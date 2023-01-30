It’s a new week, and No. 9 Penn State is putting history where it belongs — in the past. The Nittany Lions are coming off their worst weekend of hockey all season, suffering their first sweep of the year at the most critical point of the season. Michigan blew the doors off of the blue and white in Game 1, before Luke Hughes stole the show in the series finale with four goals, including the game winner.

