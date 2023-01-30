Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California
The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Monday for portions of the county as another winter storm moved through the region, bringing cooler temperatures. The affected areas include Pomona, Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster, and Mount Wilson. The advisory takes effect on Jan. 31. Low temperatures in Pomona and the […]
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday
A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.
spectrumnews1.com
Disney to Disney: Breeze Airways offers fare discounts ahead of its debut at John Wayne Airport
SANTA ANA, Calif. — What better way to introduce yourself than a fare sale?. As Breeze Airways begins service at John Wayne Airport this month, the domestic low-fare airline looks to lure familiar and new local customers with discounted rates from its new destination in Santa Ana to its hubs in Orlando or Provo, Utah.
SoCalGas rep explains price spike to Riverside County supervisors
The natural gas price spike forcing Inland Empire residents and others throughout California to dig deeper into their pocketbooks prompted a Southern California Gas Co. representative to offer a public explanation during the Riverside County Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday. “We have to purchase our gas on the commodities...
Boom Operator Entangled in Live Wires While Working on 22 Freeway
Orange, Orange County, CA: A boom truck operator waited patiently for SoCal Edison crews to rescue him after he became entangled in live high voltage wires on… Read more "Boom Operator Entangled in Live Wires While Working on 22 Freeway"
LA area bridge eroding to dangerous conditions
COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – After a 2020 fire rendered a Compton bridge unsafe, the state closed it to make much-needed repairs. Since the closure the earth under it continues to erode at what appears to be dangerous levels.
localocnews.com
To Help Fight Vaping in Schools and Business, Vape Detector introduces a line of solutions that detect vape smoke from glycerin, propylene glycol, and other elements
A vape detector is an electronic device that detects vape smoke using laser scattering sensor technology. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Vape Detector, a Californian brand, has announced the launch of its line of Vape Detectors for schools, hotels, businesses, and parents. The growing popularity of vaping among young people has made it increasingly difficult for schools and workplaces to enforce policies against it. Vape Detector™ is a trademarked brand of Forensics Detectors which is a leading gas detection company located in Los Angeles.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Indio Hills
INDIO (CNS) – A 3.3 magnitude earthquake has struck near Indio Hills in Riverside County at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 4 miles northwest of Indio Hills and 11.7 miles northwest of Indio. It was about 2 miles deep. The earthquake...
2urbangirls.com
Driver falls asleep at the wheel, crashing into big rig in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A person fell asleep while driving and caused a horrific crash early this morning, according to authorities. According to the California Highway Patrol, a female driver fell asleep behind the wheel which sent her car into the rear of a parked big rig. Authorities responded to...
NBC Los Angeles
Spend a Sweet Santa Ana Sunday at This Global Chocolate Festival
Embarking on a dedicated chocolate tour, one that takes you to several points around South America and Mexico, sounds like a life-changing fantasy, a dream trip that would involve discovering new-to-you baking techniques, intriguing ways to serve the celebrated sweet, the history of chocolate, and how many cultures have connected with the incredible confection over the centuries.
localocnews.com
Early results in Seal Beach City Council runoff elections
These results from the Orange County Registrar of Voters are preliminary. Mail-in ballots may arrive as late as Friday, February 3 and still be included in the final tally. For City Council District 3, five precincts have been fully counted (except for pending mail-in ballots). Of a possible 3,314 registered voters, 1,728 ballots have so far been tallied for a participation rate of 52.14%. District 3 includes Hill, Coves, Bridgeport and Heron Pointe. It is currently represented by Mike Varipapa.
localocnews.com
Festival of Whales March 4-5
Dana Point Harbor Hosts the 52nd Annual Festival of Whales. Two-day festival will include whale watching excursions, interactive activities and displays, live music and more. Famous for the best year-round whale watching, Dana Point Harbor is celebrating whale watching season with the 52nd Annual Dana Point Festival of Whales, March 4 – 5. The Festival, now in partnership with the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, commemorates the annual migration of California gray whales through Dana Point, the “Dolphin & Whale Watching Capital of the World®.”
progressivegrocer.com
Kroger Banner Goes on Offense to Avoid Power Outages
In 2023 and beyond, business survival will require pivoting at lightning speed and rapidly adjusting to whatever new crisis comes our way. That’s why The Kroger Co. will begin using e2Cos.’ R3Di system (pronounced “Ready”) to improve power quality for its Ralphs distribution center in Paramount, Calif., which serves stores across Los Angeles County.
localocnews.com
Corona del Mar Chamber Hosts ““Good Morning CdM” with Newport Beach Council Member Lauren Kleiman February 9
Join the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce for their monthly “Good Morning CdM” meeting on Thursday morning, Feb. 9 at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club with special guest newly elected NB City Council Representative for District 6 Lauren Kleiman, who will offer updates on objectives for the city.
Update: Water usage restricted for all Dist 29 customers from Feb 1 to Feb 2
Updated information: LA County Waterworks District 29 notified the City of Malibu that all District No. 29 customers must restrict water use to essential drinking and sanitation needs Wednesday, February 1, 2:00 PM – Thursday, February 2, 2:00 PM due to a Los Angeles County Public Works project that will impact water supplies. (It was […] The post Update: Water usage restricted for all Dist 29 customers from Feb 1 to Feb 2 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
localocnews.com
Join Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva at her Meet and Greet in the Park on February 25, 2023
Please join your Assemblymember for a community Meet and Greet in the city of Artesia. Come by and meet the district team, hear information about what’s happening at the Capitol, and learn more about the resources and services available through the office. See you there!. The Meet and Greet...
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.
Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
spectrumnews1.com
Frontier Airlines brings back GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
LOS ANGELES — Summer is still a few months away, but it isn’t too early to start thinking about travel getaways. The ultra-budget Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the return of its popular GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass. Available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis for $399, GoWild! summer passes can be used for unlimited domestic and international flights anytime between May 2 and Sept. 30.
