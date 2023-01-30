A Rohnert Park man convicted of 1st degree murder has been denied parole for the 8th time. Sixty-One year-old Dale Wesley Hayes was denied again by the California Board of Parole Hearings. Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez approved of the decision, saying that releasing Hayes would pose “significant danger to the community.” Dale killed his father, Elton, in September of 1983, stabbing him multiple times while he slept and then taking money from him. Hayes will not be eligible for parole again until 2026, at which time another hearing will occur.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO