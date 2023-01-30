ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students of Yesteryear: Robert Osborne

Editor’s note: “Students of Yesteryear” is a weekly brief that looks back at notable alumni and their contributions to campus when they were students. Robert Osborne, the well-known film historian, television presenter, and author graduated from the UW with a journalism degree in 1954. Born in 1932,...
A perfectly imperfect cafe

After 71 years of serving coffee and giving solace to art students, professors, and coffee connoisseurs alike, Parnassus Cafe and Gallery — possibly Seattle’s oldest functioning coffeehouse — closed its doors Jan. 3. Found out only by word of mouth, the eccentric spot thrived on its nonconformist...
