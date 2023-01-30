ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wintry mix possible for some, slick spots possible tonight; Bitter cold this week

By WHIO Staff
 6 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Mix possible far south tonight
  • Isolated slick spots possible
  • Very cold Tues. & Wed. Morning
  • Few more showers this weekend

>> TRACK THE CONDITIONS WITH LIVE DOPPLER 7

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few passing mix/snow showers, mainly south, early tonight. Storm Center Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs says this may lead to slick spots as temperatures fall to the teens overnight. Wind chills by daybreak will be in the single digits for some.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pz4yu_0kVpAgIZ00

TOMORROW: A bitter cold morning in the low teens!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pz4yu_0kVpAgIZ00

Highs only reach the middle 20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400MjG_0kVpAgIZ00

Clouds break for some sun, mainly across the northern Miami Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMLFq_0kVpAgIZ00

WEDNESDAY: Another very cold morning. Starting in the middle teens. Sun returns with highs around freezing.

THURSDAY: A cold morning in the lower 20s. Sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: A colder day with temperatures in the teens early then highs in the middle 20s. The weather will remain dry with mostly sunny skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hofjX_0kVpAgIZ00

SATURDAY: Starting in the teens again. Some sun with clouds increasing at night. Highs reach the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Temperatures start around 40 degrees for a high with a quick moving line of showers possible during the day.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the lower to middle 40s.


