(Eaton, OH)--A large number of layoffs will be finalized Wednesday at a major Whitewater Valley employer. Silfex in Eaton has already begun the layoffs. Here’s one employee who asked to remain anonymous: "Not everyone had any notice. Some people worked a full shift. Then, at the end of the shift, they got pulled aside and walked out the door." The specific number of people to be laid off in Eaton has not been released. Silfex issued a statement saying that the layoffs are the result of recent trade restrictions limiting the ability to do business with China. Silfex employs 419 people in Eaton.

EATON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO