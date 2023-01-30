Prosecutors seek $1M bond for man accused of decapitating 21-year-old wife

EDITOR'S NOTE: Find local resources through the National Domestic Violence Hotline. For 24/7 assistance, call 800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

Prosecutors are seeking a $1 million minimum bond for a man accused of decapitating his 21-year-old wife with a kitchen knife, news outlets reported.

As first published by KTRK , prosecutors have filed a motion to raise the male suspect's bond, stating $500,000 was "not enough" when considering his previous arrest.

Jared Dicus, 21, is being charged with murder in the death of his 21-year-old newlywed wife, Anngy Diaz, on Jan 11. 2023.

According to court documents, Dicuz had been out on bond for a previous driving while intoxicated charge at the time of Diaz's murder.

On Nov. 20, 2022, Dicus was reportedly arrested for a DWI and was "extremely agitated and threatened the arresting officer, members of the jail staff, and law enforcement," prosecutors said.

According to court documents, the suspect continued to exhibit mood swings and violent behavior - including punching windows.

Dicus reportedly had to be placed in a restraint chair in order to execute a blood warrant.

Prosecutors said that by raising bond, they hope to "protect the community... but also his own family members," KTRK reported.

Investigators said Dicus confessed to killing Diaz at the home they shared on his parents' property in Oak Hollow - just south of Farm-to-Market Road 1488.

Dicus is also accused of stabbing Diaz multiple times before later decapitating her body.

The two had gotten married last October by Walker County Judge Trey Duhon, KRTK reports.

According to Sheriff Troy Guidry, Dicus' father called authorities when they noticed something was wrong.

KRTK said the sheriff also confirmed that Dicus stayed on the scene as investigators arrived.

Guidry also said that all family members were taken to the sheriff's department, where they were later interviewed, and Dicus was charged.