Autumn J. Czechanski, 23, Two Rivers, Possess w/ Intent/Deliver Narcotics on 12/1/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of five (5) years and six (6) months. That’s two (2) years and six (6) months initial confinement and three (3) years extended supervision. This sentence to run concurrent current sentence in 18CF70 and is to commence immediately. Conditions of Extended Supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Departments assessment process; 2) Reimburse Drug Metro unit $200 for buy money 3) Maintain absolute sobriety, except prescriptions as prescribed; 4) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Provide DNA sample 8) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; Defendant is found eligible for challenge incarceration and substance abuse programs.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO