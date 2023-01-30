ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

louisianaradionetwork.com

Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks

Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits

10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits. Houma, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on January 31, 2023, that in May of 2021, the LSP Insurance Fraud-Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office began investigating a criminal fraud complaint against a supplemental health insurance provider. As the investigation progressed, investigators discovered a group of 16 suspects who allegedly knowingly manufactured and filed fraudulent medical documents in 2019 and 2020. The suspects claimed to have been injured in an accident in order to obtain financial benefits, which resulted in over $85,000 being stolen from AFLAC insurance provider.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Missing Gonzales man found dead in St. James Parish, authorities report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the remains of a Gonzales man were found in a sugarcane field in the Convent area of St. James Parish. According to a news release, detectives began investigating the whereabouts of 26-year-old Robert Lee Hampton after family members reported him missing since Jan. 19.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO seeking qualified candidates for several positions

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is hiring qualified candidates for several positions, especially in Corrections. The APSO is a Nationally Accredited Agency with the most competitive pay and benefits in this area. We also recently expanded our partnership with River Parishes Community College to offer our deputies a degree in Criminal Justice….FOR FREE!
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Faces up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearm and Drug Charges in Connection with a Shootout at a Hotel

Louisiana Faces up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearm and Drug Charges in Connection with a Shootout at a Hotel. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to firearm and drug charges for his involvement in a shootout at the Jung Hotel on Canal Street in 2020. He faces up to life in prison for the crimes.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes

Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been charged in a seven-count indictment for allegedly violating the Federal Gun Control Act and Controlled Substances Act, and attempting obstruction of justice in connection with the possession of approximately 100 machine gun conversion devices, other firearms accessories, and drugs.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Man in Custody for Several Vehicle Thefts and Burglaries in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one man is in custody in connection with several thefts and burglaries in the Thibodaux area. Jamyren Caffery, 18, of Marrero is in custody in New Orleans and faces charges in Lafourche Parish. On the morning of January 30, 2023, deputies and detectives responded...
THIBODAUX, LA
The Center Square

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
LAFAYETTE, LA

