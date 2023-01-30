Take a look at 5 of the most-anticipated clinical trial data readouts expected in 2023 that neurology health care professionals should keep their eyes on. Over the years, drug development has continued to boom throughout neurology, with record-setting amounts of funding and first-time disease-modifying therapies being introduced. There are several hundreds of ongoing trials assessing potential agents for patients with neurological conditions, all across different phases. With so much activity, keeping up with the latest findings can be difficult. Here are 5 clinical trials with expected data readouts in 2023 that NeurologyLive® will have its eye on.

19 HOURS AGO