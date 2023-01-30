BATON ROUGE - All LSU classes before 10 a.m. have been cancelled for Monday after a significant weather event Sunday. Faculty and staff are asked to report at their normal times, but they should exercise caution driving to work and use their best judgment in determining whether road conditions are safe along their routes to campus. They should contact their supervisors if they have concerns or need to make other arrangements.

