Los Angeles, CA

3 goals in third leads Bruins over Maple Leafs 5-2

TORONTO (AP) — Pavel Zacha scored twice in the third period as the Boston Bruins held off the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday night. Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo both had goals in the second period as Boston snapped a three-game winless skid. A.J. Greer also scored in the final period and Linus Ullmark made 33 saves.
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone undergoes back surgery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery in Denver, the club announced Wednesday. The Knights termed the procedure Tuesday as successful and that Stone “is expected to make a full recovery.”. This is the second time in less...
Earlington and San Diego host Portland

Portland Pilots (11-13, 3-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-13, 3-6 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -2; over/under is 161.5. BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts the Portland Pilots after Marcellus Earlington scored 24 points in San Diego’s 94-81 loss to the San Francisco Dons. The Toreros have gone...
Withers’ double-double leads Louisville past Georgia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jae’ly Withers had 19 points and 13 rebounds, Kamari Lands had 11 points and a big 3-pointer, and Louisville defeated Georgia Tech 68-58 on Wednesday night, for the Cardinals’ first ACC win of the season. Louisville led 33-28 at halftime and maintained a...
