There was one word missing from Nadhim Zahawi's letter in response to his sacking

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Nadhim Zahawi has responded to Rishi Sunak sacking him from the cabinet.

Zahawi was sacked as chairman of the party following an investigation by the prime minister's new ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, which concluded that Zahawi had broken the rules by repeatedly failing to declare the now notorious HMRC investigation into his tax affairs that left him coughing up £5m.

Sunak wrote that his ethics adviser had concluded there was a “serious breach” of the ministerial code. “As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position,” he wrote.

In response, rather than showing contrition, Zahawi moaned on about being “concerned” about the “conduct from some of the fourth estate in recent weeks”.

The former chancellor called it the privilege of his life to serve in successive governments and assured his support to the PM from the backbenches, adding: “Your five priorities are the right priorities, and I will do whatever I can to help you deliver them.”

But he didn't say "sorry" and this didn't go unnoticed by people on social media.

What a shambles.

