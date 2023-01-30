Read full article on original website
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire set for sensational Inter Milan swoop: report
Manchester United have reportedly been approached by Inter Milan over out-of-favour defender Harry Maguire
Juventus striker ‘offers himself to Real Madrid’ in last-gasp transfer in blow to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea hopes
JUVENTUS star Dusan Vlahovic wants a move to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Vlahovic has been enduring a rough campaign with Juve, who have been slapped with a 15-point deduction that dropped them to 13th place in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri were accused...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 19 of Man City’s 20 games, scoring 25 goals. Multiply...
Chelsea midfield duo could make deadline day move to Newcastle United amid potential Enzo Fernandez arrival
With Chelsea still pursuing Enzo Fernandez, two midfielders at the club could leave for further first team opportunities
Carabao Cup semi finals: Team news & how to watch Newcastle, Southampton, Man Utd & Notts Forest on TV
All you need to know about how to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final second legs involving Newcastle, Southampton, Man Utd and Nottingham Forest on TV.
BBC
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
NBC Sports
Weston McKennie joins Leeds: Is this a good move for the USMNT star?
USMNT star Weston McKennie has signed for Leeds United from Juventus. “Leeds United States of America” continues to grow with McKennie to join fellow Americans Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson playing for Jesse Marsch and newly-appointed assistant Chris Armas. Who will be next to turn up at Elland Road,...
SB Nation
Everton looking to add young central attacking midfielder
Now that Sean Dyche’s appointment has been confirmed, as expected a deluge of transfer links has ensued as Everton look to strengthen with just over 24 hours left in the January transfer window. While we heard that the Blues have made moves for young Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo and...
SB Nation
All good! Pedro Porro to Tottenham deal back on after last-ditch negotiations
Breaking news from The Internet™ – on a day that saw Tottenham Hotspur’s verbal agreement to purchase Pedro Porro from Sporting CF nearly fall completely apart, it’s all going to work out just fine. It’s okay! Nothing to see here!. So this is both relieving...
Yardbarker
(Video) Bayern Munich midfielder arrives at Carrington ahead of Manchester United medical
Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has arrived at Manchester United’s training complex, Carrington, ahead of a proposed loan move. It was confirmed earlier this evening by Fabrizio Romano that a full agreement had been reached between the clubs for the Austrian to join the Red Devils on loan for the remainder of the season.
Nottingham Forest closing in on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain keeper Keylor Navas
Nottingham Forest are close to finally getting the goalkeeper they wanted after resurrecting talks with Paris St Germain for Keylor Navas.
Chelsea sign Enzo Fernandez for Premier League record fee
Chelsea have signed Enzo Fernandez for over £100m, breaking the previous transfer record in the Premier League
SB Nation
‘We need to give something back to the fans’ - Sean Dyche promises an Everton side ‘that can wear the badge with pride’
Sean Dyche has promised an Everton side “that works, that can fight and wear the badge with pride”, acknowledging that the club owes something to the fans after a difficult few months. Dyche was finally confirmed as Everton manager on Monday and said one of his priorities was...
Arsenal and Tottenham tipped to make last-gasp Allan Saint-Maximin transfer after Newcastle sign Anthony Gordon
ARSENAL and Tottenham should make a late bid for Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin, according to former Premier League striker Louis Saha. Saint-Maximin, 25, has struggled for game time at St James' Park so far this season. He was plagued by injuries at the beginning of the campaign, suffering from hamstring...
Yardbarker
Manchester United defender in talks with Portsmouth over loan move
Manchester United defender Di-Shon Bernard is in talks with Portsmouth about a loan move. This becomes one of many potential loan moves that could involve the Red Devils on deadline day. According to the Daily Mail, Bernard is having discussions over a third loan move away from Manchester United after...
BBC
FA Cup fifth round draw: Man City go to Bristol City, Wrexham could host Spurs
Premier League Manchester City will go to Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round. Five of the eight ties are subject to a replay, including the winner of non-league Wrexham and Sheffield United landing a home meeting with Tottenham. Manchester United will host West Ham after they...
CBS Sports
When does soccer's winter transfer window close for Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and more?
The winter transfer window in January is nearly closed as Europe's biggest leagues are to formalize their squads for the rest of the season, with any last-minute incorporations needing to officially arrive by Tuesday after different times. All eyes are on Enzo Fernandez and his potential move from Benfica to Chelsea, while American talent is also on the move with Weston McKennie set to be announced as a Leeds United player. The market is in its final hours, but when does the window officially close for the Premier League and other top European leagues?
Anthony Gordon must earn support of Newcastle fans, says Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe believes Anthony Gordon has the passion and talent to make a big impact at Newcastle after his transfer from Everton
Tony Mowbray says Sunderland have found a 'rarity' in Joe Anderson
Sunderland have confirmed their first deal of deadline day.
BBC
Transfer deadline day: Which EFL players could move to Premier League?
With the transfer window closing on Tuesday, clubs up and down the country will be looking to tie up potentially season-defining signings or desperately attempting to keep hold of key players. BBC Sport looks at some of the EFL players who could be on the move to the Premier League...
