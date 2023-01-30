ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequoyah County, OK

okwnews.com

James Allen Hanna

Funeral Service for James Allen Hanna, 60 of Kansas City, Missouri will be at 10:30am on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Evans and Miller Chapel in Poteau, OK with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, OK under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma.
KANSAS CITY, MO
okwnews.com

John Bruce Eutsler

John Bruce Eutsler of Hodgen, Oklahoma was born February 13, 1940 in Stone County, Missouri to Walter Gerald and Emma Lucille (Boyd) Eutsler and passed away January 23, 2023 in Lawton, Oklahoma at the age of 82. He is survived by:. Two daughters:. Cheryl Leann Eutsler-McQuaide. Rita Mary Eutsler. Two...
HODGEN, OK
okwnews.com

Herman Clement

Memorial Service for Herman Clement, 80 of Wister, Oklahoma will be at 11AM on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Ellis Chapel in Wister, Oklahoma with Eddie Nelson, and Sally McGowen officiating. Herman was born on September 7, 1942 in Chickasha, Oklahoma to Ola E. (Winters) Clement and Willie M Clement...
WISTER, OK
okwnews.com

William Earl Marler

William Earl Marler was born on January 27, 1939 in Poteau, Oklahoma to Mary Etta (Martin) and William Archie Marler and passed away on January 26, 2023 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Carolyn Marler; and two sisters. William owned and operated the Spiro and Panama Quick Picks, He was a member of the Spiro Church of Church, he enjoyed fishing and loved his cats. Bill was a teacher for many years, a kind man and great husband who loved his family dearly.
POTEAU, OK
okwnews.com

Cameron Archery wins Roland Tournament

The Cameron middle school and high school archery teams were crowned bullseye tournament champions at Roland on Saturday, January 28th. Those teams, along with the elementary team, also ranked 1st in the 3D tournament. 8th grader Leighton Dyer was overall female bullseye champion of the tournament. Several Yellowjackets medaled…. Bullseye...
LAWTON, OK
KHBS

Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
ARKANSAS STATE
okwnews.com

Imogene Stephens

Imogene Stephens passed away peacefully on Monday January 23, 2023 at the age of 94. Imogene was born on December 20, 1928 in Hodgen, Oklahoma and was the daughter of William Emmett and Lula Mae Shearer. She graduated from Heavener High School in 1947. She was married to Ira Stephens...
HEAVENER, OK
Arkansas Advocate

Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Jasmine Hudson never thought she would be a long-term Arkansas resident after moving to the Bentonville area to take a job with Walmart Inc. The Tennessee State University graduate joined the Arkansas retail giant nearly a decade ago. She left the company during the COVID-19 pandemic to start her own business with […] The post Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022 appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

School Closings, Wind Chills to Start the Week

Wind chills are impacting the four states today, with slick conditions bringing school closings in Oklahoma and Kansas. This morning's wind chills are are around zero in Coffeyville, with colder temperatures to the north and west. In Oklahoma, slick conditions combined with the cold are prompting Tulsa area schools to close. Riverton, Galena, Baxter Springs and Joplin schools have also closed. Highs today in the area will largely stay below freezing with Coffeyville making it to 26 degrees.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
5newsonline.com

Road conditions, closings as ice covers area roads

ARK, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. To see a complete list of area school closings, click here. As of 4:30 a.m., The Arkansas Department of Transportation...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
residentnewsnetwork.com

Arrest Reports 1/22

Arresting agency – Arkansas State Police Troop H:. Deven Chappell of Magazine was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 29 at 1:41 a.m. and released on signature bond January 29 at 10:09 a.m. Chappell was charged with Driving While Intoxicated 1st Offense. Arresting agency – Sebastian...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR

