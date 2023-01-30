Read full article on original website
GolfNuttt
2d ago
maybe it's the other way around. maybe the poor quality of Education coming out of the left wing leaning colleges these days is contributing to the lack of economic growth here in california.
Reply
2
Related
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom, Democrats Targeting Legal Gun Owners Rather than Felons in New Bill
“Had Senate Bill 2 or its predecessor Senate Bill 918 been in effect it would not have stopped the tragic incidents it claims to, but it would put more Californians in harms way.”. That is what Rick Travis of the California Rifle and Pistol Association told the Globe about Governor...
KCRA.com
California Gov. Newsom seeks limits on where people can carry concealed guns
California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to limit where people can carry concealed guns after multiple mass shootings left dozens dead across the state in January, calling for more restrictions in a state that already has some of the nation's toughest gun laws. He endorsed legislation Wednesday that would ban people...
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
California ends plans for kids’ COVID vaccine mandate
California state leaders seem to be quietly closing the door on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school children. The California Department of Public Health hasn’t made an announcement, but officials told EdSource that the end of the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency on Feb. 28 effectively ends its current plan to add COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of ten vaccinations children are required to have to attend school in-person.
GV Wire
Newsom: ‘I’m Sick and Tired of Being Lectured’ by DA Smittcamp on Public Safety
Gov. Gavin Newsom made it clear Wednesday that he’s no fan of Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp. Smittcamp then escalated the war of words about California crime in another debate pitting the state’s Democratic governor against a Republican county district attorney. On Tuesday, following the shooting death...
mymotherlode.com
CA Democrats Propose Series Of New Climate Bills
Sacramento, CA — Democrats at the state capitol introduced a package of bills that would demand more transparency and regulations related to climate matters. They are supported by the California Environmental Voters coalition, but raising concerns from business groups, like the California Chamber of Commerce, who warn that it could increase the cost of doing business in the state.
edsource.org
Learning to read by third grade requires evidence-based instruction, panel says
With nearly 60% of California children not meeting state reading standards by the third grade, strong parent-teacher partnerships and a statewide shift toward evidence-based reading strategies are crucial in helping students learn how to read, a panel of experts said during an EdSource roundtable on Tuesday. “Learning to read is...
Claim what’s yours on California’s 3rd National Unclaimed Property Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Californians are being urged by the State Controller to see if they are owed any lost or forgotten funds on this third annual National Unclaimed Property Day. According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), nearly 33 million, or 1 in 7, people nationwide have properties waiting to be […]
pv-magazine-usa.com
Five community solar projects coming to disadvantaged communities in California
Local Green Saver, a program of Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), is designed to bring the benefits of solar energy to residents in disadvantaged communities. Renewable Properties, a developer and investor in small-scale utility and community solar projects based in San Francisco, recently signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for five projects to be built under this program with PG&E.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 2/1: CA fires back with its own Colorado River plan; Report details toll of ag, oil and gas sectors on CA water crisis; Geneticists light up debate on salmon conservation; CA unveils plan to eliminate high-risk pesticides by 2050; and more …
WEBINAR: Leveraging Capital Markets to Accelerate Lead Service Line Replacements from 10am to 11am. The new $15 billion in federal funding for lead service line replacements, as vital and historic as it is, is dwarfed by the estimated $47 billion need to address this public health crisis, one that affects primarily the most vulnerable and needy among us, often people of color. It is possible for local water leaders to close this funding gap. WaterNow Alliance and Environmental Policy Innovation Center will host a 1-hour virtual webinar for utility and community leaders nationwide on how they can access capital markets to maximize access to federal funding and accelerate the rate of lead line replacements on private property. For more information and to register, click here.
foxla.com
Environmental groups call on Newsom to place moratorium on IE warehouses
Environmental activists are calling the air they breathe a public health emergency, and they're now asking Governor Gavin Newsom to put a moratorium on warehouses in the Inland Empire. The warehouse bring jobs to the local economy, but they've also had a negative impact for some when it comes to...
californiaglobe.com
New Bill To Repeal Prop. 47, Lower Felony Theft Threshold of $950 to $400
A bill to repeal Proposition 47, a law passed nearly a decade ago that greatly raised the monetary threshold for felony theft, was introduced in the Assembly on Monday. In 2014, Californian voters passed Prop. 47 59.6% to 40.4%, increasing the felony threshold rate for theft in retail establishments from over $400 to over $950, and lowering misdemeanor thefts having jail time limited to a maximum of 6 months. Since its passage, numerous attempts have been made to repeal it. Prop. 47, flagrantly titled “The Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act,” also decriminalized drug possession from a felony to a misdemeanor, removing law enforcement’s ability to make an arrest in most circumstances, as well as removing judges’ ability to order drug rehabilitation programs rather than incarceration, the Globe reported.
sjvsun.com
Calif. medical misinformation law blocked by Federal judge
Nearly three years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, laws aiming to tackle so-called medical misinformation are coming under assault in the courtroom. The latest victim? California’s recently-adopted Assembly Bill 2098. In the news: On Friday, U.S. District Judge William Shubb blocked Newsom’s newly signed California law, as...
How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?
California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
New push to require crypto licenses in California after Newsom veto
Four months after Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a crypto licensing bill, critics of the controversial industry are trying again. A new bill that would require crypto companies to get a license to operate in California was introduced Monday by Assembly member Timothy Grayson (D-Concord) who warned about the dangers posed by crypto to consumers. “It is clear that until we take that step, Californians will continue to be vulnerable to...
California reparations task force zeroes in on who’d be eligible for compensation
California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations agreed residents should qualify for compensation. But should certain “vulnerable” former residents, such as foster kids or ex-prisoners, be eligible?
KCRA.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new gun control efforts in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and state Sen. Anthony Portantino on Wednesday are slated to announce new gun control measures that state leaders will pursue following multiple mass shootings across California. A press release from Newsom's office on Tuesday afternoon said the three...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
California’s Broken Promises: A History of Botched Projects and Mismanagement of Taxpayer Funds
The state of California, led by Governor Gavin Newsom, often touts itself as a “nation state” and a model for the rest of the nation. However, when it comes to implementing large-scale projects and programs, California is a prime example of bumbling incompetence. The list of failures to...
fresnoalliance.com
Central Valley Groundwater Sinking Faster Than Ever
Aquifers in the Central Valley are being depleted at an ever-increasing rate according to a study recently published online by the prestigious Nature magazine. The research looked at two decades of data collected from on-the-ground measurements combined with remote sensing data gathered from satellite surveillance. The stunning scientific paper documents...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Ends 26 Open States of Emergency Throughout California
Governor Gavin Newsom ended 26 separate open States of Emergency on Tuesday, with many declared as far back as 2017. The now ended states of emergency also vary on locality with some, such as those covering statewide diseases, while others were extremely localized wildfires confined to a single county. With...
Bakersfield Californian
Newsom calls Kern the 'murder capital' of CA for the 2nd time in 2 years while touting bill banning guns in certain public places
California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom called House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s district “the murder capital” of California — for the second time in two years — during a press conference Wednesday promoting a new state bill that seeks to prevent people from carrying guns in many public places.
Comments / 5