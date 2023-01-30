ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties

By MendoFever Staff
mendofever.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 6

Max Rob
2d ago

this is what happens when you don't follow the rules And regulations of the country when you come from different country bro you gotta follow the regulations just don't do whatever you want because your tryna save few thousands there and here you go it cost you in half mill.

Mendo707
2d ago

Which gas stations were owned in Mendocino county??..... that would be nice to know. My car’s take premium/supreme 93 octane. If I’m getting lower grade gas it can effect my engine and damage it. Jail time should be added to the fine!!!

