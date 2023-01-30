Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Franklin students return to class after threat was made toward high school
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two schools in Warren County were evacuated Wednesday morning after one of the schools received a threat, according to Franklin City Schools. The district says both Franklin High School and Franklin Junior High School students evacuated campus at 9:26 a.m. Franklin police and fire departments were...
thestandardnewspaper.online
MCC seeks community input on Facilities Master Plan & Student Housing
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College will hold a Special Public Forum to discuss and gather input on the Facilities Master Plan (FMP) and seek input on the potential of having student housing on MCC campuses. “We’re inviting everyone to attend and receive an update on the FMP, which...
wyso.org
News Update: Yellow Springs doctor faces lawsuit; Xenia school levy back on ballot
Yellow Springs Doctor Faces Civil Lawsuit - Donald Gronbeck, a previous employee of his, and Kettering Health's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, are named in a civil lawsuit filed by a patient. It comes as Gronbeck's criminal trial on 50 charges in connection with alleged sex crimes is scheduled to begin in September. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Knudson, Hall named county spelling bee champs
MOHAVE COUNTY – A seventh grader from Colorado City was crowned champion of the 2023 Mohave County spelling bee Friday, Jan. 27. Bright young spellers from throughout the county squared off in the annual competition held in the Mohave County Board of Supervisors Auditorium in downtown Kingman. Ethan Knudson...
dayton.com
Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio
Beerhead Bar & Eatery, a restaurant chain with a focus on local craft beers, recently opened its newest location in Mason. With 10 locations nationwide, four in Ohio and others in Illinois, Texas, Michigan and New York, it offers a variety of food and drinks in a family friendly space.
WKRC
Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
WKRC
Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Second spring gardening workshop set
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Master Gardeners will present a spring planting workshop on Saturday, Feb. 4 beginning at 1 p.m., at the Mohave County Cooperative Extension Office, 101 E. Beale St. The Master Gardeners will be offering advice and information on everything from selecting seeks for your individual...
thestandardnewspaper.online
First Friday to focus on health
This will be a Financial Health and Vendor Event where attendees can chat with professionals in the fields of banking, investing, mortgages, etc. Feel free to ask questions, obtain information to take with you, learn about classes being offered at Mohave Community College, see what local vendors have to offer.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, OH
The county seat of Clinton County, Wilmington is the home of the Banana Split Festival, a celebration held annually for the past 25 years. Numerous parks, reserves, and recreational areas are available in the city for visitors to explore. The Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival is also held in Wilmington,...
Kingman, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
1017thepoint.com
LOCAL EMPLOYER ANNOUNCES MAJOR LAYOFFS
(Eaton, OH)--A large number of layoffs will be finalized Wednesday at a major Whitewater Valley employer. Silfex in Eaton has already begun the layoffs. Here’s one employee who asked to remain anonymous: "Not everyone had any notice. Some people worked a full shift. Then, at the end of the shift, they got pulled aside and walked out the door." The specific number of people to be laid off in Eaton has not been released. Silfex issued a statement saying that the layoffs are the result of recent trade restrictions limiting the ability to do business with China. Silfex employs 419 people in Eaton.
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
1. Sysco - Warehouse Order Selector. Sysco is hiring to fill multiple warehouse order selector roles. These full-time positions pay up to $80,000 a year. Hermann Services is seeking a full-time service plumber. The job pays between $60,000 to $90,000 a year.
WLWT 5
Downed utility wires reported on Symmes Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Downed utility wires reported on Symmes Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Transgender woman facing indecent exposure charges for using female locker room at Xenia YMCA
A transgender woman who has not undergone gender reassignment surgery is facing indecent exposure after complains from women using the locker room at the Xenia YMCA.
Mikesell’s, iconic Dayton-based snack company, announces closure
Mikesell’s, an iconic Dayton-based snack company, has announced it is closing its doors.
WKRC
Cincinnati food truck opens first restaurant in suburbs
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular Greater Cincinnati food truck expanded to its first brick-and-mortar location near the end of 2022. Mexi-Q, which offers a blend of Mexican, barbecue and Asian flavors, is now open at 6676 Tri Way Drive in Mason Crossing. The new storefront is next to LaRosa’s and Mad Potter and across from Crossroads Church.
thestandardnewspaper.online
EDNA LUCILLE BINDOFER
Edna Lucille Bindofer, of Kingman, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. She was 97. Mrs. Bindofer was born Sept. 28, 1925 in Alcoa, TN. The family contact is her son Eugene Bindofer, Jr. Arrangements were made by Sutton Memorial Funeral Home in Kingman.
dayton.com
On this date: The First Street Fire of 1900 destroyed the city block where the Dayton Dragons stadium now stands
On Feb. 1, 1900, Dayton experienced what could be the largest fire in the city’s history. The blaze started at the in the Leaf Tobacco Warehouses of J.P. Wolf & Son at the northwest corner of First and Foundry streets. Foundry ran north to south starting at First Street and cut through an area where the Dayton Dragons stadium and plaza now stand.
‘They should be worrying about school; Fairborn mom says transgender child being discriminated
A mother claims her child, a freshman in high school, is being discriminated against because the child is transgender.
Comments / 0