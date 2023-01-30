Read full article on original website
New gene therapy delivers treatment directly to brain
When Rylae-Ann Poulin was a year old, she didn’t crawl or babble like other kids her age. A rare genetic disorder kept her from even lifting her head. Her parents took turns holding her upright at night just so she could breathe comfortably and sleep. Then, months later. doctors...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Hibiscus Tea Could Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease
There are many reasons to enjoy a cup of ruby red hibiscus tea, including its ability to warm the body in the winter, boost the immune system, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. Now, research has found that it could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and...
Gizmodo
Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment
An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
Newly Discovered Disease May Affect Over 15,000 Americans
TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers are shedding light on a mystery medical condition called VEXAS syndrome that's believed to affect more than 15,000 people in the United States. Identified in 2020, VEXAS syndrome is a rare, genetically linked disorder with a high death rate. The syndrome includes unexplained fevers and low blood oxygen levels in people with other conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and blood cancer....
Cancer breakthrough as pioneering new treatment gets green light for NHS use
A FIRST of its kind cancer treatment has been approved for the NHS. Pioneering CAR-T therapy will be offered to hundreds with blood cancer to help their own immune systems to fight off the disease. The treatment turbocharges white blood cells and trains them to kill tumours. Trials suggest patients...
Medical News Today
What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?
People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
MedicalXpress
Protein with anti-aging action combats inflammation and avoids death of neurons
The process of cellular aging is multifactorial, and its investigation involves several knowledge areas. Finding ways to protect cells against damage is a key focus. A group of researchers recently achieved noteworthy progress in this regard, as evidenced by an article published in Scientific Reports. According to the authors, in their study, the protein klotho protected glial cells against inflammation and death. Glia are non-neuronal cells of the brain and nervous system. There are several subtypes of glial cells, including astrocytes, oligodendrocytes and microglia.
Healthline
How Is Chemotherapy Used in the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?
A type of chemotherapy drug, called mitoxantrone, can potentially treat multiple sclerosis (MS) by suppressing blood cells that attack your myelin, the protective layer covering your brain and spinal nerves. Approximately. people in the United States have multiple sclerosis (MS). MS doesn’t have a cure, but doctors and healthcare professionals...
MedicalXpress
Patients with brain cancer may benefit from treatment to boost white blood cells
Patients with glioblastoma, a devastating brain cancer, receive treatment that frequently leads to the unfortunate side effect of low white blood cell counts that lasts six months to a year. The low numbers of white blood cells are associated with shorter survival—but the specific reason for the prolonged drop in white blood cells and the link with shorter survival has vexed scientists.
MedicalXpress
Keys to making immunotherapy work against pancreatic cancer found in tumor microenvironment
A new study that analyzed the tumor microenvironment of pancreatic cancer revealed the cause of tumor cell resistance to immunotherapy and resulted in new treatment strategies. This study, led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, is the latest from an ongoing platform trial formed in 2015 to...
cgtlive.com
Multi-characteristic Opsin Gene Therapy Gets Second Fast Track for Retinal Degenerative Diseases
MCO-010 is in phase 2 clinical trials for treating retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt disease. The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Nanoscope Therapeutics’ multi-characteristic opsin (MCO) optogenetic gene therapy MCO-010 for the potential treatment of Stargardt disease.1. "We are pleased to receive the FDA's decision to grant Fast...
nextbigfuture.com
Rejuvenate Bio Reprogrammed Genes to Double Remaining Life of Old Mice
Rejuvenate Bio systemically delivered AAVs (gene therapy delivered via altered virus shells), encoding an inducible OSK system, in 124-week-old mice extends the median remaining lifespan by 109% over wild-type controls and enhances several health parameters. Treated mice lived another 18 weeks, on average, while control mice died in nine weeks. This was a doubling of the remaining life from the point of treatment. The treated mice lived about 7% longer overall. This is like taking 77-year-old people and instead of living another 10 or 11 years they lived 20-22 years.
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Lecanemab for the Treatment of Alzheimer Disease
Promising results for lecanemab's efficacy in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia associated with Alzheimer disease were accompanied by reports of adverse effects associated with treatment. Lecanemab (Leqembi) is a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody that reduces forms insoluble amyloid beta (Aβ) proteins responsible for...
neurologylive.com
5 Clinical Trial Readouts in Neurology to Look for in 2023
Take a look at 5 of the most-anticipated clinical trial data readouts expected in 2023 that neurology health care professionals should keep their eyes on. Over the years, drug development has continued to boom throughout neurology, with record-setting amounts of funding and first-time disease-modifying therapies being introduced. There are several hundreds of ongoing trials assessing potential agents for patients with neurological conditions, all across different phases. With so much activity, keeping up with the latest findings can be difficult. Here are 5 clinical trials with expected data readouts in 2023 that NeurologyLive® will have its eye on.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
'Spleen-on-a-Chip' Yields Insight into Sickle Cell Disease
CAMBRIDGE, MA -- Every day, billions of red blood cells pass through the spleen, an organ that is responsible for filtering out old or damaged blood cells. This task is made more difficult when the blood cells are misshapen, as they are in patients with sickle cell disease, which affects millions of people throughout the world. Sickled blood cells can clog the spleen’s filters, leading to a potentially life-threatening situation.
MedicalXpress
Researchers revisit potent drug as promising treatment for acute leukemia
A team of researchers from the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI Singapore) at the National University of Singapore, led by Associate Professor Takaomi Sanda and Dr. Lim Fang Qi, has breathed new life into an existing drug—combatting a type of blood cancer called T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or T-ALL.
contagionlive.com
Moderna RSV Vaccine Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Status
The designation was based on positive top line data from the ConquerRSV phase 3 efficacy trial. Two weeks ago, Moderna reported topline data from its ConquerRSV phase 3 trial for its investigational RSV vaccine, mRNA-1345, demonstrating it had an 83.7% vaccine efficacy against RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease (RSV-LRTD). Yesterday,...
cgtlive.com
Remestemcel-L Cell Therapy Makes Comeback With Resubmitted BLA for Pediatric GvHD
Mesoblast is resubmitting its BLA with new CMC, survival, and mechanism of action data on the therapy and phase 3 trial. Mesoblast has resubmitted a biologics license application (BLA) for remestemcel-L, its mesenchymal stromal cell therapy for treating steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD) in children, almost 4 years after it had previously initiated a rolling BLA for the therapy.1.
2minutemedicine.com
Adjuvant S-1 increases short-term survival in patients with resected biliary tract cancer
1. Patients who received adjuvant S-1 had prolonged overall survival and relapse-free survival compared to those who were managed with clinical observation. 2. The most common grade 3-4 adverse events in the S-1 group were neutropenia and biliary tract infection. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Biliary tract cancer...
targetedonc.com
Treatment with Momelotinib Shows Significant Improvement in Myelofibrosis Conditions
Findings from the MOMENTUM phase 3 study show that the use of momelotinib significantly impacts patients with myelofibrosis. Treatment with momelotinib showed clinically significant improvements over the use of danazol for patients with anemia and intermediate-risk or high-risk myelofibrosis, according to findings published in The Lancet.1. These data come from...
