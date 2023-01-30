Read full article on original website
canalstreetbeat.com
Ochsner Opens New $115 Million Clinic
Ochsner Health System has recently opened a new state-of-the-art medical facility in New Orleans, named the Clearview Super Clinic. This cutting-edge facility is designed to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the local community in a convenient and accessible manner. The Clearview Super Clinic features advanced medical equipment and technology, including...
theadvocate.com
Does Baton Rouge have room for another burger empire? Bobby Flay thinks so.
Is Baton Rouge's burger market ready for another contender?. Aside from standard fast food locations, there are plenty of specialty burger joints. Shake Shack opened in November — and there are two Mooyahs, Curbside, four area locations of Burgersmith, two Smalls Sliders, BurgerIM, Smashburger, Atomic Burger, Five Guys and more.
theadvocate.com
Texas law firm sanctioned in New Orleans federal court over Hurricane Ida case
A Houston-based law firm that has filed thousands of hurricane insurance lawsuits in courts across the state was sanctioned Wednesday and ordered to pay back fees after a federal magistrate judge in New Orleans found the firm had filed suit on behalf of a client who never hired it. Attorneys...
2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
ktalnews.com
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene.
theadvocate.com
Why is a Spanish cannon embedded in a downtown Baton Rouge sidewalk?
Ann Munson's reaction probably represents that of most most people who notice the cannon entrenched nose-first on the downtown corner of Third and Laurel streets. "I looked down while walking on the sidewalk, and I said, 'What the heck is that?'" said Munson, a reference librarian at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library's River Center Branch. "It was metal, and I wondered if it was some kind of standpipe. So, I did some research on it."
Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes
Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been charged in a seven-count indictment for allegedly violating the Federal Gun Control Act and Controlled Substances Act, and attempting obstruction of justice in connection with the possession of approximately 100 machine gun conversion devices, other firearms accessories, and drugs.
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Louisiana and the good she has done for the community.
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being done
According to the center for disease control and prevention, sepsis is the number one cause of death in hospitals. Studies conducted by LSU Health sciences center say that Louisiana leads the country in these deaths.
theadvocate.com
Southern University student from New Orleans killed in wreck in Baton Rouge
A Southern University student from New Orleans was killed Monday night in a wreck in Baton Rouge, school officials said. Reginald Elloie was a senior majoring in business, according to a statement from Southern. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 110 near Scenic...
lafourchegazette.com
Local Artist Turns Childhood Passion Into Full Time Mural Business
Chauvin artist Kassie Voisin is anything but the stereotypical ‘starving artist,’ having found a way to turn her natural talent into a successful business painting murals and window displays for Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish area businesses. Voisin, 29, began painting at an early age, some of her first...
999ktdy.com
Office Rules Left on New Orleans King Cake Goes Viral
A set of office rules on a King Cake in New Orleans has gone viral and many in the workplace can relate to them. During Mardi Gras season, King Cakes often show up in the office and too often someone will indulge and not follow the "rules". By now you...
theadvocate.com
Colombia native, D.C. auxiliary bishop, named new bishop in Houma-Thibodaux
Most Rev. Mario E. Dorsonville, 62, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., was introduced Wednesday morning as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, filling a position that has been open for 11 months. Born to parents of French and Spanish heritage, Dorsonville was raised in Colombia...
This Louisiana Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
theadvocate.com
Gonzales native found shot, dead in St. James cane field; car burned days earlier
A Texas man reported missing by his family in Ascension Parish nearly a week ago has been found dead in a sugar cane field in Convent and St. James sheriff's detectives are investigating his death as a homicide, authorities said. Robert Lee Hampton, 26, of Bay City, Texas, had been...
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
NOLA.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold on west bank. See where, winning numbers.
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on the west bank, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Discount Depot, 4800 Westbank Expressway, in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers in Monday's drawing, along with the Powerball. It wasn't immediately clear...
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
After losing in court, Livingston agrees to drop its temporary ban on carbon capture tests
Livingston Parish agreed to drop a temporary ban on non-hazardous injection wells Monday in response to a federal lawsuit brought against them by a global gas supply company. Air Products, a company planning to build a carbon sequestration site in Lake Maurepas, sued Livingston Parish in October for a moratorium its council passed the month before against seismic tests and Class V injection wells — both of which Air Products needs in order to obtain the permits necessary to move forward with the carbon sequestration project.
NOLA.com
7th Ward church, an incubator of New Orleans jazz, wins $100,000 grant to rebuild
Perseverance Hall, a New Orleans jazz incubator in the early 20th century and a church since 1949, is today a heap of wood and blue siding in the 7th Ward. Damaged by Hurricane Ida in 2021, it largely collapsed in August. Now a federal grant delivers new hope of restoring...
