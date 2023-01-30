ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Alicia Vikander Film Lab Initiative Takes Flight at Goteborg Fest with Gala Presentation

By Liza Foreman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUtCr_0kVpGj1A00

GÖTEBORG, Sweden — Alicia Vikander is at this week’s Goteborg Film Festival to help promote the Alicia Vikander Film Lab high-school initiative, and because Scandinavia’s largest film festival, held in her home town of Göteborg, southern Sweden, has always been part of her life.

Established in 2021 by Vikander (“The Danish Girl”), the Festival and the Sten Olsson Foundation for Research and Culture, the three-year film training program is for local high-school-aged students, with the program made available to educational establishments in the Goteborg area since last January.

“We’ve managed to get it on the curriculum,” said Vikander who is the biggest star at this year’s festival and a fixture at the event, reciting an Honorary Nordic Dragon Award, for instance, in 2018. “It’s a project where I’ve been able to get a lot of it done remotely on Zoom,” she told Variety at Göteborg.

On Monday at the Festival, a gala will take place presenting films by this year’s students. 12 short films will be screened. The films are between two and five minutes long. Since the launch, film teachers from the Festival have been visiting schools selected this year, once a month, and Vikander has visited the schools twice during the school year.

The participating schools in 2022 are Kannebäcksskolan, Nordhemsskolan and Skälltorpsskolan – the school that Vikander attended. Each year, three to four new schools join the project.

“For a long time, I wanted to find a way to give back,” says Vikander who trained as a dancer at the Royal Swedish Ballet School.

“My mum would never have had the possibility, for example, to pay for dance. If you get into the state Ballet, the state pays for you, and they also paid for my violin lessons. I played with the Philharmonic at 13. Then I did my first film in the Philharmonic. I got all these possibilities. Even if you don’t have financial support in Sweden you can get a cultural education.”

Another reason the initiative took flight is because she has a long-standing relationship with the Göteborg Festival.

“They have focused a lot on bringing in the next gen,” she said. “Now you don’t have to be 16, as you did when I was younger, to watch films. “Every child has a smartphone. We want to give them more technical tools. Where I went to school in the suburbs, there was more of a lack of things to do. From 12-15, before you go out into the world you need some direction.”

Vikander made a donation to help launch the venture. Additionally, she committed a SEK 300,000 ($290,000) scholarship grant that she received in 2021 from the Sten A Olsson Foundation to the lab.

Since leaving Göteborg aged 15, Vikander has established herself internationally as a star with films like “Tomb Raider,” “Ex-Machina,” or the mini-series  “Irma Vep.”  But she’s not too big for Sweden’s second largest city where she grew up.

“I love being back here, especially for the film festival,” she tells Variety .  “Every year, it  was a big event for my mother and her friends. I’ve been going to the festival for a long time, also often during the past ten years.”

Vikander says her time with the Royal Swedish Ballet School helped her understand movement on camera.

“In a way it’s my education because I never went to theater school,” she said. “But I went for nine years to the Royal Ballet School. It’s storytelling as well. You don’t use words. Filmmaking and theater is very much about movement, and knowing what transcends through a lense, movement wise. The awareness of movement in space with your body, even the blink of an eye. I’ve realized over the years that’s what we did. From a young age we learned how to use space.”

She hasn’t given up dancing altogether. In other interviews she said she feared she lacked the passion of her classmates to take dance further.

“I dance a lot. I’m a dancer person,” she said. “Now part of me feels like I can’t even claim I went to ballet school. I have a vague memory of how tough it is. I see that when I go to the Opera for example.”

Vikander’s success in acting has meant that she has worked for a long time knowing what’s next. Still, she’s had doubts, like others in her profession, given the project by project nature of the business.

“Even when my career was on a high, that hunt for the next job was still in me.  Or fear of what’s not next was still in me,” she said.

These days she and husband Michael Fassbender take every second project to accommodate having a child, born during the pandemic.

“At the beginning of my career, just to get work in the beginning then you know you are super privileged. Then you get work and can do this full time. Then I never stopped and was already prepping the next film. When the world closed down, I had my child in the second lockdown,” she said. “Your priorities get very clear which is nice.”

Vikander’s next film release is “Firebrand” a Tudor drama directed by Karim Aïnouz, co-starring Jude Law.  She’s expecting to film her next project this summer, but isn’t giving too much away.

“It’s going to take me far away from home and my culture. It begins in the summer with a director I’ve been a fan of for a lot of years. Work is taking you wherever you need to be,” she said.

Post-Brexit,  the couple call Lisbon home. “My husband had been in London for 18 years. I had been there for seven. He and his friends were talking about moving south where it’s warmer. I had spent two years renovating my house in London,” she says.

