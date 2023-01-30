Read full article on original website
China set to launch long-awaited IPO reforms to reset the economy
China is set to make market-oriented changes to the way initial public offerings are approved, as it tries to reset the economy and rebuild investor confidence after a chaotic exit from zero-Covid. Once implemented, the reforms will mark the culmination of a decade-long attempt by the country to liberalize its...
Chinese researchers develop the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab, sparking ethical debate.
Chinese scientists have apparently shocked the globe by successfully creating the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab. This terrifying event took place in China in 2021 after a group of researchers from the United States and Spain journeyed there to circumvent laws prohibiting such study in their own countries.
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Shell profits double to record $40 billion
Shell made a record profit of almost $40 billion in 2022, more than double what it raked in the previous year after oil and gas prices soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Europe's largest oil company by revenue reported adjusted full-year earnings of $39.9 billion on Thursday — more than...
Judge reportedly allows Meta to move forward with VR startup acquisition, in blow to FTC
A federal judge will not block Meta from buying a virtual reality tech startup, according to multiple reports, in a setback for the US government, which had alleged the deal would threaten competition in a nascent market. Tuesday's decision, issued by the US District Court for the Northern District of...
Meta shares surge nearly 20% as Zuckerberg pledges to make 2023 a 'year of efficiency'
For years, Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg invested heavily in growth, including in areas like virtual reality with unproven potential. But after a brutal year in which the company lost more than $600 billion in market value, Zuckerberg has started speaking Wall Street's language — and they are rewarding him for it.
Gautam Adani fails to calm investors over market mayhem that wiped out billions
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani tried to reassure investors on Thursday after he abruptly abandoned his flagship firm's $2.5 billion share sale. "For me, the interest of my investors is paramount and everything is secondary," the 60-year-old businessman said in a recorded video address. "Once the market stabilizes, we will review our capital market strategy."
European Country Discovers It's Sitting on a Resource Treasure Trove
In the modern age, it's pretty hard to discover and lay claim to new sources of minerals, metals and other natural materials. Most big deposits have multiple people fighting for them while climate change is steadily eroding what's already there.
