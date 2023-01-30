Everyone has the same question for Rishi Sunak after sacking Nadhim Zahawi

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Harry Fletcher
Rishi Sunak may have sacked Nadhim Zahawi over the weekend, but it’s not over yet for the PM.

Sunak fired the Conservative Party chairman early on Sunday morning, shortly after an ethics inquiry into Zahawi found that he had committed a “serious breach” of the ministerial code in the handling of his tax affairs.

His departure comes more than six months after The Independent first revealed details of an HMRC investigation into Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs.

The former chancellor – who is now facing calls to resign his seat as an MP – did not apologise for his handling of his tax affairs and lashed out at the media in his exit letter to the PM.

Sunak is now facing further questions from Labour . The party's deputy leader Angela Rayner and party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds have written to Sunak to ask him what he knew about the investigation into Zahawi’s tax affairs and when.

However, there was a different question altogether being asked on social media.

Zahawi was sacked as Tory party chair over a “serious breach” of the ministerial code – and people are now relating it back to the appointment of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary in October.

Braverman was named as home secretary by Sunak just six days after being forced to resign from the post for breaching the ministerial code , amid the chaos of the final hours of the Liz Truss government last year.

People online are now asking how Sunak can sack Zahawi for breaking the code, while he was happy to appoint Braverman just days after she broke it last year.

It comes after Sunak revealed on Sunday morning that his ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, had judged Zahawi to have broken ministerial rules seven times by failing to be open and honest during the tax saga – including by making “untrue” public statements .

