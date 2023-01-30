Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Did cops trample rights, use too much force on Alton Sterling protesters? Trial opens.
A trial over claims that police used excessive force and violated the First Amendment while quelling protests after Alton Sterling's 2016 death opened in Baton Rouge federal court Wednesday with a lawyer for the activists saying members of the group did what they could to comply with contradictory instructions given by law officers.
10 arrested, 6 wanted in insurance fraud and theft case
Detectives discovered all 16 people reportedly filed fake medical documents in 2019 and 2020.
theadvocate.com
Texas law firm sanctioned in New Orleans federal court over Hurricane Ida case
A Houston-based law firm that has filed thousands of hurricane insurance lawsuits in courts across the state was sanctioned Wednesday and ordered to pay back fees after a federal magistrate judge in New Orleans found the firm had filed suit on behalf of a client who never hired it. Attorneys...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks
Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits
10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits. Houma, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on January 31, 2023, that in May of 2021, the LSP Insurance Fraud-Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office began investigating a criminal fraud complaint against a supplemental health insurance provider. As the investigation progressed, investigators discovered a group of 16 suspects who allegedly knowingly manufactured and filed fraudulent medical documents in 2019 and 2020. The suspects claimed to have been injured in an accident in order to obtain financial benefits, which resulted in over $85,000 being stolen from AFLAC insurance provider.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge prison contractor Michael LeBlanc sentenced in Mississippi corruption probe
A Baton Rouge man who built a big business catering to prisons systems in Louisiana and Mississippi was finally sentenced to prison this week, more than three years after he admitted that he and several business partners tried to bribe their way into new contracts in Mississippi. Michael LeBlanc Sr.,...
wbrz.com
US Department of Labor sues local business two years after Investigative Unit reports
BATON ROUGE - A company that was the subject of WBRZ Investigative Unit reports focused on a failure to route employee money to insurance coverage is now facing legal action initiated by the US Department of Labor. A court filing last week shows that the federal agency is targeting Kelly...
Woman wanted for bank fraud being sought out by Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 43-year-old Lakeisha Shantel Parker. Parker is described as a Black female standing at five feet, three inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She is frequently around the Baton Rouge and Lake Charles areas. Parker is wanted by authorities for her outstanding […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Missing Gonzales man found dead in St. James Parish, authorities report
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the remains of a Gonzales man were found in a sugarcane field in the Convent area of St. James Parish. According to a news release, detectives began investigating the whereabouts of 26-year-old Robert Lee Hampton after family members reported him missing since Jan. 19.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman. Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Lakeisha Shantel Parker, 43 in connection with an outstanding felony warrant. Parker is described as 5’3” tall, and 170 lbs.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO seeking qualified candidates for several positions
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is hiring qualified candidates for several positions, especially in Corrections. The APSO is a Nationally Accredited Agency with the most competitive pay and benefits in this area. We also recently expanded our partnership with River Parishes Community College to offer our deputies a degree in Criminal Justice….FOR FREE!
Louisiana Faces up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearm and Drug Charges in Connection with a Shootout at a Hotel
Louisiana Faces up to Life in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Firearm and Drug Charges in Connection with a Shootout at a Hotel. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to firearm and drug charges for his involvement in a shootout at the Jung Hotel on Canal Street in 2020. He faces up to life in prison for the crimes.
Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes
Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been charged in a seven-count indictment for allegedly violating the Federal Gun Control Act and Controlled Substances Act, and attempting obstruction of justice in connection with the possession of approximately 100 machine gun conversion devices, other firearms accessories, and drugs.
an17.com
Livingston suspect indicted for first degree rape of victim under age of 13
Livingston, LA - On Jan. 24, Welner Sura, 33, of Livingston was indicted by a grand jury for two counts of First-Degree Rape When the Victim is Under Age 13, according to District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. Sura is set to appear for arraignment on Feb. 2 of this year...
Louisiana man found dead in Westlake home
A man was found dead in a Westlake home Wednesday morning.
wbrz.com
Sheriff's office employee allegedly stole $158K from department, manipulated system for years
PORT ALLEN - Arrest records show a West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's employee who worked as a traffic clerk manipulated computers and pocketed $158,852 according to documents obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit. Those documents allege Mandy Miller carried out the theft from July 2018 until July 2022. The report...
houmatimes.com
Man in Custody for Several Vehicle Thefts and Burglaries in Thibodaux
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one man is in custody in connection with several thefts and burglaries in the Thibodaux area. Jamyren Caffery, 18, of Marrero is in custody in New Orleans and faces charges in Lafourche Parish. On the morning of January 30, 2023, deputies and detectives responded...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge School Board President addresses school fights resulting in new security measures
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Monday, an altercation between two girls at Scotlandville Magnet High School ended with students and parents in handcuffs. The East Baton Rouge School Board subsequently addressed school and student safety. Across East Baton Rouge Parish, multiple fights have occurred within the past year....
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
brproud.com
Audit finds Southern University athletics didn’t disclose $400K debt, misclassified grants
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A newly released audit shows that Southern University’s athletics department did not disclose a debt of nearly $400,000. According to the audit, Louisiana Legislative Auditors said the athletics department misclassified revenue, inaccurate and incorrect Pell grant amounts were found and did not properly disclose noted debt.
