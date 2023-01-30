ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal win 'could be turning point' for 'talented' Everton

Everton defender James Tarkowski believes Saturday's shock win over Arsenal could be the spark they've been looking for in the Premier League relegation battle. The two-time England international headed home the only goal of the game as the Toffees beat the league leaders at Goodison Park - their first victory in any competition since October 22 - in Sean Dyche's first match in charge.
