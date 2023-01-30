Read full article on original website
okwnews.com
James Allen Hanna
Funeral Service for James Allen Hanna, 60 of Kansas City, Missouri will be at 10:30am on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Evans and Miller Chapel in Poteau, OK with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, OK under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau, Oklahoma.
okwnews.com
John Bruce Eutsler
John Bruce Eutsler of Hodgen, Oklahoma was born February 13, 1940 in Stone County, Missouri to Walter Gerald and Emma Lucille (Boyd) Eutsler and passed away January 23, 2023 in Lawton, Oklahoma at the age of 82. He is survived by:. Two daughters:. Cheryl Leann Eutsler-McQuaide. Rita Mary Eutsler. Two...
okwnews.com
Herman Clement
Memorial Service for Herman Clement, 80 of Wister, Oklahoma will be at 11AM on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Ellis Chapel in Wister, Oklahoma with Eddie Nelson, and Sally McGowen officiating. Herman was born on September 7, 1942 in Chickasha, Oklahoma to Ola E. (Winters) Clement and Willie M Clement...
okwnews.com
William Earl Marler
William Earl Marler was born on January 27, 1939 in Poteau, Oklahoma to Mary Etta (Martin) and William Archie Marler and passed away on January 26, 2023 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Carolyn Marler; and two sisters. William owned and operated the Spiro and Panama Quick Picks, He was a member of the Spiro Church of Church, he enjoyed fishing and loved his cats. Bill was a teacher for many years, a kind man and great husband who loved his family dearly.
okwnews.com
Cameron Archery wins Roland Tournament
The Cameron middle school and high school archery teams were crowned bullseye tournament champions at Roland on Saturday, January 28th. Those teams, along with the elementary team, also ranked 1st in the 3D tournament. 8th grader Leighton Dyer was overall female bullseye champion of the tournament. Several Yellowjackets medaled…. Bullseye...
KHBS
Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
okwnews.com
Imogene Stephens
Imogene Stephens passed away peacefully on Monday January 23, 2023 at the age of 94. Imogene was born on December 20, 1928 in Hodgen, Oklahoma and was the daughter of William Emmett and Lula Mae Shearer. She graduated from Heavener High School in 1947. She was married to Ira Stephens...
Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022
BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Jasmine Hudson never thought she would be a long-term Arkansas resident after moving to the Bentonville area to take a job with Walmart Inc. The Tennessee State University graduate joined the Arkansas retail giant nearly a decade ago. She left the company during the COVID-19 pandemic to start her own business with […] The post Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022 appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Fort Smith postpones trash services
The city of Fort Smith postpones trash collection services for Jan. 31.
Tyson Foods announces new benefits for team members
Tyson Foods announced new changes and investments designed to improve U.S. team member relationships and workplace culture.
kggfradio.com
School Closings, Wind Chills to Start the Week
Wind chills are impacting the four states today, with slick conditions bringing school closings in Oklahoma and Kansas. This morning's wind chills are are around zero in Coffeyville, with colder temperatures to the north and west. In Oklahoma, slick conditions combined with the cold are prompting Tulsa area schools to close. Riverton, Galena, Baxter Springs and Joplin schools have also closed. Highs today in the area will largely stay below freezing with Coffeyville making it to 26 degrees.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ricky Council IV, Arkansas guard, throws down Dunk of the Year candidate vs. Texas A&M
Arkansas’ star guard showed out Tuesday night in the Razorbacks’ strong 81-70 win at Bud Walton Arena. Council dropped a team-high 19 points, adding 6 rebounds and 4 assists to his complete performance. Oh, and he also threw down a potential Dunk of the Year candidate late in...
WATCH: Semi jackknifes on icy Oklahoma highway
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an incident involving a jackknifed semi on I-40 'could have been so much worse' after the whole thing was caught on a Trooper's dash camera.
tourcounsel.com
Central Mall Fort Smith | Shopping mall in Arkansas
Central Mall is a shopping mall located in Fort Smith, Arkansas. It opened in 1971 and is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney. The mall is owned and managed by Namdar Realty Group.
5newsonline.com
Road conditions, closings as ice covers area roads
ARK, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. To see a complete list of area school closings, click here. As of 4:30 a.m., The Arkansas Department of Transportation...
Photo gallery: Ice, sleet, snow wreaking havoc on roads
Another round of extreme winter weather is having a serious effect on the conditions of roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
US Marshals offer reward for info on suspected MS-13 gang member accused in deadly Arkansas shooting
Federal officials and Springdale police are asking for the public’s help with tracking down a suspected gang member believed to be involved in the killing of an Arkansas man.
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 1/22
Arresting agency – Arkansas State Police Troop H:. Deven Chappell of Magazine was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 29 at 1:41 a.m. and released on signature bond January 29 at 10:09 a.m. Chappell was charged with Driving While Intoxicated 1st Offense. Arresting agency – Sebastian...
KTUL
Muskogee County deputies arrest man for third time this month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for the third time this month. On Jan. 26, around 11 a.m. deputies arrested Nathan Graham. This time Graham was arrested for allegedly stealing a truck. Deputies spotted Graham next to the stolen truck at a residence...
