ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

The cyberpunk future looks upsettingly meaty

By Hope Corrigan
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCC7G_0kVp3ReC00

I was having a fairly good day as far as Mondays go. I had a decent sleep, the weather's milder than some of the days we've been having, and I even had a sneaky café coffee and muffin to get me going. I was ready to take on the day, until my friend sent me a video of a fleshy, Cronenberg-esque ensemble of walking chicken giblets, which I now feel compelled to share with you. You're welcome.

The video came from the Bodification exhibit at MOD Museum in South Australia which features a mix of real and speculative futures for the human body. It looks at the idea of health, Dues Ex-style augmentations , the Biomutant-like mixing of human and animal DNA, and heaps more.

It's an exploration of science fiction and science fact. Part of the point of the exhibition is to present different solutions to the problem of owning a flesh prison, real and otherwise, and have the viewer question what's possible. Both artists and researchers at the University of South Australia worked to give us this wild and occasionally disturbing look into our potential cyberpunk futures.

In the case of my morning-disturbing meat monster, we're thankfully looking at an artist's creation. This piece by Floris Kaayk is an intense work that spans multiple videos. It's science fiction pieced together with mockumentary-style footage showing the creation, or birth if you prefer, of OSCAR, the meat thing.

Your next machine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25nhor_0kVp3ReC00

(Image credit: Future)

Best gaming PC : the top pre-built machines from the pros
Best gaming laptop : perfect notebooks for mobile gaming

The ModularBody website has a wonderful journey you can take, where you float over videos, or just autoplay them. You can also check it out straight on YouTube , if you'd rather navigate it your own way. As someone who was very eternally scarred by Saya No Uta, I can highly recommend exploring this work.

Aside from the horrific and wonderful art involved, Bodification shows off some genuinely impressive science. One involves creating organ-like structures on chips to do radiation testing . We're already looking to grow perfect crystals on silicon chips, so why not body parts too? This kind of work should reduce the need for animal testing, and help us to better understand radiation effects, especially when used for fighting cancer.

Another welcome piece of real world science in the exhibit is the work of Dr Parinaz Ahangar who wants to heal you from the inside. We're not talking some wellness retreat or vitamin gummy pack here. Ahangar's work is all about dealing with long-healing wounds and breaks in the skin that can lead to ongoing problems or infection. She's working to use injections to reduce a protein that inhibits healing.

Turns out the countless videogames that made me thrust a syringe into my wound to heal it might have been onto something.

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Ingram Atkinson

The Creature That is ‘Indestructible’ and Might Be On The Moon

Also known as water bears or moss piglets, tardigrades are small aquatic animals known for their great ability to survive in extreme environments. These fascinating creatures are found in nearly every habitat on earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and from the hottest deserts to the coldest tundras.
INSIDE News

Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind

The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
Vice

A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See

Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
CBS LA

How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?

Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

15K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy