chemical treatments, White, 41, is now a regular client of Bonita’s Extensions and Braids in Uptown Minneapolis, a Nigerian-owned hair salon specializing in natural hair styling.
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
A well-known restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Minnesota restaurant location in Eden Prairie, according to the company's website.
Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill
(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
1947 wedding dress links four generations of brides
HAM LAKE, Minn. — The Swedish settlers who built Our Saviour's Lutheran Chapel in rural Ham Lake girded it with concrete, wood, and tradition. “Christmas time, every summer service, they always ring the bell,” Anna Amann says while pulling the rope that extends to the bell tower of the white wooden church.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0