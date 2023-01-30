Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
ZDNet
This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP
When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
game-news24.com
Microsoft will keep selling Windows 10 Home, Pro from beginning January
Windows can’t sell the downloads from the 31th January. The move shouldn’t come as much as surprise Windows 11 has been around for a long time and Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The Verge saw updates from Microsoft’s online store so it could stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads by the end of the month.
Digital Trends
Perfect for school, this 14-inch laptop is discounted to $150 today
Laptop deals rarely get cheaper than the offer going on at Best Buy right now. Today, you can buy an Asus 14-inch laptop for only $150. A considerable saving of $100 off its usual price of $250, this won’t be the fastest laptop around but if you just want a simple-to-use device, you’ll be happy with what’s here. Likely to sell out soon, let’s take a look at why it’s worth your money.
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Digital Trends
Best 17-inch Laptop Deals: Get a large laptop for $330
If you’re feeling cramped on your phone, tablet and laptop screen, it’s time to expand your world view — the view through your laptop screen, that is. The largest screen size most companies go up to is 17-inches. It’s more than enough to edit spreadsheets, watch Netflix, or game with ease and comfort. If “ease and comfort” is your vibe, these 17-inch laptop deals might be more up your alley. The larger screens offer more digital real-estate to work with and generally they have a bit more power tucked inside than the average laptop. Luckily for you, there’s always some great 17-inch laptop deals up for grabs if you can find them, and we’ve already taken care of that for you by scoping out the best 17-inch laptop deals and rounding them all up in one place.
ZDNet
Looking for a professional monitor for your home office? Lenovo's 31-inch ThinkVision monitor deal shouldn't be missed
With so many of us working from home now on a permanent basis, it's worth investing in the right kit to stay productive. We've found a monitor, geared toward professionals, that is included in a sale on Lenovo's website. The Lenovo ThinkVision P32p-20 monitor typically retails for around $1000 outside...
IGN
Sony PlayStation Deny Reports Around Decreased Production for PS VR2 Due to Poor Pre-Order Response
Sony PlayStation has vehemently denied reports of the company cutting down production of its next-generation gaming system in the PlayStation VR2. In a statement shared to GamesIndustry.biz, Sony PlayStation said that it's "seeing enthusiasm from PlayStation fans for the upcoming launch, which includes more than 30 titles such as Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Resident Evil Village."
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra brings a huge camera improvement
Samsung revealed the new Galaxy S23 Ultra at today’s Galaxy Unpacked event. The premium smartphone in the Galaxy line introduces a major improvement to the main camera sensor. In terms of improvements over last year’s model, the primary change is the main rear camera. This time, Samsung added a...
Digital Trends
Best HP laptop deals: HP Envy, HP Spectre x360, and more
A staple of the modern electronics and computing industry, HP has stood the test of time, and that’s not because of luck. After leading the industry during the PC revolution that brought computers into millions of homes during the late 20th century, the brand continues to offer some of the best computers in the 21st century. When it comes to laptops, the HP logo graces all kinds, including budget-friendly, Windows laptops and Chromebooks, cutting-edge 2-in-1 laptops, and powerful gaming machines. At any given time, you’ll find HP laptop deals featured in lists galore, with mentions in the best laptop deals, the best Chromebook deals, and even great gaming laptop deals. The deals are plentiful so there should be an HP laptop out there that will suit your needs and budget. Because there are so many, we want to help you find that special device, so we’ve rounded up some of the best HP laptop deals that you can avail this month.
Intel's new $249 GPU price wipes out Nvidia at the entry-level
The Arc A750 is much more competitive thanks to a price cut, but availability will be a big factor in Intel's success.
ZDNet
Here's everything Samsung announced at Unpacked 2023
Samsung's first Unpacked event of 2023 in San Francisco is underway. During the live-streamed event, the company is unveiling the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup and a revamped Galaxy Book 3 lineup that now boasts a Book 3 Ultra. Below you'll find a summary of everything Samsung is announcing during its...
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 is a small step up from last year’s model
Samsung’s Unpacked event was held today, revealing the company’s new line of Galaxy phones. The two base models, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, feature minor improvements over last year. This time, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus feel more like the Ultra version. Samsung abandoned the camera...
Digital Trends
Get this Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 while it’s $400 off
Best Buy knows what you’re looking for when it comes to gaming laptop deals and that’s ably demonstrated by the deal on an Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop right now. Ordinarily priced at $1,400, it’s currently enjoying a hefty reduction of $400 bringing it down to $1,000. An ideal opportunity to get more for your money, there’s plenty to love here for the price tag. With stock likely to be limited, either hit the buy button below or read on while we take you through the deal.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Apple MacBook Pro: A premium laptop showdown
The success of Apple's MacBook Pro line continues to be the envy of many laptop makers. Now, Samsung has come to market with a Galaxy Book 3 Ultra that not only attempts to surpass the power and versatility of a MacBook Pro, but also offers many of the same ecosystem-wide benefits that have locked many users into Apple's walled garden.
Walmart is working on a new Chromecast competitor with Google TV
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google, Amazon, and Roku dominate the list of the best streaming devices worth your money. But in June 2021, retail giant Walmart surprised everyone by launching an Onn-branded 4K Android TV box for just $29, undercutting Google's Chromecast with Google TV (4K). In our review, we found the Onn Android TV to be as good as the Chromecast, though we were unsure about its software support. Surprisingly, Walmart regularly rolled out regular updates for the box, making it a great impulse buy as long as it was available. Now, the retail giant seems to be working on a new 4K Android TV box for launch later this year.
makeuseof.com
Save Hundreds on the Meta Quest Pro VR Headset With First Discount Ever
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Meta Quest Pro hasn't been on the market for very long so we're particularly thrilled to see it go on sale for the first time. And it's not a minor sale, either, since the price is going down by $400! That's quite impressive and at $1,100 this VR headset is definitely a lot more attractive.
Apple Insider
Grab Apple's MacBook Pro 16-inch M1 Max with 32GB RAM for $2,899 ($600 off)
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — While supplies last, save $600 on a loaded MacBook Pro 16-inch with Apple's M1 Max 32-core GPU, 32GB of memory and a 1TB SSD. Plus, get $80 off AppleCare with coupon. Are you looking...
knowtechie.com
The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is down from $170 to just $70
The Razer Basilisk Ultimate, one of the best gaming mice on the market, has just undergone a massive price drop. That’s right; you can now snag this top-of-the-line mouse for just $70 via Best Buy, down from its original price of $170. The Basilisk Ultimate is a wireless gaming...
Comments / 0