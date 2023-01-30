Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Comeaux's Jaylon Domingeaux thrilled to fulfill childhood dream
Comeaux High School wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux wasn’t happy about the lack of scholarship offers he received during the recruiting process. However, instead of focusing on wanting to prove the doubters wrong, Domingeaux is determined to prove Southeastern Louisiana was right. “Southeastern was the only team that really believed...
theadvocate.com
For three area 1,000-yard rushers, signing day ends one long run, starts another
All three players have experience crossing the goal line. However, crossing the finish line of the recruiting process was the biggest milestone yet for running backs Glen Cage, Covanta Milligan and Kaden Williams. Central’s Cage (Arkansas Monticello), Scotlandville’s Milligan (Mississippi College) and St. James’ Williams (Austin Peay) were part of...
theadvocate.com
Southern football coach Eric Dooley going heavy on transfers in signing class
College football’s national signing day has lost some of its luster with the early signing period and transfer portal reshaping the recruiting landscape. But one aspect remains: It gives programs a chance to connect with their fans and the hopes of a coming season. Southern coach Eric Dooley will...
Baton Rouge, Louisiana The LSU Women’s Basketball Team Got A NIL Deal
Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan scores big once again after offering Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) partnerships to all eligible players on the Tigers Women’s Basketball team. McKernan signed his first NIL deal with Lady Tiger Alexis Morris in December 2021. Since then, the personal injury attorney has become...
theadvocate.com
He's a Jaguar: Top local quarterback keeps close to home by signing with Southern
Scotlandville High School quarterback C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett is known for a surprising elusiveness. Teasett offered another huge surprise Wednesday when he signed with the school down the street, Southern University. “It came down to two schools, and I felt like Southern could offer me more opportunities after...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Make the Cut, Ranked No. 25 in USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll has LSU ranked No. 25. The Tigers have been ranked in this preseason poll for 17 consecutive years. Including LSU, the SEC has nine teams ranked in the top 25 with three ranked in...
Jalen Woods, three-star Atlanta QB, headed to Southern
Jalen Woods, a three-star quarterback who was a solid quarterback in the Atlanta area is headed to Southern. The post Jalen Woods, three-star Atlanta QB, headed to Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
theadvocate.com
Meet Scotlandville's 6-foot-10 star who goes by the name 'Pop' and can blow games wide open
Referring to Dorian Booker as the latest “big thing” in Baton Rouge basketball is inaccurate and a cliché. Learning ways to do his own thing is the key for the 6-foot-10 Scotlandville High post player. “I feel like this year is going great … just the way...
theadvocate.com
LSU women’s basketball is 21-0. Here's where Tigers stand in NCAA Tournament projections.
Welcome to our third weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the No. 3-ranked Tigers as they roll toward Selection Sunday on March 12. This file will be updated through the remainder of the season. LSU hosts...
LSU Football: The Tigers' Most Important Transfer Portal Additions on Offense and Defense for 2023
A complete breakdown of LSU's most important transfer portal addition on offense and defense for the 2023 college football season.
theadvocate.com
The time to grind: Scotlandville fends off Port Allen's challenges after 2nd-quarter surge
A cold-shooting second quarter for Port Allen gave Scotlandville a degree of separation Tuesday night, but there was more to the Hornets’ 74-63 victory over the Pelicans in a matchup of two of Baton Rouge’s top teams. “For us, there are no moral victories,” Port Allen coach Dimario...
Brian Kelly, LSU See 2023 Recruiting Class Go As Planned
No National Signing Day surprises for the Tigers after signing all 25 commitments in December.
theadvocate.com
For the first time, LSU didn't add anyone on national signing day — and that's normal
When three-star defensive tackle Jamel Howard picked Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon, LSU made history in a way that reinforced how recruiting has changed. For the first time, the Tigers didn't sign any football players on national signing day. Howard was LSU's only remaining target, and the Chicago native from Marist...
theadvocate.com
What national signing day looks like for LSU with the 2023 class nearly finished
With the 2023 class mostly wrapped up during the early signing period, LSU has one target on national signing day Wednesday. Jamel Howard, a three-star defensive tackle from Marist High School in Chicago, will announce his decision in a ceremony at his school. Howard is the No. 129 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU women proved their mettle in a 'winter wonderland' against Tennessee
The cloud of chalk dust blasted off into the Pete Maravich Assembly Center airspace above the LSU student section. So did the inflatable pool rings. And that ever-present Kim Mulkey cutout shook with typical intensity. There was nothing quite typical about Monday night’s atmosphere as LSU took on Tennessee. Almost...
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese, McGlinchey Stafford
Dr. Emily Magee has been elected to a one-year term as chief of the medical staff of Woman’s Hospital. She earned her doctorate from American University of Antigua College of Medicine and completed her OB-GYN residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. Additional 2023 medical staff leadership at...
theadvocate.com
Zachary Youth Park welcomes new parks and recreation director Gordon 'P-Wee' LeBlanc
“This might sound corny, but I remember seeing a lot of horses back in Ohio and baseball reminded me of a stallion just running free. There was freedom to the game no matter what your problems were and what you had on your mind, when you played baseball you forgot it.” — Thurman Munson.
wbrz.com
LSU delaying start time to 10 a.m. for Monday
BATON ROUGE - All LSU classes before 10 a.m. have been cancelled for Monday after a significant weather event Sunday. Faculty and staff are asked to report at their normal times, but they should exercise caution driving to work and use their best judgment in determining whether road conditions are safe along their routes to campus. They should contact their supervisors if they have concerns or need to make other arrangements.
theadvocate.com
Southern University student from New Orleans killed in wreck in Baton Rouge
A Southern University student from New Orleans was killed Monday night in a wreck in Baton Rouge, school officials said. Reginald Elloie was a senior majoring in business, according to a statement from Southern. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 110 near Scenic...
Comments / 0