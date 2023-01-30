ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Warm stretch of weather this week

By Leigh Spann
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddblr_0kVpDq3e00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to feel more like April this week with highs near 80 degrees each day. Most days will stay rain-free with just a few patchy clouds around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVDdb_0kVpDq3e00

Humidity will be slightly elevated for this time of the year, but it will not be too excessive. Watch for some patchy fog each morning.

Despite staying 8-10 degrees above average each day, we should be just below record highs through Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Il6ko_0kVpDq3e00

Friday’s rain chances increase to 50% as a front finally makes its way this far south. The front lingers around through the weekend, so we keep in small rain chances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EaK2m_0kVpDq3e00

The front and scattered showers help bring our afternoon highs closer to average in the low 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpXG8_0kVpDq3e00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Another warm day before a front tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another foggy morning, the sun comes out and warms us up quickly. Highs reach the upper 70s in the afternoon, and some areas make into the 80s. Tomorrow starts out cloudy and foggy ahead of an approaching cold front. That front brings showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two in […]
TAMPA, FL
crete

Florida Mom Found Dead in the SUV with her baby

A young mother in her twenties was found dead in a residential street of Tampa, Florida, according to authorities. The tragic event occurred on a night in the neighborh. ood and the woman was lying near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police units are responding to the scene after a car crashed into a structure. The crash occurred in 2900-block of South Tamiami Trail. There are no reported injuries but the crash has blocked multiple lanes of US-41. South Tamiami Trail is down to one lane...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Airline slashes cost of flights from Tampa

With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a barrier to travel and studies showing that Americans are spending more time on the couch than ever before, Breeze Airways has cut the price of several flights originating at Tampa International Airport to help get the country moving again. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

One Dead In Tampa Shooting Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 1700 block of E. 24th Ave at 10:21 Tuesday morning. Officers arrived to find an adult black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound. He was transported to
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

136K+
Followers
28K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy