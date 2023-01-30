Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
EU wants banks to back every digital asset held with fiat in new prohibitive measures
European banks will now have to back every digital asset they hold with their fiat capital, according to a new draft bill by European legislators. The bill, which the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee voted on recently, is the region’s latest effort to curb the integration of digital assets into the traditional financial system. They come just weeks after the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) proposed similar prohibitive measures on banks holding digital assets.
coingeek.com
South Korea financial watchdog eyes digital currency disclosure system for investor protection
South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) has confirmed its desire to set up a digital asset disclosure system for the country. The financial regulator said the system would serve as a data trove for investigators clamping down on virtual currency fraud. Ahn Byung-nam, Head of Digital Asset Research at...
coingeek.com
UK is falling behind in digital currency race, former Chancellor says
The former Chancellor of the United Kingdom, Philip Hammond, said the country has allowed itself to fall behind some of its neighbors in the race to become a world-leading destination for the digital currency industry. Hammond said that Switzerland is further ahead and the European Union is moving faster. He...
coingeek.com
Oblivious Sam Bankman-Fried seeks access to FTX assets, execs
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) continues to show little sign of acknowledging the full extent of his legal problems, his central role in the fall of his FTX exchange, and reality in general. Last Friday, federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan to amend SBF’s bail conditions after the government learned...
coingeek.com
Panama Supreme Court to rule over the applicability of digital currency legislation
Panama’s Supreme Court will have to decide whether or not it will agree to the enforceability of a new virtual currency legislation for the country. An official disclosure confirmed that the country’s executive branch had forwarded the bill to the judiciary to give its ruling. The proposed legislation, termed Bill No. 697, was rejected by Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo because it impugned certain aspects of the country’s constitution.
coingeek.com
SEC commissioner urges private placement reform after FTX failures
SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw advocated for more stringent rules around private equity offerings to better protect investors from opaque, FTX-like offerings in a keynote address given to the Securities Regulation Institute on January 30. A private placement is the sale of securities to pre-selected, accredited investors as opposed to an...
coingeek.com
Rounding up the important digital currency stories from the US this week
As the first month of 2023 comes to a close, here’s a roundup of all the important stories from the United States in the last week of the month. As you’ll see, there’s news on digital currency taxes, legal payments in New York State, and advice from the White House itself.
coingeek.com
Celsius customers’ claims over assets in Earn accounts dismissed in New York
A New York judge has dismissed motions from three Celsius Network clients who sought to lay a claim over assets held in Earn accounts. The judge ruled that the terms of use for the interest-bearing accounts were clear enough and that Celsius legally owns all the funds in these accounts.
coingeek.com
China’s Hainan urges service providers to seek approval from regulators amid renewed interest in NFTs
Officials from China’s Hainan province are upping the ante for non-fungible tokens (NFT) supervision in the region. The provincial authorities say they are keen on preventing misuse of the asset class by criminal elements looking to defraud unsuspecting victims. The regional markets regulator, Hainan Provincial Market Supervision Administration, and...
coingeek.com
The future of CFO in emerging markets: Post pandemic
The CFO Summit 2023 is a two-day event to be held on April 3 & 4, 2023 at Shangri-La The Fort, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines – The Future of CFO in Emerging Markets: Post-Pandemic. In the post-pandemic world, CFOs have realized that digitalization has been done...
coingeek.com
Bitcoin Masterclass Session 4 with Craig Wright: How to build trusted P2P economies
Human users need to trust the Bitcoin network, but so do network nodes. Can they trust that everything’s still valid, even if they’re offline for a while? The answer is yes, according to Bitcoin creator and nChain Chief Scientist Dr. Craig S. Wright in the fourth session of his Bitcoin Masterclass series.
coingeek.com
Where to talk blockchain-powered compliance, cashless casino & gaming at ICE 2023!
Next week, the gambling industry—and all the B2B solutions that surround it—will descend upon the London ExCeL for Clarion’s ICE 2023, one of the most anticipated events of the year in this space. I’ve personally been attending ICE since 2006 and have a very special place in...
coingeek.com
Blockchain for the cannabis industry: Greg Ward talks about CannaTrack and the power of BSV
Gregory Ward from SmartLedger has recently appeared on quite a few podcasts to talk about the utility of blockchain technology and the various tools SmartLedger is building to utilize Bitcoin SV (BSV). Earlier this month, he spoke to the Design This podcast about how this revolutionary technology can transform that industry.
coingeek.com
India’s New Delhi deploys blockchain to streamline criminal investigation process
City officials of India’s capital New Delhi have announced the use of blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT) in criminal investigations, which experts are calling a pioneering move. New Delhi’s government deployed blockchain in its Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to ensure that evidence obtained from crime scenes is stored...
coingeek.com
South Korea to set up ‘virtual currency tracking system’ to counter illegal activity
South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has revealed plans to launch a ‘virtual currency tracking system’ to enable law enforcement agencies to crack down on the activities of bad actors. The Ministry of Justice’s proposed tracking system is designed primarily against money laundering activities and to assist in...
coingeek.com
Retail giant Amazon plans new NFT initiatives: report
After years of speculation, retail giant Amazon is reportedly working toward non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in 2023. According to insiders familiar with the matter, Amazon’s foray into NFTs could be expected sometime in the spring as the firm makes a frantic effort for a slice of the pie. Sources say...
coingeek.com
BTC miner Hut 8 sues power supplier for breach of power purchase contract
BTC block reward mining firm Hut 8 (NASDAQ: HUT) has filed a lawsuit against its power supplier, alleging a failure to meet contractual obligations. Hut 8 filed a Statement of Claim in the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario, accusing Validus Power Corp. of “failure to meet its contractual obligations in the power purchase agreement (“PPA”) it entered into” with the miner.
coingeek.com
Argo Blockchain caught up in lawsuit over claims of misleading investors
Embattled Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) has hit another rough patch following a new class action lawsuit filed by disgruntled investors against the mining company. In their lawsuit, the plaintiffs claim that Argo misrepresented some facts regarding the financial strength of the company in its security offering to the public. In September 2021, Argo conducted an initial public offering (IPO) that raised $105 million, but investors now claim that the offering documents were “negligently prepared.”
coingeek.com
Penthouse owned by OneCoin Cryptoqueen Ruja Ignatova goes on sale
After five years in the dark, speculation was rife that the infamous cryptoqueen Ruja Ignatova had reappeared after her penthouse in London was listed for sale. However, it later turned out the listing had nothing to do with her or U.K. authorities. Ruja is the founder of OneCoin, a digital...
coingeek.com
CoinTracker lays off 20% of its staff due amid dire economic conditions
Virtual currency tax and portfolio tracker CoinTracker has announced a new wave of job cuts resulting in the laying off of 19 employees. The tapering of 19 positions translates to a 20% reduction in staff strength. A statement by the firm blamed the contract terminations on unfavorable conditions caused by...
Comments / 0