“Then Brexit happened. It was a bit of a bummer. It was an emotional decision. We fell in love with a place there and told our friends we were moving.  I was only home six weeks a year in London anyway, as busy as I was.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Joburg Film Festival Celebrates Post-Pandemic Reboot With Festive Opening Night

Returning to Johannesburg cinemas for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the Joburg Film Festival kicked off its 5th edition with a joyful relaunch on Tuesday night, as local luminaries walked a gold carpet in Nelson Mandela Square in honor of the festival’s slogan, “Our Stories. Our Gold,” and the crowd was serenaded with a soaring performance from South African soprano Zandile Mzazi and singer Thandiswa Mazwai. The event, which runs Jan. 31 – Feb. 5, bowed with the African premiere of “Xalé” (pictured), from veteran Senegalese director Moussa Sène Absa, a story of...
Variety

Berlin Film Festival Reveals Jury Lineup, Adds Liu Jian’s ‘Art College 1994’ to Competition

The Berlin Film Festival has revealed its juries, and the addition of Liu Jian’s animated feature “Art College 1994” to its competition lineup, which now has 19 films and is complete. In addition to the already announced actor Kristen Stewart as president, the International Jury members will be actor Golshifteh Farahani (Iran/France), director and writer Valeska Grisebach (Germany), director and screenwriter Radu Jude (Romania), casting director and producer Francine Maisler (U.S.), director and screenwriter Carla Simón (Spain), and director and producer Johnnie To (Hong Kong, China). “Art College 1994” is set in China in the 1990s. It follows a group of young...
Variety

91-Year-Old ‘The Emigrants’ Director Jan Troell Unveils New Projects at Göteborg (EXCLUSIVE)

GÖTEBORG, Sweden – Jan Troell, the 91-year-old Swedish director and 1972 Oscar nominee for “The Emigrants,”  is giving interviews in a Göteborg hotel, his leg propped on a chair, a walking stick, his daughter, Johanna, and wife, Agneta, both collaborators on his films, by his side. The director, who turned down a ten-year Warner Bros. contract to return to Sweden, has been awarded the 2023 Goteborg Festival’s Nordic Honorary Dragon Award. The prize reflects a life-long connection to still-and-moving images that began when his mother brought him home from the hospital and his dad began filming. Some of that footage, as well...
Variety

REinvent Takes World Sales to Karin af Klintberg’s Royal Docu ‘The King,’ Premiering at Göteborg (EXCLUSIVE)

GÖTEBORG, Sweden — On Saturday night, audiences at the Göteborg Film Festival, the largest movie-TV event in Scandinavia, were privy to the world premiere of “The King,” a documentary by Swedish journalist Karin af Klintberg for which she was given unprecedented access to follow Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf for two years. REinvent International Sales has taken on world rights to the film which will be released in Sweden next month. SF Studios is co-producing and will be distributing in the Nordics. “The King” is produced by Stina Gardell and Petra Måhl for Af Nexiko, in co-production with SF Studios, the Swedish...
Variety

‘Twice Colonized,’ About Inuit Lawyer Aaju Peter, to Open Documentary Film Festival CPH:DOX

“Twice Colonized” by Danish filmmaker Lin Alluna will open Copenhagen documentary film festival CPH:DOX, and will play in its competition section, Next:Wave. The festival will open on March 15 at DR Koncerthuset, Copenhagen’s international concert venue. The film centers on renowned Inuit lawyer Aaju Peter, who has led a lifelong fight for the rights of indigenous people in Greenland. Niklas Engstrøm, artistic director of CPH:DOX, said: “’Twice Colonized’ is an inspiring and emotionally powerful documentary film. It deals with the personal consequences of colonialism and gives us a much-needed new perspective on the colonial history of Denmark, as well as in the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”

Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
The Independent

‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke

Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
UTAH STATE
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring

Ozzy Osbourne, a defining singer of heavy metal, has apparently retired from touring for health reasons, he announced in a statement late Tuesday regarding the cancellation of his European tour . The announcement is buried in the fourth paragraph of the statement, but its intent seems clear: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he wrote when discussing his ailment, a spine injury. The legendary Black Sabbath singer, 74, has been plagued by multiple health issues for decades — his first “No More Tours” retirement tour took place 30 years ago, after he was...
Variety

Salma Hayek Told Channing Tatum ‘You Nearly Killed Me!’ After Crazy ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Gone Wrong

It’s life or death when it comes to performing lap dances in the “Magic Mike” franchise. Literally. According to Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum “nearly killed” her during rehearsals for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” after a wild lap dance routine went wildly wrong. The lap dance stunt saw Hayek flipped upside down and Tatum holding on to her pants. Hayek worried about suffering a wardrobe malfunction, and then all hell broke loose. “You know, there’s one part that’s not in [the film] where I’m upside down and my legs had to be somewhere,” Hayek told Jimmy Kimmel. “But upside down, one loses...
Variety

Michael Jackson’s Nephew Jaafar to Star in Biopic ‘Michael’

Jaafar Jackson is portraying his uncle Michael Jackson in Lionsgate’s upcoming biopic “Michael,” directed by Antoine Fuqua. “Michael” is expected to depict the complicated legacy of the man who became known as the King of Pop. According to the studio, the film will explore all aspects of his life, “including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.” The film is being made with the cooperation of the Michael Jackson estate, which may influence the way “Michael” depicts the multiple allegations of child sexual abuse that were brought against Jackson during his career and following...
Variety

