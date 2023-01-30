ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

The best of State College's cheap eats | Blog

Students are no strangers to trying to stretch a few dollars, and when it comes to food, it can be hard to find the best way to spend your money. However, I have made it my mission to find the best food deals in State College. Here are a few...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Aviation International News

Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University

Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Students Bringing Wawa Hoagies To State College February 11

Philadelphians, or students who just love hoagies, can look forward to subs from one of Pennsylvania’s favorite chains during Super Bowl weekend. Penn State students Daniela Carannante, Jaron Campbell, Akhdan Mir, Sam Naemi, and Jason Lu are bringing Wawa hoagies to Happy Valley on Saturday, February 11. Nothing says “Go Birds” more than a Wawa hoagie!
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey looks to put history behind it with upcoming series against Ohio State

It’s a new week, and No. 9 Penn State is putting history where it belongs — in the past. The Nittany Lions are coming off their worst weekend of hockey all season, suffering their first sweep of the year at the most critical point of the season. Michigan blew the doors off of the blue and white in Game 1, before Luke Hughes stole the show in the series finale with four goals, including the game winner.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NASA-developed red light therapy for pain management and weight loss, offered locally

Williamsport, Pa. — Technology developed by NASA, available in just two places in all of Pennsylvania, is now being used in Williamsport to help people "reclaim" their health. Reclaim Health, Weight Loss & Pain Management Center located at 360 Market Street, Williamsport, offers Trifecta Red Light Therapy to help patients lose weight and reduce pain and inflammaton, according to Dr. Denis Gallagher, DC, CFMP. Dr. Gallagher and his wife Jeanne...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Saint Francis football signs six locals on National Signing Day

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis Red Flash football is going local. Six of the Red Flash’s 27 signees are from Central PA. Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine, Altoona linebacker Manny Miller, Richland wide receiver Sam Penna, Windber linebacker John Shuster, Hollidaysburg kicker Ben Sosnowski, and Cambria Heights wide receiver Tanner Trybus are the newest Red […]
LORETTO, PA
bahsredandwhite.com

Bellefonte hires new Vice Principal; get to know her

Many students have welcomed Mrs. Katrina Lee into our school district since she has taken on the role of a new vice principal in recent weeks. Mrs. Lee has been in public education for sixteen years now as a middle school teacher and technology coach in the State College Area School District for twelve years. In the four years leading up to coming to Bellefonte, she worked as the assistant principal of Keystone Central School District.
BELLEFONTE, PA
Digital Collegian

No. 4 Penn State men’s volleyball hosts No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USC in Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge this weekend

After a tough loss to No. 3 Long Beach State last week, Penn State will stay at Rec Hall to host two West Coast powerhouses in the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge. USC and UCLA will both head to State College this weekend to take on Penn State and Ohio State. The blue and white will face the Trojans at 7 p.m. on Friday and the Bruins at 7 p.m. the next day.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

‘We have to get back to our game’ | Pivotal final month of action awaits No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey

Despite its strong 18-9-1 record, No. 9 Penn State has seen its momentum falter in recent weeks. After finding plenty of success in the first half of the season, the Nittany Lions have posted just a 1-4-1 record since the calendar flipped to 2023. What makes that mark more concerning is these losses have come during the heart of Big Ten play.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy