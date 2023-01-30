ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

The route begins on Irma Boulevard and will continue down Burnside Avenue to Hwy. 30. More information is available at the krewe's Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo. The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will start at noon Feb. 11. Grand marshals for this year's parade...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Valentine’s Day Dinners and Events 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The season for romance and expressing love and gratitude to our loved ones is here. Valentine’s Day is a few days away. We are here to help you plan. This is our list of things to do to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Feb. 1, 2023

The Zachary High School Theatre Department will be performing “The Wizard of Oz” at the Zachary High School Visual and Performing Arts Center Main Stage, 4100 Bronco Lane, Zachary. Adults tickets are $15. Student tickets are $12. Visit www.onthestage.tickets/show/zachary-high-school-theatre/630e2f2cdd61350e3e106b18/ to buy tickets. Times and dates are:. 7 p.m....
ZACHARY, LA
myneworleans.com

Ochsner Eat Fit Challenges Louisianans to Go #AlcoholFreeFor40 and Measure the Benefits

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In Louisiana, months of celebratory drinks and parties make Mardi Gras one of the best times of the year, but all of the revelry can take a toll on our personal health. Plus, it’s no secret that alcohol consumption increased significantly during the pandemic. To encourage Louisianians to take a break from alcohol and make it their own self-experiment, Ochsner Eat Fit is kicking off its eighth annual Alcohol Free for 40 Challenge powered by Lyre’s Zero Proof Spirits on Feb. 23, the Thursday after Ash Wednesday.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

5 One-of-a-Kind Rental Properties in Acadiana

Acadiana is a very special place that has a lot going on, which gives us the perfect excuse to vacation here right in our own backyard. Whether you are looking to just escape and relax for a weekend or be a tourist in your own town there are some great rental properties on Vrbo that you have to check out.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Comeaux's Jaylon Domingeaux thrilled to fulfill childhood dream

Comeaux High School wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux wasn’t happy about the lack of scholarship offers he received during the recruiting process. However, instead of focusing on wanting to prove the doubters wrong, Domingeaux is determined to prove Southeastern Louisiana was right. “Southeastern was the only team that really believed...
LAFAYETTE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks

Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was recently sold in Baton Rouge, according to Lousiana Lottery officials. The ticket was sold at the Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard ahead of the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Lottery officials made the below post to social...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Colombia native, D.C. auxiliary bishop, named new bishop in Houma-Thibodaux

Most Rev. Mario E. Dorsonville, 62, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., was introduced Wednesday morning as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, filling a position that has been open for 11 months. Born to parents of French and Spanish heritage, Dorsonville was raised in Colombia...
HOUMA, LA
entertainmenttoday.net

TAKE ME TO THE RIVER NEW ORLEANS Available For Streaming

TAKE ME TO THE RIVER NEW ORLEANS, which celebrates the rich musical history, the heritage, legacy,. and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana music through live sessions. with local artists, will be released digitally on iTunes, GooglePlay, Amazon. and more beginning on February 3rd, just ahead of the 65th GRAMMY.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge priest works with brother to make music video to share faith

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The new year brought a new song and maybe not from someone you might expect. Father Josh Johnson, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, and his brother released a music video called, “I Need You Now.” Father Josh’s brother is Matt Johnson, who goes by the rap name “Sicka Sin.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Personnel moves at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese, McGlinchey Stafford

Dr. Emily Magee has been elected to a one-year term as chief of the medical staff of Woman’s Hospital. She earned her doctorate from American University of Antigua College of Medicine and completed her OB-GYN residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. Additional 2023 medical staff leadership at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrates its 165th anniversary

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, a capital area church known as downtown Baton Rouge’s first place of worship for Black people celebrated its 165th anniversary. Over the years, many have come to know Mount Zion First Baptist Church as a safe haven. This was reflected...
BATON ROUGE, LA

