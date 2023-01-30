Warm stretch of weather this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to feel more like April this week with highs near 80 degrees each day. Most days will stay rain-free with just a few patchy clouds around.

Humidity will be slightly elevated for this time of the year, but it will not be too excessive. Watch for some patchy fog each morning.

Despite staying 8-10 degrees above average each day, we should be just below record highs through Thursday.

Friday’s rain chances increase to 50% as a front finally makes its way this far south. The front lingers around through the weekend, so we keep in small rain chances.

The front and scattered showers help bring our afternoon highs closer to average in the low 70s.

