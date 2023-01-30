ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, LA

theadvocate.com

Comeaux's Jaylon Domingeaux thrilled to fulfill childhood dream

Comeaux High School wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux wasn’t happy about the lack of scholarship offers he received during the recruiting process. However, instead of focusing on wanting to prove the doubters wrong, Domingeaux is determined to prove Southeastern Louisiana was right. “Southeastern was the only team that really believed...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

For three area 1,000-yard rushers, signing day ends one long run, starts another

All three players have experience crossing the goal line. However, crossing the finish line of the recruiting process was the biggest milestone yet for running backs Glen Cage, Covanta Milligan and Kaden Williams. Central’s Cage (Arkansas Monticello), Scotlandville’s Milligan (Mississippi College) and St. James’ Williams (Austin Peay) were part of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern football coach Eric Dooley going heavy on transfers in signing class

College football’s national signing day has lost some of its luster with the early signing period and transfer portal reshaping the recruiting landscape. But one aspect remains: It gives programs a chance to connect with their fans and the hopes of a coming season. Southern coach Eric Dooley will...
theadvocate.com

What national signing day looks like for LSU with the 2023 class nearly finished

With the 2023 class mostly wrapped up during the early signing period, LSU has one target on national signing day Wednesday. Jamel Howard, a three-star defensive tackle from Marist High School in Chicago, will announce his decision in a ceremony at his school. Howard is the No. 129 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Center Square

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Personnel moves at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese, McGlinchey Stafford

Dr. Emily Magee has been elected to a one-year term as chief of the medical staff of Woman’s Hospital. She earned her doctorate from American University of Antigua College of Medicine and completed her OB-GYN residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. Additional 2023 medical staff leadership at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU delaying start time to 10 a.m. for Monday

BATON ROUGE - All LSU classes before 10 a.m. have been cancelled for Monday after a significant weather event Sunday. Faculty and staff are asked to report at their normal times, but they should exercise caution driving to work and use their best judgment in determining whether road conditions are safe along their routes to campus. They should contact their supervisors if they have concerns or need to make other arrangements.
BATON ROUGE, LA