Ashton Kutcher Speaks Out on Danny Masterson’s Rape Trial: ‘Ultimately, I Can’t Know’ If He’s Innocent

Asthon Kutcher opened up about Danny Masterson in a new Esquire profile as part of the former’s recent acting comeback that includes reprising his “That ’70s Show” character Kelso on Netflix’s sequel series “That ’90s Show” and starring opposite Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming Netflix rom-com “Your Place or Mine.” Kutcher and Masterson first met as co-stars on “That ’70s Show,” and their friendship and collaboration continued through their work on the Netflix sitcom “The Ranch.” Masterson was charged in June 2020 with three counts of rape from alleged incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003. His 2022 court case...
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Variety

Mary Stuart Masterson Joins Blumhouse Adaptation of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’

Mary Stuart Masterson has been cast in Blumhouse’s feature film adaptation of “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Production on the film adaptation of the popular video game series will begin in February in New Orleans. She joins an ensemble that also includes Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard. Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) is directing the film. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be working alongside Blumhouse to bring the game’s animatronics to life.  As fans of the survival game know, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Variety

‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Are Back in Action in Netflix Sequel

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for “Murder Mystery 2,” bringing back stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston for another thrilling adventure. In “Murder Mystery 2,” Audrey and Nick Spitz (Aniston and Sandler) now run a struggling private eye agency when their friend, the Maharaja, gets kidnapped at his wedding, leaving the full-time detectives in the middle of an international abduction. The 2019 “Murder Mystery” movie followed the Spitzes on a European vacation to refresh their marriage. However, their plans turned south when the cop and his wife were framed for murdering a billionaire, leading to an epic whodunnit adventure....
Variety

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Chris Harrison Stopped Talking to Her When She Landed Hosting Gig on Franchise

Before Chris Harrison departed “The Bachelor” for good, the longtime host was put on hiatus from the franchise amid controversy. During the time, while Harrison’s status was in limbo, former “Bachelorette” stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams were hired to step in as temporary co-hosts for two seasons. Now, Bristowe — one of the most popular stars to come from “The Bachelor” franchise, who also won Season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2020 — says Harrison stopped communicating with her when she landed the gig, after a years-long close friendship. “I messaged Chris probably 10 times without him responding, and that...
Variety

Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)

Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
Variety

DR Sales Catches ‘Get a Life’ Youth Series from ‘The Bridge’ Producer Nimbus Film

Copenhagen-based DR Sales has boarded the thought-provoking youth series “Get a Life” (“Stadig ikke død”) produced by one of Denmark’s longest running shingles, Nimbus Film, credited for the cult series “The Bridge” and last year’s biggest Danish movie hit “A Lucky Man”. The seven-part YA series, helmed by Daniel Kragh Jacobsen (“The Summerdahl Murders”) premiered on the Danish pubcaster’s streamer DR TV Jan. 20.  The life-affirming “Get a Life” was created by up-and-coming French-Danish scribe Emma le Marc who developed it as part of the Series Mania-UGC Writing Campus. Toplining the show are rising talents Danish Alvilda Lyneborg Lassen (“Darkness Those Who...
Variety

‘To Leslie’ Instagram Post Referencing Cate Blanchett Could Factor Into Academy Board Meeting

UPDATE: The Instagram post shared on the “To Leslie” account has been removed. The movie awards industry is buzzing following the news that the Academy is “conducting a review of campaign procedures” after Andrea Riseborough received a surprise best actress Oscar nomination for the independent drama “To Leslie.” The “grassroots” campaign enlisted numerous famous names to help spread the word about the small indie, but did that break any rules or just smartly play the awards game? Celebrity influencers aside, an Instagram post on the “To Leslie” page may have violated the Academy’s rules and guidelines. In a post dated two weeks ago,...
The Guardian

Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar nomination upheld after academy review

Andrea Riseborough’s controversial Oscar nomination will not be taken away after an Academy review. The British actor had been a surprise inclusion in this year’s best actress category for her performance in low-budget drama To Leslie after a last-minute campaign from celebrities including Kate Winslet and Gwyneth Paltrow. Accusations of unfair tactics were raised and the Academy announced an internal review of campaign procedures.
Variety

James Gunn Calls ‘The Flash’ One of the ‘Greatest Superhero Movies’ Ever, Ezra Miller’s DC Future Decided After Their Recovery

After a tumultuous year that involved a series of arrests and public meltdowns, “The Flash” star Ezra Miller appeared to be a case of one and done in the DC Universe. But newly installed DC co-head Peter Safran said the door is open for further collaborations with Miller after “The Flash” stand-alone opens on June 16. “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery,” Safran said. “And we are fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now. When the time is right, when they feel like they’re ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best path...
Variety

Variety

97K+
Followers
68K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy