Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Winter storm impacts the south today

Weather across New Mexico today all depends on location, as a winter storm passes to our south. It is bringing a mess of winter weather to Texas, just clipping the far southeastern portion of the state and bringing freezing rain and snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place across the far southeast corner until early tomorrow morning, where an inch or two of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice is possible.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Storehouse New Mexico asks community for help with food donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico is one of the state’s largest food pantries providing meals for 40,000 people a year on average from infants to seniors. One of their service projects ‘Scouting for food’ has been helping communities for more than 30 years, by raising crucial necessities for those who need it most.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

House fire in southwest Albuquerque

Several Albuquerque Fire Rescue units responded to a fire at a southwest Albuquerque home. AFR units responded to flames on Cenote Road SW around 4:20 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, four total people are displaced. Flames and smoke were spotted near the front of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cold and clear start west, freezing fog east

Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re seeing freezing fog for the northeast plains this morning. It’s causing issues with reduced visibility and some slick roads. So allow extra time this morning out that way. This is because the backdoor front is moving through. Bitterly cold temperatures are pushing south through the Great Plains this morning with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Animal Humane seeks pet food donations for food bank

Animal Humane New Mexico‘s, mission is to help pets get off the streets and into a home. They have a wide variety of animals to choose from that are looking for their forever home. Animal Humane has a pet Food Bank that has been operating for a couple of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Find a job or volunteer with the City of Albuquerque

The City of Albuquerque is hosting its annual youth job and volunteer fair. Officials say they are hopeful that youth will find their passions or simply something that can provide them with valuable experience. The City of Albuquerque is the largest city employee of youth in the state of New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque BioPark Zoo hosting adults only happy hour

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo will be hosting an adults-only happy hour. The event will be on February 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests 21 and over will be able to visit exhibits and hear from experts about the nightlives of various animals. Themed drinks and different food stations will be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Alamos Police warn of new scam affecting community

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Police Department is warning the public of a new scam attempting to get personal information from victims. Police say there have been reports of people getting calls from people pretending to be with Express Scripts and asking for information like social security numbers and birth dates. Officials say many […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe charter school students win NASA contest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe student team from Monte Del Sol Charter School has won a national NASA contest. Sixty winning teams were selected for the second Nasa Techrise Student Challenge. It’s a nationwide contest designed to engage students in technology, science, and space exploration. This year, the challenge was to design a […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Pawn Stars’ bringing touring TV show to Santa Fe, Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pawning focused reality TV show is heading for the Land of Enchantment in 2023. In a recent Facebook post, the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars Do America” announced it plans for upcoming stops in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. The “Do America” version of the Pawn Stars series launched in 2022, branding itself a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Therapy horses put the ‘love’ in Loving Thunder

A married couple in Sandoval County have been doing good for the community for more than 14 years. This week, Mike and Twuana Raupp were rewarded for the countless hours of volunteer work the married couple have put in. The Raupps, who have been married for 32 years, co-founded Loving...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Local organization, law enforcement and hospitals tackling homelessness

A local homeless organization is helping people get off the streets — by partnering with law enforcement and local hospitals. "Sometimes you find a safe place to be, sometimes you don't but it's really more dangerous than anything," said Carol Montano, who has been living on the streets for nearly a decade.
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque unveils plan to crackdown on 60,000+ warrant backlog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the City of Albuquerque waits for lawmakers to consider approving a $10-million dollar fund to help pay for warrant serving operations in the metro-area, city officials are unveiling a plan detailing how they’ll use the money, if approved. Albuquerque’s mayor and police chief are expected to discuss the plan at a news […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Scrubs Magazine

Girl Has Leg Amputated After Hospital Ignored Her Cries for 10 Hours

Stephanie Sedillo is suing Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico after her daughter’s leg had to be amputated because the staff allegedly ignored her cries for 10 hours. Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while playing at school. “I got a call from the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

