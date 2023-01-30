ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester underfunded in state tax stream; Lawmakers call for correction

By Gary Craig, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

The City of Rochester has been chronically underfunded from a significant stream of state taxes to western New York cities, according to state lawmakers, who hope to remedy what they see as a sizeable inequity.

Research and a report from state Sen. Samra Brouk, D-Rochester, say that the "funding disparity must be corrected in the upcoming state budget — a city of 211,000 people can no longer afford a per capita funding stream well below its counterparts."

In the report, Brouk points to Rochester's high rates of violence and child poverty, saying that the need for equitable resources with Buffalo and Syracuse is evident. With budget negotiations on the immediate horizon, state lawmakers who represent Rochester hope they can make a compelling case for more money.

Here is a look at where they say the shortfall is:

Where do lawmakers say the city been shortchanged?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333kFA_0kVpAa0D00

Cities other than Rochester have been greater beneficiaries from a program called Aid and Incentives for Municipalities, or AIM, according to Brouk and fellow lawmakers. This is an unrestricted funding stream that began in 2006.

While the money is spread across municipalities, "AIM funding goes mainly to cities, especially the 'Big 4cities' of Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers, which together received $429.5 million in (state fiscal tear) 2022," according to a comptroller's report from 2022.

"Adjusting for inflation, AIM funding has declined in value from the early allocations," the comptroller's report said. There has not been a "consistently applied formula that adjusts for the fiscal needs of municipalities," according to the comptroller.

What do the numbers show about Rochester?

According to Brouk's report, Rochester trails Buffalo and Syracuse, as well as other cities, with AIM funding on a per capita basis.

"The $417.00 per capita funding rate for Rochester, is lower than the $482.00 per capita rate Syracuse sees — a city containing 50,000 less residents than Rochester," Brouk's report states. "At the very least, rates for Rochester need to be on par with our upstate counterparts. New York must address the rate differences, giving Rochester an additional $13 million (to match Syracuse) to $34 million (to match Buffalo) in annual AIM funding."

In an interview, Brouk said she thinks "right now we have the right people in place" to successfully lobby for the funding.

The state should also provide an additional one-time sum of $130 million to counter a decade of underfunding, Brouk said. In the interview, Brouk said that "getting money from the state is not easy" but she thinks a concerted push could help.

Are there impacts of underfunding?

This can always be a point of contention — what can taxpayers' money resolve — but Brouk's report maintains that Rochester's violence and poverty would be impacted with more equitable AIM funding and programs built or expanded.

"In 2021, Rochester saw 232 shootings, and 53 fatalities," the report states. "Comparing this to the other upstate cities — none see numbers this high, nor when adjusted for a per-capita basis — none see a greater level of violence. Buffalo, a city of considerably more people, saw fewer shootings and fatalities than Rochester. Likewise, Albany and Syracuse, both smaller in population than Rochester, saw fewer shootings and fatalities on a per capita basis."

In a statement, Mayor Malik Evans said, "Rochester is home to three of the five poorest zip codes in N.Y. State, and State AIM equity would go a long way toward reducing crime and poverty, and increasing economic opportunity and access to education in our city."

Why the underfunding?

Asked why Rochester has apparently been underfunded on a per capita basis with AIM, Brouk said, "I cannot speak to what happened before I was in this position."

There have been claims in years past that internecine fighting within Rochester's delegation, especially among Democrats themselves, has been a hindrance when it comes to ensuring a fair share of tax revenue. Whether or not that hurdle has been overcome could well be demonstrated by the success — or lack of — with the push for AIM funding.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester underfunded in state tax stream; Lawmakers call for correction

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: Jan. 29, 2023

This week on Rochester in Focus, we spoke with Trooper Mark O’Donnell from the New York State Police Department on the disappointing participation for the entrance exam this year and their further efforts for recruitment. We also got to speak with some of the award winners from this year’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet these 10 nearly forgotten abolitionists from Upstate New York

