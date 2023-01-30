Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
New Dollar General Store Opened in PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Digital Collegian
The best of State College's cheap eats | Blog
Students are no strangers to trying to stretch a few dollars, and when it comes to food, it can be hard to find the best way to spend your money. However, I have made it my mission to find the best food deals in State College. Here are a few...
Aviation International News
Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University
Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
Onward State
Penn State Students Bringing Wawa Hoagies To State College February 11
Philadelphians, or students who just love hoagies, can look forward to subs from one of Pennsylvania’s favorite chains during Super Bowl weekend. Penn State students Daniela Carannante, Jaron Campbell, Akhdan Mir, Sam Naemi, and Jason Lu are bringing Wawa hoagies to Happy Valley on Saturday, February 11. Nothing says “Go Birds” more than a Wawa hoagie!
Digital Collegian
EDITORIAL | Penn State should hire social media stars with positive influence rather than lots of followers
Since 1997, social media platforms have become a prominent part of modern culture. With revolutionary apps like Facebook and TikTok, attachment to one’s screen and persistent notifications have transformed the lives of teenagers and young adults in every corner of the world. According to a Pew Research Center fact...
Prominent Penn State administrator Damon Sims steps down, set to become associate professor
The vice president for Student Affairs served in the role for nearly 15 years and will serve as a special assistant to the president until June 30.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's Rose Bowl Trophy to display at Penn State All-Sports Museum
Penn State football’s postseason hardware will available to be viewed by the public at the start of February. The Rose Bowl Trophy will be on display at Penn State’s All-Sports Museum for five days from Feb. 1-5, per a release. The trophy will be available to be viewed...
WJAC TV
Former PSU assistant professor files discrimination lawsuit against university, coworkers
State College, PA (WJAC) — A former Penn State assistant professor has filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the university and several former co-workers. According to the lawsuit, Michael Nassry claims that he was in a "hostile work environment" after declining sexual advances from a co-worker. Nassry also says...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘He’d be Whopped in Front of his Mom and Dad’: Penn State’s Carter Starocci Responds to Iowa Signee Gabe Arnold
Gabe Arnold hasn’t wrestled a college match yet, and he already has beef with an NCAA national champion in Penn State’s Carter Starocci. Arnold, an Iowa signee, tweeted during Friday’s massive dual meet between No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa that Starocci was overrated. “I...
Digital Collegian
Offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh signs with Penn State football on late signing day, joins 2023 class
Penn State has added one of the nation’s fastest rising stars as a late signing day pickup. Chimdy Onoh, a 4-star offensive tackle, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday, doing so while live on Instagram. As 247Sports’ fourth-ranked player in Maryland and No. 149th overall prospect,...
Digital Collegian
No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey looks to put history behind it with upcoming series against Ohio State
It’s a new week, and No. 9 Penn State is putting history where it belongs — in the past. The Nittany Lions are coming off their worst weekend of hockey all season, suffering their first sweep of the year at the most critical point of the season. Michigan blew the doors off of the blue and white in Game 1, before Luke Hughes stole the show in the series finale with four goals, including the game winner.
NASA-developed red light therapy for pain management and weight loss, offered locally
Williamsport, Pa. — Technology developed by NASA, available in just two places in all of Pennsylvania, is now being used in Williamsport to help people "reclaim" their health. Reclaim Health, Weight Loss & Pain Management Center located at 360 Market Street, Williamsport, offers Trifecta Red Light Therapy to help patients lose weight and reduce pain and inflammaton, according to Dr. Denis Gallagher, DC, CFMP. Dr. Gallagher and his wife Jeanne...
Digital Collegian
Penn State baseball lands class of 2025 commit from in-state pitcher Dustin Rape
The future is developing for Penn State as coach Rob Cooper lands another class of 2025 Pennsylvania standout. Despite being just a current sophomore at Freeport Area High School, left-handed pitcher and outfielder Dustin Rape has committed to play for the Nittany Lions. Standing at 5-foot-11, Rape projects as a...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State football linebacker Deion Barnes earns in-program promotion
A rising star in the coaching world is getting his first promotion at Penn State. Former Nittany Lion outside linebacker Deion Barnes, who maxed out his 3-year term as a graduate assistant, is moving to an analyst and analytics coordinator position with the program. His page on the Penn State...
Digital Collegian
Trio of Penn State women's lacrosse players tabbed as Big Ten Players to Watch for 2023 season
With the season on the horizon, three Nittany Lions are named Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch. Juniors Sammy Dupack and Kristin O’Neill along with sophomore Ellie Hollin received the honor as crucial pieces to the roster. This is Dupack’s second year winning the award as the defender looks...
Saint Francis football signs six locals on National Signing Day
LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis Red Flash football is going local. Six of the Red Flash’s 27 signees are from Central PA. Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine, Altoona linebacker Manny Miller, Richland wide receiver Sam Penna, Windber linebacker John Shuster, Hollidaysburg kicker Ben Sosnowski, and Cambria Heights wide receiver Tanner Trybus are the newest Red […]
Man, 36, shot former State College lover, 60, before unplugging oxygen: Court
When 60-year-old Jean Tuggy ended a sexual relationship with 29-year-old Christopher Kowalski, he was upset. He repeatedly asked her to get together, until she relented and they met at Tuggy’s house Jan. 21, 2016.
bahsredandwhite.com
Bellefonte hires new Vice Principal; get to know her
Many students have welcomed Mrs. Katrina Lee into our school district since she has taken on the role of a new vice principal in recent weeks. Mrs. Lee has been in public education for sixteen years now as a middle school teacher and technology coach in the State College Area School District for twelve years. In the four years leading up to coming to Bellefonte, she worked as the assistant principal of Keystone Central School District.
Digital Collegian
No. 4 Penn State men’s volleyball hosts No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USC in Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge this weekend
After a tough loss to No. 3 Long Beach State last week, Penn State will stay at Rec Hall to host two West Coast powerhouses in the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge. USC and UCLA will both head to State College this weekend to take on Penn State and Ohio State. The blue and white will face the Trojans at 7 p.m. on Friday and the Bruins at 7 p.m. the next day.
Digital Collegian
‘We have to get back to our game’ | Pivotal final month of action awaits No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey
Despite its strong 18-9-1 record, No. 9 Penn State has seen its momentum falter in recent weeks. After finding plenty of success in the first half of the season, the Nittany Lions have posted just a 1-4-1 record since the calendar flipped to 2023. What makes that mark more concerning is these losses have come during the heart of Big Ten play.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball earns transfer portal commitment from Clemson outside hitter Camryn Hannah
After the addition of first-team All-Big Ten outsider hitter Jess Mruzik from Michigan, coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley tapped into the ACC market to grab another pin hitter. Heading to Happy Valley from Death Valley is junior outside hitter Camryn Hannah who received second-team All-ACC honors in her third season with Clemson.
