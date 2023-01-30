ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

THN On The ‘O’: Bulldogs to Brantford and Building an OHL D-Man

It’s episode 14 of The Hockey News On The ’O’ Podcast. Hosts Brock Otten and Tony Ferrari discuss the OHL weekly, bringing you the best coverage from two of the baldest and brightest in the game. This week, Tony and Brock kick things off by giving their...
Junior star Connor Bedard filling hockey arenas in Western Canada

CALGARY - Connor Bedard keeps packing arenas in Western Canada after his electrifying performance at the world junior men's hockey championship. The 17-year-old Regina Pats forward, projected to be the first overall pick in June's NHL draft, was expected to fill Calgary's Saddledome on Wednesday after junior hockey buildings were at capacity in his previous five games.
Gary Bettman and 30 Years of Diversity Improvements

In 1989, long before any of the five NHL agents of change on the gatefold cover were even in the NHL, I was dealing with the NHL in my pursuit of a new franchise for San Jose. At that time, Gary Bettman was 37 and third in command at the NBA, Bill Daly was a 25-year-old lawyer at Skadden Arps, Kim Davis was 24 and just starting out at JP Morgan, Valerie Camillo was 16 and still in high school, and Samantha Holloway was just eight and in Grade 2. In fact, the only owner of any NHL team today who was around before my run at San Jose was Boston’s Jeremy Jacobs.

