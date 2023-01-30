ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Distraught husband of Lindsay Clancy asks public to forgive her for ‘strangling their two children’

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqHxb_0kVpEj5a00

The husband of a 32-year-old woman from Massachusetts, who is accused of strangling two of their children to death , is urging the public to forgive her.

Patrick Clancy shared an emotional statement on 28 January in which he begged the public to forgive his wife Lindsay Clancy.

“I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have,” he said.

“The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone – me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibres of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

The distraught father shared that “my family was the best thing that ever happened to me. I took so much pride in being Lindsay’s husband and a dad to Cora, Dawson, and Callan. They gave me purpose and I never took it for granted. There is now a massive void where that purpose once was.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000cGc_0kVpEj5a00

His wife is facing two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

She is suspected of strangling their older children, Cora, 5, and Dawson, 3, to death. The third child, eight-month-old Callan, was pronounced dead on Friday at Boston Children’s Hospital after he was hospitalised. Ms Clancy was also accused of attempting to kill the infant, according to several media outlets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MNwXB_0kVpEj5a00

Mr Clancy addressed speculation regarding his wife’s mental health. He said that she had recently been portrayed “largely by people who have never met her and never knew who the real Lindsay was”. He added that her “condition” had recently worsened, even though he did not specify what she was battling.

“She loved being a nurse, but nothing matched her intense love for our kids and dedication to being a mother. It was all she ever wanted. Her passion taught me how to be a better father.”

A GoFundMe campaign in support of the grieving family has raised more than $886,000 as of Monday morning.

“On behalf of the extended Clancy Family we invite you to offer support for Patrick as he navigates an unimaginable tragedy. We appreciate your thoughts, prayers, and outreach in support,” the campaign description states.

“This GoFundMe is intended to help Pat pay for medical bills, funeral services, and legal help. This assistance is especially needed because Pat will be unable to work for the foreseeable future as he weathers this painful, life-altering tragedy.

“We all know Pat to be the most kind and genuine person. As someone who is always willing to support others, we sincerely thank you for offering yours.”

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told

A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
DUXBURY, MA
People

Mass. Siblings Allegedly Killed by Mom Who Jumped from Window Are Remembered at Vigil: 'Happy, Loving'

Lindsay Clancy, 32, was reportedly enrolled in a program for postpartum depression at the time of Tuesday's killings Grieving residents of Duxbury, Mass., came together Thursday to honor the lives of two young children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother two days earlier. Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3, were remembered as "beautiful" children at the candlelight vigil, which was hosted at the Holy Family Church in Duxbury, about 35 miles south of Boston. Christine Monaghan, who coached Cora's soccer team, told the Patriot Ledger that Cora was "a...
DUXBURY, MA
The Independent

Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall

A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
Ceebla Cuud

Woman Described the Moment She Discovered Her Parents Were Brother and Sister

Realizing that you've spent the past two decades living a lie is a horrible realization. This kind of stuff belongs in fiction, not real life. This is life for Teresa Weiler. During her appearance on the BBC Radio 4 Life-Changing program, the 64-year-old woman made a startling admission. She learned that her parents were siblings.
People

Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car

"It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, whose son Kyle remains missing, tells PEOPLE As authorities continue the search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California, his father says he doesn't blame his wife for making the hard "split-second decision" to get out of their car when it began to float away on their way to school.   "It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She made the right decision given the circumstances."  On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

I spotted my husband in a new restaurant promo — 9 years after his death

A widow said she spotted a dead ringer for her late husband in a promotional video for an Indian restaurant that the establishment claims was filmed earlier this month. Spice Cottage in West Sussex, England, has had their Facebook page flooded with comments after Lucy Watson commented that she saw her late husband and his son in the video — but he died nine years ago. “How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot, and he died in 2014??” Watson, 59, commented on the video. The restaurant responded to the widow, writing, “Hi Lucy,...
OK! Magazine

Naomi Judd's Suicide Note Exposed: 'Do Not Let' Daughter Wynonna 'Come To My Funeral, She's Mentally Ill' — READ

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).Country sensation Naomi Judd left a heartbreaking suicide note that quite possibly leaves a deeper wound than her death, OK! can exclusively reveal.Naomi left a disturbing message for her daughter and singing partner, Wynonna Judd, instructing her to stay away from her mother's funeral."Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill," the suicide note, written on a yellow Post-It, read.NAOMI JUDD SUICIDE SCENE REVEALED: HANDGUN, NOTE, BLOODSTAINED BEDDING & MOREAn emphasizing line was drawn beneath the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Lefty Graves

Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
People

Boy, 3, Saved from Ohio Home in 'Deplorable Conditions' After Parents Are Found Dead on the Porch

A relative discovered the bodies and then climbed through a window of the house to save the child who'd been alone inside without heat for up to 48 hours, authorities said A toddler is safe with relatives after his parents were found dead outside of their Ohio home this week. The bodies of Amber Barry, 35, and her partner Eddie Parthemer, 55, were discovered on the porch of their house in Mecca Township on Tuesday afternoon, CBS affiliate WKBN reported, citing the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office. Barry's sister went to check on the...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy