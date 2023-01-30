ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

krwg.org

Representatives from the New Mexico Veterans Administration discuss the PACT Act

Recently the New Mexico Veterans Administration held a townhall meeting in Silver City to discuss the “Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022”, or the PACT Act. Scott Brocato spoke with Mike Nelson, change management agent with the Department of Veterans Affairs; and Cesar Romero, the Albuquerque VA Regional Benefits Office Director, about the PACT Act and what it covers and provides for veterans.
SILVER CITY, NM
krwg.org

Think tank offers recommendations to improve New Mexico's public education system

“Think New Mexico”, a results-oriented think tank, recently released a new report laying out a ten-point plan with 30 separate legislative recommendations to improve the performance of New Mexico’s struggling public education system. Scott Brocato spoke with Fred Nathan Jr., the founder and executive director of Think New Mexico, about two house bills before the legislation.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

New Mexico Borderplex Importance Drives Appointment

NMDOT and EDD Announce Senior Advisor for Global Trade and Infrastructure Investments. In the last 4 years, the New Mexico Borderplex has experienced high growth due in part to established logistics parks with rail spurs located in and around Santa Teresa, Interstate 10 (connecting the east and west coasts), increased water and road infrastructure investments and a moderate climate averaging 340 days of sunshine and low humidity. Delays due to inclement weather are rare. New Mexico has 3 ports of entry into Mexico, all overseen by the New Mexico Border Authority with varying degrees of service: Santa Teresa, Columbus, and Antelope Wells. Santa Teresa and Columbus serve commercial traffic.
KRQE News 13

New Mexico may extend school year with help of 3 proposals

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With New Mexico ranking at the bottom of the barrel in education for yet another year, state leaders are looking for solutions. One idea – adding time to the school year. The idea is getting mixed responses. The Public Education Department said more time learning could be part of the answer to […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico lawmakers propose police reform bill

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lawmakers in New Mexico are pushing a bill that would change how officers use physical force. Senate Bill 252 is being called the Law Enforcement Officer Procedures Act. It’s aimed at holding officers and departments accountable and building safe standards of interaction. The bill would create a standard for law enforcement in New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Study: New Mexico cities in top 25 for getting married

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study ranks the best and worst places for couples to get married in the U.S. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both made the list. The Duke City came in at #23 and Las Cruces at #24. The study ranked 182 U.S. cities weighing costs, facilities, and activities. Albuquerque had a […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
cibolacitizen.com

Easy Enrollment Program Launches Today Creating a New Health Insurance Enrollment Opportunity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD), beWellnm (New Mexico’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace), the New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance (OSI), and the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department (TRD), announced the launch of Easy Enrollment. The new program allows New Mexicans to check a box on their state income tax form to see if they qualify for low-cost or no-cost health care coverage through Medicaid or be-Wellnm.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico Governor announces $200-million proposal to boost rural health care

(The Center Square) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the introduction of bipartisan legislation that proponents hope will improve healthcare access in rural parts of the state. Senate Bill 7 would create the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund. The fund would subsidize newly-constructed healthcare providers and facilities with new or expanded healthcare services in counties with fewer than 100,000 residents by, “defraying operating losses or up to five years,” according to a press release from Lujan Grisham’s office. ...
NEW MEXICO STATE
beckersasc.com

2nd neuro-ophthalmologist begins practice in New Mexico

New Mexico only has two neuro-ophthalmologists in the state, with one, Scott Forman, MD, recently joining a practice in Taos, according to a Jan. 17 report from Taos News. Neuro-ophthalmologists, who focus on visual problems related to the nervous system, are rare nationwide, with only eight states having enough neuro-ophthalmologists compared to their populations. Six states have none at all, according to the report.
TAOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed New Mexico gun control bill raises minimum age

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new bill is working its way through New Mexico committees that would raise the minimum age to buy and own certain firearms. Senate Bill 116 passed it’s first committee hearing. The bill would only allow the purchase of an automatic, semi-automatic or large-capacity guns to people over the age of 21. The […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

House Bill 8: Unleashing Opportunity From The Heart And Soul Of New Mexico

House Bill 8 supporters from across New Mexico gathered Thursday with House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski and Sen. Jeff Steinborn in the Rotunda at the Roundhouse. Courtesy/NMHD. New Mexico House Democrats News:. SANTA FE — Artists, creatives, craftspeople and entrepreneurs from across New Mexico Thursday joined House Majority Whip Reena...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico governor announces legislation to crack down on retail crime

(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a proposal intended to crack down on organized crime retail theft. State Representative Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, introduced House Bill 234 on Monday. The bill will make a few changes to New Mexico law. It will create the crime of organized retail crime in state law. It will also allow “for the aggregation of multiple retail theft crimes over a period of time in order to target repeat offenders,” according to a release from Lujan...
NEW MEXICO STATE

