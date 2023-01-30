Read full article on original website
Daily Trojan
There’s absolutely nothing we can do about tanking
As a die-hard New York Knicks and New York Jets fan, I have grown accustomed to seeing my favorite teams lose a lot. They lose during the season, they lose during free agency, they lose during the draft, they lose in ways I didn’t even know were possible. I’ve watched as a variety of players only some sports fans would have possibly heard of (Bryce Petty, Lance Thomas, Allonzo Trier and Quincy Enunwa, to name a few) were signed or drafted in hopes of changing the course of these teams for the better — but flopped.
