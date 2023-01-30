Read full article on original website
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
The route begins on Irma Boulevard and will continue down Burnside Avenue to Hwy. 30. More information is available at the krewe's Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo. The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will start at noon Feb. 11. Grand marshals for this year's parade...
225batonrouge.com
February 2023 calendar of can’t-miss events in Baton Rouge
For Mardi Gras, you don’t have to go to New Orleans to get in on the fun. The good times roll in Baton Rouge too. All month, check out parades across the city to get you in that Mardi Gras mood. Feb. 4: Krewe of Oshun. Feb. 5: Mystic...
Valentine’s Day Dinners and Events 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The season for romance and expressing love and gratitude to our loved ones is here. Valentine’s Day is a few days away. We are here to help you plan. This is our list of things to do to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Feb. 1, 2023
The Zachary High School Theatre Department will be performing “The Wizard of Oz” at the Zachary High School Visual and Performing Arts Center Main Stage, 4100 Bronco Lane, Zachary. Adults tickets are $15. Student tickets are $12. Visit www.onthestage.tickets/show/zachary-high-school-theatre/630e2f2cdd61350e3e106b18/ to buy tickets. Times and dates are:. 7 p.m....
myneworleans.com
Ochsner Eat Fit Challenges Louisianans to Go #AlcoholFreeFor40 and Measure the Benefits
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In Louisiana, months of celebratory drinks and parties make Mardi Gras one of the best times of the year, but all of the revelry can take a toll on our personal health. Plus, it’s no secret that alcohol consumption increased significantly during the pandemic. To encourage Louisianians to take a break from alcohol and make it their own self-experiment, Ochsner Eat Fit is kicking off its eighth annual Alcohol Free for 40 Challenge powered by Lyre’s Zero Proof Spirits on Feb. 23, the Thursday after Ash Wednesday.
5 One-of-a-Kind Rental Properties in Acadiana
Acadiana is a very special place that has a lot going on, which gives us the perfect excuse to vacation here right in our own backyard. Whether you are looking to just escape and relax for a weekend or be a tourist in your own town there are some great rental properties on Vrbo that you have to check out.
theadvocate.com
Comeaux's Jaylon Domingeaux thrilled to fulfill childhood dream
Comeaux High School wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux wasn’t happy about the lack of scholarship offers he received during the recruiting process. However, instead of focusing on wanting to prove the doubters wrong, Domingeaux is determined to prove Southeastern Louisiana was right. “Southeastern was the only team that really believed...
theadvocate.com
He's a Jaguar: Top local quarterback keeps close to home by signing with Southern
Scotlandville High School quarterback C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett is known for a surprising elusiveness. Teasett offered another huge surprise Wednesday when he signed with the school down the street, Southern University. “It came down to two schools, and I felt like Southern could offer me more opportunities after...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks
Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
KSLA
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was recently sold in Baton Rouge, according to Lousiana Lottery officials. The ticket was sold at the Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard ahead of the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Lottery officials made the below post to social...
theadvocate.com
Southern University student from New Orleans killed in wreck in Baton Rouge
A Southern University student from New Orleans was killed Monday night in a wreck in Baton Rouge, school officials said. Reginald Elloie was a senior majoring in business, according to a statement from Southern. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 110 near Scenic...
theadvocate.com
Colombia native, D.C. auxiliary bishop, named new bishop in Houma-Thibodaux
Most Rev. Mario E. Dorsonville, 62, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., was introduced Wednesday morning as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, filling a position that has been open for 11 months. Born to parents of French and Spanish heritage, Dorsonville was raised in Colombia...
entertainmenttoday.net
TAKE ME TO THE RIVER NEW ORLEANS Available For Streaming
TAKE ME TO THE RIVER NEW ORLEANS, which celebrates the rich musical history, the heritage, legacy,. and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana music through live sessions. with local artists, will be released digitally on iTunes, GooglePlay, Amazon. and more beginning on February 3rd, just ahead of the 65th GRAMMY.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge priest works with brother to make music video to share faith
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The new year brought a new song and maybe not from someone you might expect. Father Josh Johnson, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, and his brother released a music video called, “I Need You Now.” Father Josh’s brother is Matt Johnson, who goes by the rap name “Sicka Sin.”
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese, McGlinchey Stafford
Dr. Emily Magee has been elected to a one-year term as chief of the medical staff of Woman’s Hospital. She earned her doctorate from American University of Antigua College of Medicine and completed her OB-GYN residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. Additional 2023 medical staff leadership at...
theadvocate.com
Storm system hammering Texas with ice will bring rain to Baton Rouge on Thursday
More rain is expected in the Baton Rouge area on Thursday, with much of the rainfall predicted to begin in the late afternoon and last through the evening rush hour, the National Weather Service says. Unlike the storms the region saw on Sunday, there's only a marginal risk of severe...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman. Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Lakeisha Shantel Parker, 43 in connection with an outstanding felony warrant. Parker is described as 5’3” tall, and 170 lbs.
brproud.com
Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrates its 165th anniversary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, a capital area church known as downtown Baton Rouge’s first place of worship for Black people celebrated its 165th anniversary. Over the years, many have come to know Mount Zion First Baptist Church as a safe haven. This was reflected...
theadvocate.com
Zachary Youth Park welcomes new parks and recreation director Gordon 'P-Wee' LeBlanc
“This might sound corny, but I remember seeing a lot of horses back in Ohio and baseball reminded me of a stallion just running free. There was freedom to the game no matter what your problems were and what you had on your mind, when you played baseball you forgot it.” — Thurman Munson.
theadvocate.com
The time to grind: Scotlandville fends off Port Allen's challenges after 2nd-quarter surge
A cold-shooting second quarter for Port Allen gave Scotlandville a degree of separation Tuesday night, but there was more to the Hornets’ 74-63 victory over the Pelicans in a matchup of two of Baton Rouge’s top teams. “For us, there are no moral victories,” Port Allen coach Dimario...
