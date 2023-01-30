Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties

Read full article on original website
Max Rob
2d ago
this is what happens when you don't follow the rules And regulations of the country when you come from different country bro you gotta follow the regulations just don't do whatever you want because your tryna save few thousands there and here you go it cost you in half mill.
Mendo707
2d ago
Which gas stations were owned in Mendocino county??..... that would be nice to know. My car’s take premium/supreme 93 octane. If I’m getting lower grade gas it can effect my engine and damage it. Jail time should be added to the fine!!!
ksro.com
Sonoma County Supervisors Tentatively Agree on Plan for New County Offices
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is advancing new plans for the county’s government offices. On Tuesday, the board tentatively endorsed a concept that details plans for the phased construction of new offices on the existing county government campus in northern Santa Rosa. Ten months ago, the board killed plans to build a brand-new county government campus in Downtown Santa Rosa. Tuesday’s move allows staff to continue with further design development and analysis. That includes an environmental study and payment plan. The board has yet to sign off on a specific building plan or a projected cost of the project.
Willits News
New Mendocino County Courthouse on track
Plans for a new Mendocino County Courthouse cleared a critical hurdle last Friday after winning approval from the state Department of Finance. There are, however, months more of regulatory review before any construction work can begin at a new site on the south side of Perkins Street. State cost estimates,...
bohemian.com
Just one pill: fentanyl deaths on the rise in Marin and Sonoma counties
Trevor Leopold would have turned 22 on Jan. 30. Instead, he’s “forever 18,” his mother says. When Greenbrae resident Michelle Leopold received the news that her 18-year-old son died in his Sonoma State University dorm room, she didn’t need to wait for the coroner’s report to know what had killed him.
mendofever.com
Car Crash on Highway 101 North of Hopland
Two vehicles collided this morning on Highway 101 between Ukiah and Hopland causing injury and slowing traffic in the area. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate the vehicles crashed around 6:54 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 101 and McNab Ranch Road. Both parties...
mendofever.com
Screaming Heard, Theft Of Mail – Ukiah Police Logs 01.31.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
vallejosun.com
Opening delayed for new Vallejo housing for homeless
VALLEJO – The opening of a long-awaited new housing development for homeless Vallejo residents has been delayed for at least a month, city officials confirmed to the Vallejo Sun on Tuesday. The Blue Oak Landing housing project on Sacramento Street was slated to open by January, but as of...
Study uncovers underground flood risk in Bay Area due to storms, climate change
Powerful storms offer clear evidence of how vulnerable parts of the Bay Area are to flooding. But now, a new study is raising concerns about a kind of "double threat" right underneath our feet.
Santa Rosa pub closes after 17 years, cites pandemic-related closure
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A longtime pub in Santa Rosa announced this week it will be closing. The Toad in the Hole Pub will close after 17 years, the business announced in a Facebook post. The Toad in the Hole Pub, located at 116 5th St., cites the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for […]
California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.
(KTXL) - A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
TravelSkills 02-01-23 Abandoned Northern Calif. resort will finally be reborn
A luxury resort brand announced last week that it plans to open a new location on the 3,000-acre property in Pope Valley, 20 miles northeast of Santa Rosa. The property includes the site where the historic Aetna Springs Resort, which operated there for a century starting in the 1870s. The landscape is full of lore — Ronald Reagan announced his plans to run for governor of California there in 1966 — and water from its springs was bottled and sold throughout the American West as Aetna Mineral Water. The new hotel will feature indoor and outdoor bathing facilities featuring water from the property's mineral springs, along with 95 hotel rooms and 16 units for permanent residences.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Home Prices Continue Slide, With a Few Exceptions
Home prices in the Bay Area continue trending down except in four ZIP codes, all of which are in Sonoma County, according to the latest data from real estate website Zillow. The uptick in home values in those four Sonoma County areas are as follows: Sonoma 95476, up 1.8%; Santa Rosa 95404, up 0.6%; Santa Rosa 95409, up 0.5%; and Petaluma 94952, up 0.4%.
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the storm
After several counties were affected by storms in December and January, Federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) was approved. Workers who were affected by the storms in California or who lost their jobs or businesses will be able to apply for this assistance on a weekly basis. This benefit will be worth up to $450.00 USD and is based on federal funds.
Fire reported at Martinez refinery
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — Units with Contra Costa Health Services and the Contra Costa County Fire Department responded to a smoldering fire at Martinez Refining Company Tuesday afternoon. A Hazmat team monitored air quality around the refinery and no threat to the public was detected, according to CCHS. KRON4 reached out to the Martinez Refining […]
Mountain lion attacks child in unincorporated area of Peninsula near Tunitas
SAN MATEO COUNTY -- A child was attacked by a mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department announced on Tuesday. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road near the unincorporated community of Tunitas on the report of a mountain lion attack.The child's condition was not immediately known and no other details have been released. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is actively investigating the incident. "Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks," said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus. "Our entire agency is saddened of...
Teen slain at Boulder Creek party identified by Santa Cruz investigators
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A house party in the Santa Cruz Mountains turned violent when an 18-year-old Soquel teenager was shot to death, investigators said. “The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Rowan Parham of Soquel. Our hearts and condolences are with Rowan's family and friends during this incredibly tragic time,” the Santa Cruz […]
East Bay fatal crash in Martinez on Westbound Highway 4, CHP says
There was a fatal accident involving three cars in Martinez early Wednesday morning on Westbound Highway 4, according to CHP.
7x7.com
6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California
Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
Willits News
Mendocino County history: A Ukiah earthquake, and other news from January 1923
At 1:04 a.m. on Jan. 22, 1923, an earthquake rattled Ukiah, interrupting residents’ sleep and stopping clocks around town, but otherwise doing no damage. The following news stories are reprinted from that week’s edition of the Ukiah Republican Press. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 1923 – Ukiah Republican Press.
50-year-old San Francisco German specialty store saved by loyal customer
"The sausages are also incredibly popular. My supplier, he can't keep up with my demand."
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
