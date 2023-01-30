Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Wall Street’s rally stalls on hot jobs, cold earnings data
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s rally is stalling Friday after a stunning jobs report showed the U.S. economy created a third of a million more jobs last month than expected, fueling worries about inflation and higher interest rates. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in morning trading...
Citrus County Chronicle
Social Security on the cutting block?
‘We have no choice but to make hard decisions,” Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern recently said. He leads the Republican Study Committee, a group of more than 160 Republican lawmakers that recently called for making cuts in Social Security. Among other things, the group wants to raise the age at...
Citrus County Chronicle
Treasury makes more electric SUVs eligible for tax credits
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Friday it is making more electric vehicles — including SUVs made by Tesla, Ford and General Motors — eligible for tax credits of up to $7,500 under new vehicle classification definitions. The revised standards for EV tax credits follow lobbying...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 3:04 p.m. EST
Balloon bickering over Biden's actions, China's intentions. WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers are accusing China of deliberately surveilling sensitive U.S. military sites with a suspected spy balloon. And they say the Biden administration has given Beijing an intelligence opening by not downing the balloon during its high-altitude drift through American airspace. Democrats are defending Biden and they note that there were similar incursions while Donald Trump was president. But the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee says “clearly this was an attempt by China to gather information, to defeat our command and control of our sensitive missile defense and nuclear weapon sites.” A missile from an F-22 fighter jet downed the balloon on Saturday off the South Carolina coast.
Comments / 0