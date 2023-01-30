ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
canalstreetbeat.com

Ochsner Opens New $115 Million Clinic

Ochsner Health System has recently opened a new state-of-the-art medical facility in New Orleans, named the Clearview Super Clinic. This cutting-edge facility is designed to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the local community in a convenient and accessible manner. The Clearview Super Clinic features advanced medical equipment and technology, including...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Does Baton Rouge have room for another burger empire? Bobby Flay thinks so.

Is Baton Rouge's burger market ready for another contender?. Aside from standard fast food locations, there are plenty of specialty burger joints. Shake Shack opened in November — and there are two Mooyahs, Curbside, four area locations of Burgersmith, two Smalls Sliders, BurgerIM, Smashburger, Atomic Burger, Five Guys and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ktalnews.com

Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Why is a Spanish cannon embedded in a downtown Baton Rouge sidewalk?

Ann Munson's reaction probably represents that of most most people who notice the cannon entrenched nose-first on the downtown corner of Third and Laurel streets. "I looked down while walking on the sidewalk, and I said, 'What the heck is that?'" said Munson, a reference librarian at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library's River Center Branch. "It was metal, and I wondered if it was some kind of standpipe. So, I did some research on it."
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes

Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been charged in a seven-count indictment for allegedly violating the Federal Gun Control Act and Controlled Substances Act, and attempting obstruction of justice in connection with the possession of approximately 100 machine gun conversion devices, other firearms accessories, and drugs.
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Local Artist Turns Childhood Passion Into Full Time Mural Business

Chauvin artist Kassie Voisin is anything but the stereotypical ‘starving artist,’ having found a way to turn her natural talent into a successful business painting murals and window displays for Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish area businesses. Voisin, 29, began painting at an early age, some of her first...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
999ktdy.com

Office Rules Left on New Orleans King Cake Goes Viral

A set of office rules on a King Cake in New Orleans has gone viral and many in the workplace can relate to them. During Mardi Gras season, King Cakes often show up in the office and too often someone will indulge and not follow the "rules". By now you...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Colombia native, D.C. auxiliary bishop, named new bishop in Houma-Thibodaux

Most Rev. Mario E. Dorsonville, 62, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., was introduced Wednesday morning as the fifth bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, filling a position that has been open for 11 months. Born to parents of French and Spanish heritage, Dorsonville was raised in Colombia...
HOUMA, LA
The Center Square

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold on west bank. See where, winning numbers.

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on the west bank, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Discount Depot, 4800 Westbank Expressway, in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers in Monday's drawing, along with the Powerball. It wasn't immediately clear...
MARRERO, LA
theadvocate.com

After losing in court, Livingston agrees to drop its temporary ban on carbon capture tests

Livingston Parish agreed to drop a temporary ban on non-hazardous injection wells Monday in response to a federal lawsuit brought against them by a global gas supply company. Air Products, a company planning to build a carbon sequestration site in Lake Maurepas, sued Livingston Parish in October for a moratorium its council passed the month before against seismic tests and Class V injection wells — both of which Air Products needs in order to obtain the permits necessary to move forward with the carbon sequestration project.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy