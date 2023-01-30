10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits. Houma, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on January 31, 2023, that in May of 2021, the LSP Insurance Fraud-Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office began investigating a criminal fraud complaint against a supplemental health insurance provider. As the investigation progressed, investigators discovered a group of 16 suspects who allegedly knowingly manufactured and filed fraudulent medical documents in 2019 and 2020. The suspects claimed to have been injured in an accident in order to obtain financial benefits, which resulted in over $85,000 being stolen from AFLAC insurance provider.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO