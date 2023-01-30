ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 19 of Man City’s 20 games, scoring 25 goals. Multiply...
BBC

Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex

Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
NBC Sports

Weston McKennie joins Leeds: Is this a good move for the USMNT star?

USMNT star Weston McKennie has signed for Leeds United from Juventus. “Leeds United States of America” continues to grow with McKennie to join fellow Americans Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson playing for Jesse Marsch and newly-appointed assistant Chris Armas. Who will be next to turn up at Elland Road,...
TEXAS STATE
SB Nation

Everton looking to add young central attacking midfielder

Now that Sean Dyche’s appointment has been confirmed, as expected a deluge of transfer links has ensued as Everton look to strengthen with just over 24 hours left in the January transfer window. While we heard that the Blues have made moves for young Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo and...
Yardbarker

(Video) Bayern Munich midfielder arrives at Carrington ahead of Manchester United medical

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has arrived at Manchester United’s training complex, Carrington, ahead of a proposed loan move. It was confirmed earlier this evening by Fabrizio Romano that a full agreement had been reached between the clubs for the Austrian to join the Red Devils on loan for the remainder of the season.
Yardbarker

Manchester United defender in talks with Portsmouth over loan move

Manchester United defender Di-Shon Bernard is in talks with Portsmouth about a loan move. This becomes one of many potential loan moves that could involve the Red Devils on deadline day. According to the Daily Mail, Bernard is having discussions over a third loan move away from Manchester United after...
BBC

FA Cup fifth round draw: Man City go to Bristol City, Wrexham could host Spurs

Premier League Manchester City will go to Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round. Five of the eight ties are subject to a replay, including the winner of non-league Wrexham and Sheffield United landing a home meeting with Tottenham. Manchester United will host West Ham after they...
CBS Sports

When does soccer's winter transfer window close for Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and more?

The winter transfer window in January is nearly closed as Europe's biggest leagues are to formalize their squads for the rest of the season, with any last-minute incorporations needing to officially arrive by Tuesday after different times. All eyes are on Enzo Fernandez and his potential move from Benfica to Chelsea, while American talent is also on the move with Weston McKennie set to be announced as a Leeds United player. The market is in its final hours, but when does the window officially close for the Premier League and other top European leagues?
BBC

Transfer deadline day: Which EFL players could move to Premier League?

With the transfer window closing on Tuesday, clubs up and down the country will be looking to tie up potentially season-defining signings or desperately attempting to keep hold of key players. BBC Sport looks at some of the EFL players who could be on the move to the Premier League...

