krwg.org
Representatives from the New Mexico Veterans Administration discuss the PACT Act
Recently the New Mexico Veterans Administration held a townhall meeting in Silver City to discuss the “Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022”, or the PACT Act. Scott Brocato spoke with Mike Nelson, change management agent with the Department of Veterans Affairs; and Cesar Romero, the Albuquerque VA Regional Benefits Office Director, about the PACT Act and what it covers and provides for veterans.
krwg.org
Think tank offers recommendations to improve New Mexico's public education system
“Think New Mexico”, a results-oriented think tank, recently released a new report laying out a ten-point plan with 30 separate legislative recommendations to improve the performance of New Mexico’s struggling public education system. Scott Brocato spoke with Fred Nathan Jr., the founder and executive director of Think New Mexico, about two house bills before the legislation.
fox10phoenix.com
Satanic Temple launches telehealth abortion care in New Mexico, hopes to expand
SALEM, Mass. - The Satanic Temple will soon launch its first reproductive health clinic in New Mexico, which will provide free "religious medication abortion care," and said it hopes to expand operations in other states in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. The Salem, Massachusetts-based...
KFOX 14
New Mexico Public Education Department looks to increase time students spend in classroom
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students and teachers in New Mexico could be spending more days in the classroom. Throughout the years, schools across New Mexico ranked worst in the nation education-wise. One solution being talked about was having students spend more time in the classroom. KFOX14 spoke with...
New Mexico Borderplex Importance Drives Appointment
NMDOT and EDD Announce Senior Advisor for Global Trade and Infrastructure Investments. In the last 4 years, the New Mexico Borderplex has experienced high growth due in part to established logistics parks with rail spurs located in and around Santa Teresa, Interstate 10 (connecting the east and west coasts), increased water and road infrastructure investments and a moderate climate averaging 340 days of sunshine and low humidity. Delays due to inclement weather are rare. New Mexico has 3 ports of entry into Mexico, all overseen by the New Mexico Border Authority with varying degrees of service: Santa Teresa, Columbus, and Antelope Wells. Santa Teresa and Columbus serve commercial traffic.
Roundhouse Roundup: Smell of green chile, license plates, and litter
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, January 31, a wide range of bills will be heard in committees at the Roundhouse. In addition to bills tackling crime and focusing on big economic questions, Tuesday brings bills that would give New Mexico an official aroma, create a new special license plate, and help reduce litter statewide. State aroma […]
marketplace.org
In rural states’ “citizen” legislatures, ordinary citizens can’t afford to serve
Santa Fe, New Mexico, is home to the country’s only circular state Capitol building, affectionately known as the Roundhouse. At the center is a 60-foot marble rotunda capped with a stained glass skylight. “It’s stunning, right?” said Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, a second-term Democrat from south-central New Mexico who...
New Mexico may extend school year with help of 3 proposals
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With New Mexico ranking at the bottom of the barrel in education for yet another year, state leaders are looking for solutions. One idea – adding time to the school year. The idea is getting mixed responses. The Public Education Department said more time learning could be part of the answer to […]
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New Mexico lawmakers propose police reform bill
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lawmakers in New Mexico are pushing a bill that would change how officers use physical force. Senate Bill 252 is being called the Law Enforcement Officer Procedures Act. It’s aimed at holding officers and departments accountable and building safe standards of interaction. The bill would create a standard for law enforcement in New […]
Study: New Mexico cities in top 25 for getting married
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study ranks the best and worst places for couples to get married in the U.S. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both made the list. The Duke City came in at #23 and Las Cruces at #24. The study ranked 182 U.S. cities weighing costs, facilities, and activities. Albuquerque had a […]
cibolacitizen.com
Easy Enrollment Program Launches Today Creating a New Health Insurance Enrollment Opportunity
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD), beWellnm (New Mexico’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace), the New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance (OSI), and the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department (TRD), announced the launch of Easy Enrollment. The new program allows New Mexicans to check a box on their state income tax form to see if they qualify for low-cost or no-cost health care coverage through Medicaid or be-Wellnm.
New Mexico Governor announces $200-million proposal to boost rural health care
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the introduction of bipartisan legislation that proponents hope will improve healthcare access in rural parts of the state. Senate Bill 7 would create the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund. The fund would subsidize newly-constructed healthcare providers and facilities with new or expanded healthcare services in counties with fewer than 100,000 residents by, “defraying operating losses or up to five years,” according to a press release from Lujan Grisham’s office. ...
beckersasc.com
2nd neuro-ophthalmologist begins practice in New Mexico
New Mexico only has two neuro-ophthalmologists in the state, with one, Scott Forman, MD, recently joining a practice in Taos, according to a Jan. 17 report from Taos News. Neuro-ophthalmologists, who focus on visual problems related to the nervous system, are rare nationwide, with only eight states having enough neuro-ophthalmologists compared to their populations. Six states have none at all, according to the report.
Phys.org
New Mexico's largest emitters overlooked in state climate policy, says report
Many of New Mexico's largest sources of climate and health-damaging air pollutants are not required to cut emissions at rates necessary to meet the state's climate targets, according to a new analysis from researchers at the University of New Mexico and PSE Healthy Energy. "We found that the state's existing...
Roundhouse Roundup: School Safety, psychometrically sound home inspections
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, January 30, legislators are back to the grindstone. Of course, bills will be heard in committee hearings throughout the day, but here are a few interesting ones to watch. Statewide school safety In a big-budget bill, legislators are looking to fund improvements to school safety and security across the state. Senate […]
Proposed New Mexico gun control bill raises minimum age
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new bill is working its way through New Mexico committees that would raise the minimum age to buy and own certain firearms. Senate Bill 116 passed it’s first committee hearing. The bill would only allow the purchase of an automatic, semi-automatic or large-capacity guns to people over the age of 21. The […]
ladailypost.com
House Bill 8: Unleashing Opportunity From The Heart And Soul Of New Mexico
House Bill 8 supporters from across New Mexico gathered Thursday with House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski and Sen. Jeff Steinborn in the Rotunda at the Roundhouse. Courtesy/NMHD. New Mexico House Democrats News:. SANTA FE — Artists, creatives, craftspeople and entrepreneurs from across New Mexico Thursday joined House Majority Whip Reena...
New Mexico governor announces legislation to crack down on retail crime
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a proposal intended to crack down on organized crime retail theft. State Representative Marian Matthews, D-Albuquerque, introduced House Bill 234 on Monday. The bill will make a few changes to New Mexico law. It will create the crime of organized retail crime in state law. It will also allow “for the aggregation of multiple retail theft crimes over a period of time in order to target repeat offenders,” according to a release from Lujan...
New Mexico Open Primaries HB54 Passes First Committee
New Mexico House Bill 54 Passes First Committee on a 5 to 4 vote. Otero County District 51 Representative John Block voted against the bill in order to protect party status quo. The bill would open the primary to 300,000 New Mexico citizens who are presently blocked from voting in the primaries.
