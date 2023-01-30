Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Missing Wrightstown teen's body found; likely froze to death
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports a tragic ending to a nearly two-day search for a missing teen in Brown County. Authorities say 17-year-old Daniela Velazqeuez's body was found Tuesday morning in a rural area in the Town of Wrightstown, and it’s believed she died of hypothermia.
WBAY Green Bay
Authorities suspect missing teen died from hypothermia
94.3 Jack FM
Attorney for Teen Charged in Green Bay Homicide Wants Statements to Police Tossed Out
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The attorney for a teenager charged in a murder outside a pharmacy wants his statements to police tossed out. Meanwhile, an April 25 trial date was set at a hearing Tuesday. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a man outside of the...
WBAY Green Bay
Prosecutors: Ankle monitor put suspect at scene of Green Bay double murder
wearegreenbay.com
‘It was Gen Z humor’: 20-year-old from Green Bay charged with making terrorist threats
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old from Green Bay is facing two charges after she allegedly threatened to shoot up a mental hospital. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Catrina Lee is facing two charges after she allegedly made threats to a local mental hospital. On January 30 around 12:30 p.m., an officer was sent to the hospital for an alleged harassment complaint.
wearegreenbay.com
Man found dead on side of the road in Door County
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sturgeon Bay found a man dead on the side of the road early Tuesday morning. According to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, officers responded to a call about an unconscious middle-aged man on the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue at around 6:45 a.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police make arrest after weapons call
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they made an arrest following a weapons call on Green Bay’s east side. There was a heavy police presence at the corner of Baird and Eliza streets before 6 o’clock Tuesday night. Police didn’t release details except to say the incident...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police call murders a 'heinous crime' after suspect arrested in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Police are releasing more details after the suspect in a Green Bay double homicide was arrested in Arkansas. The 48-year-old Green Bay man was initially being sought as a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women on Green Bay’s east side Sunday.
101 WIXX
Waupaca County Family Sues Fleet Farm for Wrongful Death after Son Dies by Suicide
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Waupaca County family is suing Fleet Farm for the wrongful death of their son, two years after the 16-year-old died by suicide. In December, 2020, Ryan Ames stole a handgun and ammunition from the Fleet Farm he worked at before returning home and shooting himself with the gun.
WBAY Green Bay
Changes coming to Brown County's "most dangerous" intersection
Fox11online.com
Oconto schools locked down after report of suspicious activity at high school
OCONTO (WLUK) -- All Oconto schools were locked down Wednesday afternoon after police received a report of two suspicious men at Oconto High School. The Oconto school district posted on Facebook later Wednesday, saying that a staff member reported seeing "suspicious activity" at the back of the building. The district...
wearegreenbay.com
Person of interest in Green Bay double homicide identified
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who is a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side and was arrested in Arkansas has been identified. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is facing four charges after allegedly tossing his electronic monitoring device. Sotka is the man who was taken into custody in Arkansas as a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side.
wearegreenbay.com
Person allegedly exposing themselves in a vehicle near Luxemburg-Casco Primary School arrested
LUXEMBURG-CASCO, Wis. (WFRV) – A person was arrested after being caught allegedly engaging in ‘inappropriate behavior,’ including being exposed in their vehicle near the Luxemburg-Casco Primary School. According to a letter sent to parents and guardians from the Luxemburg-Casco School District, a caregiver who was picking up...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton K9 injured while off duty, expected to be fully healthy in 6 to 8 weeks
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department announced that one of its K9s will be out of action for some time. According to authorities, last week, K9 Onyx suffered an off-duty torn CCL injury, an injury that is the dog version of a torn ACL. Onyx, along with...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin deaths focus attention on hypothermia
APPLETON (WLUK) -- In the wake of a teen’s death in Brown County and a death in Sturgeon Bay possibly linked to extreme cold, safety experts are giving insight into how to avoid frostbite and hypothermia during extremely cold weather. Authorities say a 17-year-old's body was found Tuesday morning...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Shooting Incident Now Being Investigated as a Homicide
The Appleton Police Department has given an update on the shooting incident on January 22nd. The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Paul A Rhoads, who was found dead in the middle of the road in the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive. An autopsy is being conducted by the...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
WBAY Green Bay
Grant Fuhrman’s mother testifies at trial
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s day eight at the Grant Fuhrman trial in Oshkosh - and the first day the defense began calling witnesses to testify. Fuhrman, now 20 years old, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, accused of attacking school resource officer Michael Wissink in 2019. The former Oshkosh West High School student contends he wasn’t trying to kill Wissink.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Autumn J. Czechanski, 23, Two Rivers, Possess w/ Intent/Deliver Narcotics on 12/1/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of five (5) years and six (6) months. That’s two (2) years and six (6) months initial confinement and three (3) years extended supervision. This sentence to run concurrent current sentence in 18CF70 and is to commence immediately. Conditions of Extended Supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Departments assessment process; 2) Reimburse Drug Metro unit $200 for buy money 3) Maintain absolute sobriety, except prescriptions as prescribed; 4) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Provide DNA sample 8) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; Defendant is found eligible for challenge incarceration and substance abuse programs.
WBAY Green Bay
Surgeon testifies in Oshkosh West High School attack trial
An autopsy needs to confirm the identity of a body found Tuesday, but Brown County officials think their search came to a sad end. Prosecutors explain how they knew Richard Sotka was at the scene of the murders -- and how police knew where to find him in Arkansas. Updated:...
