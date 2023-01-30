Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Winter storm impacts the south today
Weather across New Mexico today all depends on location, as a winter storm passes to our south. It is bringing a mess of winter weather to Texas, just clipping the far southeastern portion of the state and bringing freezing rain and snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place across the far southeast corner until early tomorrow morning, where an inch or two of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice is possible.
KRQE News 13
Storehouse New Mexico asks community for help with food donations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico is one of the state’s largest food pantries providing meals for 40,000 people a year on average from infants to seniors. One of their service projects ‘Scouting for food’ has been helping communities for more than 30 years, by raising crucial necessities for those who need it most.
KOAT 7
House fire in southwest Albuquerque
Several Albuquerque Fire Rescue units responded to a fire at a southwest Albuquerque home. AFR units responded to flames on Cenote Road SW around 4:20 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, four total people are displaced. Flames and smoke were spotted near the front of...
Cold and clear start west, freezing fog east
Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re seeing freezing fog for the northeast plains this morning. It’s causing issues with reduced visibility and some slick roads. So allow extra time this morning out that way. This is because the backdoor front is moving through. Bitterly cold temperatures are pushing south through the Great Plains this morning with […]
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane seeks pet food donations for food bank
Animal Humane New Mexico‘s, mission is to help pets get off the streets and into a home. They have a wide variety of animals to choose from that are looking for their forever home. Animal Humane has a pet Food Bank that has been operating for a couple of...
KRQE News 13
Find a job or volunteer with the City of Albuquerque
The City of Albuquerque is hosting its annual youth job and volunteer fair. Officials say they are hopeful that youth will find their passions or simply something that can provide them with valuable experience. The City of Albuquerque is the largest city employee of youth in the state of New...
Albuquerque BioPark Zoo hosting adults only happy hour
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo will be hosting an adults-only happy hour. The event will be on February 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests 21 and over will be able to visit exhibits and hear from experts about the nightlives of various animals. Themed drinks and different food stations will be […]
Los Alamos Police warn of new scam affecting community
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Police Department is warning the public of a new scam attempting to get personal information from victims. Police say there have been reports of people getting calls from people pretending to be with Express Scripts and asking for information like social security numbers and birth dates. Officials say many […]
Village of Los Lunas is asking lawmakers for $75 million for I-25 interchange project
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The long-awaited I-25 Interchange and bridge project in Los Lunas is going to need more money if it wants to see the light of day as its price day is soaring. The project has been in the works for more than two decades now. “This project is important for the […]
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The...
Corrales brewery’s second location to transform downtown Albuquerque building
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The old Firestone building at the corner of 7th and Central in Downtown Albuquerque will soon see new life. “Nothing has had a presence there, a public-facing presence there, for quite a long time at that corner,” says the owner of Ex Novo Brewery, Joel Gregory. A place once known as a […]
Santa Fe charter school students win NASA contest
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe student team from Monte Del Sol Charter School has won a national NASA contest. Sixty winning teams were selected for the second Nasa Techrise Student Challenge. It’s a nationwide contest designed to engage students in technology, science, and space exploration. This year, the challenge was to design a […]
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
‘Pawn Stars’ bringing touring TV show to Santa Fe, Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pawning focused reality TV show is heading for the Land of Enchantment in 2023. In a recent Facebook post, the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars Do America” announced it plans for upcoming stops in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. The “Do America” version of the Pawn Stars series launched in 2022, branding itself a […]
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to Indulge
Great news for cookie fans in New Mexico with the opening of the first-ever Great American Cookies location in the state. Great American Cookies is an American chain of owned and operated franchised stores specializing in gourmet cookies and cookie cakes. Its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe dates back to 1977.
rrobserver.com
Therapy horses put the ‘love’ in Loving Thunder
A married couple in Sandoval County have been doing good for the community for more than 14 years. This week, Mike and Twuana Raupp were rewarded for the countless hours of volunteer work the married couple have put in. The Raupps, who have been married for 32 years, co-founded Loving...
KOAT 7
Local organization, law enforcement and hospitals tackling homelessness
A local homeless organization is helping people get off the streets — by partnering with law enforcement and local hospitals. "Sometimes you find a safe place to be, sometimes you don't but it's really more dangerous than anything," said Carol Montano, who has been living on the streets for nearly a decade.
Santa Fe’s housing data shows rising prices, not enough homes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most expensive cities in New Mexico is only getting more expensive. Some newly released data shows just how much it could cost to be a homeowner in Santa Fe. “Just enough houses haven’t been built in the last 20 years. We have a shortage just from the get-go,” […]
Albuquerque unveils plan to crackdown on 60,000+ warrant backlog
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the City of Albuquerque waits for lawmakers to consider approving a $10-million dollar fund to help pay for warrant serving operations in the metro-area, city officials are unveiling a plan detailing how they’ll use the money, if approved. Albuquerque’s mayor and police chief are expected to discuss the plan at a news […]
Scrubs Magazine
Girl Has Leg Amputated After Hospital Ignored Her Cries for 10 Hours
Stephanie Sedillo is suing Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico after her daughter’s leg had to be amputated because the staff allegedly ignored her cries for 10 hours. Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while playing at school. “I got a call from the...
