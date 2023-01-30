Government must ‘learn lessons’ from Nadhim Zahawi sacking, says Andy Burnham

The government must “learn lessons” from the sacking of Nadhim Zahawi , Labour’s Andy Burnham has said.

Rishi Sunak fired the MP for Stratford-upon-Avon from his position as Tory party chairman after an inquiry into Mr Zahawi found that he had committed a “serious breach” in the handling of his tax affairs.

“This conclusion has felt inevitable for a long time, and yet it has been allowed to dominate pretty much most of January when there is probably the worst crisis in the NHS that I can remember,” the mayor of Greater Manchester told Sky News .