You’ve heard of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. But what about Thomas James, a former slave who founded churches in Rochester and Syracuse? Or William Wells Brown who escaped slavery, operated the Underground Railroad in Buffalo and wrote what’s considered the first novel published by a Black American? Or Myrtilla Miner, who spent her life teaching Black women and girls to read and write?
SYRACUSE, NY
13 WHAM

New center aims to expand eye care access in Rochester

Rochester has a new place to go for comprehensive eye care. Goodwill Vision (formerly known as ABVI) and UR Medicine's Flaum Eye Institute announced Wednesday they will soon open a new eye care clinic inside the Sterns Center for Low Vision at Goodwill Vision Enterprises, 500 South Clinton Avenue. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Overnight Break Ins at Two Rochester Businesses

Two Rochester businesses were broken into overnight about 15 minutes apart. Police say someone used a car to break through the door of Record Archive on Rockwood Street at around 3:30 yesterday morning. Then the same thing at Comedy at the Carlson on Carlson Street, where the crooks took an...
ROCHESTER, NY
News Channel 34

Antisemitic flyers, candy canes distributed in Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Plastic baggies containing candy canes and antisemitic flyers were left at the end of several driveways in an Irondequoit neighborhood Sunday, officials with the Town of Irondequoit confirmed. The radical flyers inside the clear sandwich bags blame prominent Jewish individuals for a variety of perceived social issues. These include allegedly “eliminating […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
Campus Times

The shadow of Monterey Park cast on the Rochester community

Classical dancing, festive music, cheerful gathering — this year’s Lunar New Year celebration performance held by the UR Chinese Student Association (URCSA) came on time and was as exciting as the past years’, except for the hint of grief due to the Monterey Park mass shooting on Jan. 21.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 at 6: Web show Sunday, January 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City, News 8 at 6 has moved online. See a condensed version of our 6 p.m. show here. Irondequoit police are investigating after clear plastic bags containing antisemitic flyers and candy canes were distributed in an Irondequoit neighborhood, the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

32-year-old Marquis Saddler of Rochester and 28-year-old Kara Sass of Batavia have been arrested. This followed a traffic stop late last week on West Main Street; the pair was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia. Both were issued an appearance ticket and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Saddler and Sass are scheduled to appear in City Court on February 9th. ALSO: 30-year-old Evan Vanskiver of Brockport has been arrested in Batavia. He is alleged to have been in possession of a controlled substance. During a traffic stop, a K9 (Rayzor) was called in and alerted police to the presence of narcotics. Vanskiver faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was issued an appearance ticket and will return to Batavia City Court on February 26th.
BATAVIA, NY
13 WHAM

Juveniles arrested for fast food robberies across Monroe County

Gates, N.Y. — Three juveniles have been arrested for a string of robberies from fast food restaurants in Monroe County last week. 13WHAM has learned that the same teens accused of robbing Taco Bell locations in Rochester and Gates last Thursday, along with a Wendy's in Gates, also allegedly robbed a Starbucks in Penfield.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate stabbing on Myrtle Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a stabbing on Myrtle Street in Rochester. According to Rochester police, officers were called to a home on Myrtle Street around 6:30 p.m. They found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Strong […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people found stabbed on west side of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police found two people stabbed around midnight on Tuesday in two different locations on the west side of the city. Police say they found a woman with a stab wound to the leg on Milton Street. This is near school sixteen Just before they arrived, police say a man with stab wounds in the area of West Avenue and Grover Street waved down officers.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Golisano Children’s Hospital implements new technology to enhance procedural communication

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Golisano Children’s Hospital has introduced new technology to enhance procedural communication on a day-to-day basis. Back in November, Elemeno Health introduced its digital platform to Golisano, with the goal of more effective communication between nurses and doctors, in the palm of their hands.  “Tremendous disorganization within the actual operations at the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Third victim dies in Kathy Drive stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third person has died following a stabbing on Kathy Drive in Henrietta. Rajab A. Banahi was arrested and accused of murdering of his parents, Ali M. Banahi and Mastoora Banahi, on January 11. Court documents claim he caused blunt force trauma and stabbed each of them multiple times with a […]
HENRIETTA, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy