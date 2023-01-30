ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

China set to launch long-awaited IPO reforms to reset the economy

China is set to make market-oriented changes to the way initial public offerings are approved, as it tries to reset the economy and rebuild investor confidence after a chaotic exit from zero-Covid. Once implemented, the reforms will mark the culmination of a decade-long attempt by the country to liberalize its...
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Albany Herald

Shell profits double to record $40 billion

Shell made a record profit of almost $40 billion in 2022, more than double what it raked in the previous year after oil and gas prices soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Europe's largest oil company by revenue reported adjusted full-year earnings of $39.9 billion on Thursday — more than...
Albany Herald

Meta shares surge nearly 20% as Zuckerberg pledges to make 2023 a 'year of efficiency'

For years, Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg invested heavily in growth, including in areas like virtual reality with unproven potential. But after a brutal year in which the company lost more than $600 billion in market value, Zuckerberg has started speaking Wall Street's language — and they are rewarding him for it.
Albany Herald

Gautam Adani fails to calm investors over market mayhem that wiped out billions

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani tried to reassure investors on Thursday after he abruptly abandoned his flagship firm's $2.5 billion share sale. "For me, the interest of my investors is paramount and everything is secondary," the 60-year-old businessman said in a recorded video address. "Once the market stabilizes, we will review our capital market strategy."
Albany Herald

European Country Discovers It's Sitting on a Resource Treasure Trove

In the modern age, it's pretty hard to discover and lay claim to new sources of minerals, metals and other natural materials. Most big deposits have multiple people fighting for them while climate change is steadily eroding what's already there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy