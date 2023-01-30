Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
Male Flying Drone, Dispute With Bank – Fort Bragg Police Logs 01.31.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Fort Bragg Stabbing was Self-Defense According to the MCSO
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-31-2023 at around 8:00 PM, Deputies were dispatched to a stabbing that had just occurred...
mendofever.com
Screaming Heard, Theft Of Mail – Ukiah Police Logs 01.31.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Police Arrest Pennsylvania Woman for Possession of Vehicle Stolen Out of Reno
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 1/31/23 at approximately 5:30 pm, Ukiah PD received an alert from the FLOCK license plate...
Willits News
Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Jan. 30, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Carina Barjas, 41, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Jan. 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. FRAUD: Evan C. Hale, 40, of...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s New County Courthouse On Track While Costs Climb
Plans for a new Mendocino County Courthouse cleared a critical hurdle last Friday after winning approval from the state Department of Finance. There are, however, months more of regulatory review before any construction work can begin at a new site on the south side of Perkins Street. State cost estimates,...
mendofever.com
Car Crash on Highway 101 North of Hopland
Two vehicles collided this morning on Highway 101 between Ukiah and Hopland causing injury and slowing traffic in the area. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate the vehicles crashed around 6:54 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 101 and McNab Ranch Road. Both parties...
mendofever.com
Stabbing at Fort Bragg’s Noyo Harbor
Police and emergency personnel are en route to Fort Bragg’s Noyo Harbor after a 40-year-old male suffered stab wounds. Scanner traffic began at approximately 8:04 p.m. stating a man stabbed another and a woman was at the scene rendering aid. The address was said to be 19325 South Harbor Drive.
Willits News
Caltrans announces new repair projects on Highway 101 near Willits
The California Transportation Commission recently allocated more than $988 million to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) reported. “The CTC’s investments will help rebuild California’s transportation infrastructure while increasing transit and active transportation options,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares was quoted as noting...
ksro.com
Teenager Remains Hospitalized After Getting Hit By Car in Santa Rosa
A 13-year-old boy remains hospitalized nearly two weeks after getting hit by a car in Santa Rosa. Atticus Pearson is being treated at a hospital in Oakland. He has not opened his eyes since being hit while walking to Spring Lake Middle School on the morning of January 19th. He suffered major head injuries and a broken pelvis. Pearson underwent surgery to remove a portion of his skull to alleviate brain swelling, and is on a breathing tube. His parents remain at his bedside.
Santa Rosa pub closes after 17 years, cites pandemic-related closure
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A longtime pub in Santa Rosa announced this week it will be closing. The Toad in the Hole Pub will close after 17 years, the business announced in a Facebook post. The Toad in the Hole Pub, located at 116 5th St., cites the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for […]
ksro.com
Parole Denied Again to Rohnert Park Man Convicted of Murder in the 1980’s
A Rohnert Park man convicted of 1st degree murder has been denied parole for the 8th time. Sixty-One year-old Dale Wesley Hayes was denied again by the California Board of Parole Hearings. Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez approved of the decision, saying that releasing Hayes would pose “significant danger to the community.” Dale killed his father, Elton, in September of 1983, stabbing him multiple times while he slept and then taking money from him. Hayes will not be eligible for parole again until 2026, at which time another hearing will occur.
bohemian.com
Just one pill: fentanyl deaths on the rise in Marin and Sonoma counties
Trevor Leopold would have turned 22 on Jan. 30. Instead, he’s “forever 18,” his mother says. When Greenbrae resident Michelle Leopold received the news that her 18-year-old son died in his Sonoma State University dorm room, she didn’t need to wait for the coroner’s report to know what had killed him.
mendofever.com
Accused of Abusing Ex-Wife, Noyo Harbor Stabbing Victim Attacks Her Family Who Knife Him in Self-Defense
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-31-2023 at around 8:00 PM, Deputies were dispatched to a stabbing that had...
Rohnert Park fire displaces nine people, causes $500K in damages
Nine people were displaced from their home after a fire caused $500,000 in damages on Saturday, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (DPS).
ksro.com
Seventy-One Year-Old Man Identified in Deadly Head-On Crash in Guerneville
The man killed in a a head-on crash in Guerneville last week has been identified. Seventy-one-year-old Stephen Martin was killed and two other people were injured in the crash, which happened at about 10:45 last Wednesday morning on River Road. Investigators say the speeding driver suddenly veered sharply to the left for an unknown reason. The speeding driver has minor injuries and his passenger has major injuries. No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.
Willits News
Mendocino County history: A Ukiah earthquake, and other news from January 1923
At 1:04 a.m. on Jan. 22, 1923, an earthquake rattled Ukiah, interrupting residents’ sleep and stopping clocks around town, but otherwise doing no damage. The following news stories are reprinted from that week’s edition of the Ukiah Republican Press. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 1923 – Ukiah Republican Press.
ksro.com
Tree Falls Onto Santa Rosa Home; No Injuries
A couple is okay after a close call at their home in northeast Santa Rosa. An 80-foot-tall pine tree fell on the home late Sunday night. It landed about 15-feet away from where a 60-year-old man and his wife were sleeping. The man says it wiped out his guest room and half his ceiling. The couple has to move out until repairs are made, as the house has been red-tagged. Authorities believe recent heavy rains and strong winds are to blame.
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
mendofever.com
Residents of Brooktrails, Covelo, Potter Valley, Laytonville, and Hopland: Comment on Proposed Transporation Solutions for Your Community
The following is a press release by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is in the midst of a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services. During the week of February 6th, virtual community workshops will be held with each of the target communities to present the findings of the needs assessment and preview potential mobility solutions.
Comments / 0